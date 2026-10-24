Iowa High School Football: Complete Fields Released For The Playoffs

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the 16 playoff qualifiers in Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A following Week 9 games.

Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player kicked off first round postseason action, with the other three set to join them now in the win-or-go-home environment.

Pairings for all seven classes will be released in pod format with four teams in each bracket. Those will be made available Saturday morning.

Three Defending State Champions Survive, Advance

Kuemper Catholic stayed alive in Class 2A, as the defending state champion Knights bested Unity Christian, 35-0. West Lyon, the reigning Class 1A state champion, also moved on, downing Tri-Center, 56-7.

A third reigning champion, Bishop Garrigan in eight-player, handled GTRA, 50-14.

There will be a new state champion in Class A, as MMCRU was eliminated by West Monona, 46-28. The Class 3A champ from a year ago, Nevada, did not qualify this season.

Iowa High School Football Playoff Qualifiers

Class 5A

Johnston

Dowling Catholic

Southeast Polk

Ankeny

Indianola

Sioux City East

Cedar Falls

West Des Moines Valley

Dallas Center-Grimes

Waukee Northwest

Cedar Rapids Prairie

Iowa City Liberty

Waukee

Bettendorf

Pleasant Valley

Urbandale

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Carlisle

Western Dubuque

Lewis Central

Waverly-Shell Rock

Glenwood

North Polk

Spencer

Newton

Pella

Clear Creek-Amana

Davenport North

ADM

Ballard

Le Mars

Class 3A

Solon

Des Moines Christian

Carroll

Clear Lake

Mount Pleasant

Sioux Center

West Delaware

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Mount Vernon

Williamsburg

Sioux City Bishop Heelan

Davenport Assumption

Iowa Falls-Alden

Harlan

Algona

Fairfield

Class 2A

Alburnett

Osage

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Clarinda

Crestwood

Dike-New Hartford

OABCIG

Kuemper Catholic

Mid-Prairie

Centerville

PCM

Roland-Story

Spirit Lake

Van Meter

Waukon

Wilton

Class 1A

Aplington-Parkersburg

Dyersville Beckman Catholic

Clarion-Goldfield/Dows

Pleasantville

Hinton

Grundy Center

Sigourney Keota

Shenandoah

Iowa City Regina Catholic

Northeast

South Hardin

South Central Calhoun

Treynor

Underwood

West Lyon

West Marshall

Class A

Martensdale-St. Marys

Maquoketa Valley

East Buchanan

Council Bluffs St. Albert

Lynnville-Sully

Madrid

West Monona

West Hancock

Mason City Newman Catholic

North Linn

Wapsie Valley

Riverside

Saint Ansgar

West Fork

West Sioux

Woodbury Central

Eight-Player

Audubon

Iowa Valley

North Union

Kee

Kingsley-Pierson

Bishop Garrigan

Don Bosco

Edgewood-Colesburg

Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Montezuma

Bedford

Woodbine

Remsen St. Mary’s

Clarksville

Lenox

Coon Rapids-Bayard