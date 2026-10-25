Carson Football Shuts Out San Pedro 35-0, Wins Second Straight Marine League Title

With the Marine League football championship on the line, Carson left little doubt about which team deserved the title.

Senior quarterback Chris Fields III scored two first-quarter rushing touchdowns, and the Colts delivered a dominant defensive performance Friday night in a 35-0 victory over San Pedro.

The win secured Carson's second consecutive Marine League championship and improved the Colts to 8-1.

Carson, regarded as the No. 1 team in the Los Angeles City Section, entered the matchup against second-ranked San Pedro as the favorite and quickly demonstrated why.

The Colts finished Marine League play having outscored their opponents 194-3, an extraordinary margin that reflects their dominance on both sides of the ball.

Chris Fields III Sparks Carson's Explosive Start

Carson needed just two offensive plays to reach the end zone.

Fields kept the ball on an option play and raced 75 yards for a touchdown, giving the Colts an early lead.

The senior quarterback struck again later in the first quarter, scoring his second rushing touchdown to extend Carson's advantage to 14-0.

The quick start reflected the preparation Carson put into the matchup.

"Credit to our staff, they did a great job scouting all week," head coach William Lowe said.

Carson continued to build its lead in the second quarter.

Senior wide receiver Nathan Williams, an Idaho State commit, caught a touchdown pass to make it 21-0.

The Colts added another touchdown before halftime, taking a commanding 28-0 advantage into the locker room.

After a scoreless third quarter, junior athlete Tytus Salagi scored on a rushing touchdown in the fourth to complete the 35-0 victory.

Carson Defense Shuts Down San Pedro

While Carson's offense produced several explosive plays, its defense was equally impressive.

The Colts held San Pedro without a first down in the opening half, preventing the Pirates from establishing any offensive rhythm.

Junior edge rushers Kingston Sula and Kaylen Capers consistently pressured San Pedro quarterback Seth Solorio.

In the secondary, freshman Oscar O'Dell and his older brother, senior Michael O'Dell, helped limit the Pirates' passing opportunities.

The shutout was another outstanding performance by a Carson defense that has allowed just three points against Marine League opponents this season.

Against San Pedro, the Colts controlled the line of scrimmage and prevented the Pirates from generating the sustained drives needed to challenge Carson's lead.

William Lowe Keeps Carson Focused on the Next Play

Carson entered the season with high expectations, and its performance against San Pedro reinforced its status as a leading Los Angeles City Section championship contender.

Lowe has emphasized maintaining focus rather than allowing the pressure of those expectations to affect his players.

"We try not to talk about the pressure, we actually try to talk about winning each play," Lowe said. "We worry about playing as hard as you can each play and not worrying about the scoreboard."

The approach has helped Carson remain consistent throughout its league schedule.

"If we play as hard as we can, we got enough good pieces that the scoreboard will take care of itself," Lowe said.

That philosophy was evident against San Pedro, as Carson built an early lead, maintained its defensive intensity and controlled the second half.

Can Carson Turn Its Dominance Into a State Championship Run?

The Marine League title is an important achievement, but Carson has larger ambitions.

Throughout Friday's game, the message from the Colts' sideline was clear: Carson believes it is the best team in the city.

The next challenge will be proving it during the postseason.

Carson has emerged as a leading contender for the CIF Los Angeles City Section Open Division championship, but the program's goals extend beyond a section title.

A state championship would represent another significant milestone.

Recent City Section champions have struggled to finish the season with a state title. Birmingham reached CIF State championship games in 2021 and 2023 but lost both.

Carson hopes to change that narrative.

With an explosive offense, an experienced roster and a defense that has dominated league competition, the Colts have several of the ingredients necessary for a deep postseason run.

But their biggest tests are still ahead.

What's Next for Carson and San Pedro?

Carson (8-1) will travel to face unbeaten Mary Star (9-0) in Week 10.

San Pedro (6-2) will return home to face Narbonne (3-6).

For the Colts, the Marine League championship is secured.

Now the focus shifts to the postseason and the opportunity to turn a dominant regular season into something even more memorable.