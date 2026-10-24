Iowa High School Football: Complete Fields Released For The Playoffs
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the 16 playoff qualifiers in Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A following Week 9 games.
Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player kicked off first round postseason action, with the other three set to join them now in the win-or-go-home environment.
Pairings for all seven classes will be released in pod format with four teams in each bracket. Those will be made available Saturday morning.
Three Defending State Champions Survive, Advance
Kuemper Catholic stayed alive in Class 2A, as the defending state champion Knights bested Unity Christian, 35-0. West Lyon, the reigning Class 1A state champion, also moved on, downing Tri-Center, 56-7.
A third reigning champion, Bishop Garrigan in eight-player, handled GTRA, 50-14.
There will be a new state champion in Class A, as MMCRU was eliminated by West Monona, 46-28. The Class 3A champ from a year ago, Nevada, did not qualify this season.
Iowa High School Football Playoff Qualifiers
Class 5A
Johnston
Dowling Catholic
Southeast Polk
Ankeny
Indianola
Sioux City East
Cedar Falls
West Des Moines Valley
Dallas Center-Grimes
Waukee Northwest
Cedar Rapids Prairie
Iowa City Liberty
Waukee
Bettendorf
Pleasant Valley
Urbandale
Class 4A
Cedar Rapids Xavier
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Carlisle
Western Dubuque
Lewis Central
Waverly-Shell Rock
Glenwood
North Polk
Spencer
Newton
Pella
Clear Creek-Amana
Davenport North
ADM
Ballard
Le Mars
Class 3A
Solon
Des Moines Christian
Carroll
Clear Lake
Mount Pleasant
Sioux Center
West Delaware
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
Mount Vernon
Williamsburg
Sioux City Bishop Heelan
Davenport Assumption
Iowa Falls-Alden
Harlan
Algona
Fairfield
Class 2A
Alburnett
Osage
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Clarinda
Crestwood
Dike-New Hartford
OABCIG
Kuemper Catholic
Mid-Prairie
Centerville
PCM
Roland-Story
Spirit Lake
Van Meter
Waukon
Wilton
Class 1A
Aplington-Parkersburg
Dyersville Beckman Catholic
Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
Pleasantville
Hinton
Grundy Center
Sigourney Keota
Shenandoah
Iowa City Regina Catholic
Northeast
South Hardin
South Central Calhoun
Treynor
Underwood
West Lyon
West Marshall
Class A
Martensdale-St. Marys
Maquoketa Valley
East Buchanan
Council Bluffs St. Albert
Lynnville-Sully
Madrid
West Monona
West Hancock
Mason City Newman Catholic
North Linn
Wapsie Valley
Riverside
Saint Ansgar
West Fork
West Sioux
Woodbury Central
Eight-Player
Audubon
Iowa Valley
North Union
Kee
Kingsley-Pierson
Bishop Garrigan
Don Bosco
Edgewood-Colesburg
Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Montezuma
Bedford
Woodbine
Remsen St. Mary’s
Clarksville
Lenox
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker