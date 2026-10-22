San Pedro vs. Carson Headlines CIF's Top Games, Predictions for Week 9

Here is a look at the top games for Week 9, a quick preview of each one, and a predicted winner.

San Pedro (6-1) at Carson (7-1)

This game will determine the Marine League champion and likely crown the winner the No. 1 seed in the Open Division playoffs.

Carson is led by All-City QB Chris Fields III. The Georgetown commit has thrown for 1,227 yards and 16 TDs this season, he's also added 742 yards on the ground and 12 rushing touchdowns. He spreads the ball around. The Colts have four wideouts with 198 yards receiving or more.

Kingston Sula anchors the defense with 48 tackles and seven sacks. Derric Myers leads the team in interceptions with three. Preston Leomiti has a team-high 52 tackles.

San Pedro seems to favor the pass game with QB Seth Solorio, who's up to 23 TD passes through seven games for the Pirates. Wideouts Braeden Villegas and Jaxon Brown have almost 1,000 yards receiving combined with 15 TDs.

HSratings.com sees this one 38-26 in favor of Carson. I agree.

The pick: Carson

Orange Lutheran (5-3) at Mater Dei (6-2)

Mater Dei's offense has clearly turned a corner the last two week, scoring 41 and 38 points in wins over JSerra and Servite, respectfully. Despite the opposition not being elite, the Monarchs have changed the way they play call and turned to freshman QB Paytyn Guess as their full-time QB.

Orange Lutheran appears to be a cut above JSerra and Servite, so this will be a great test for Mater Dei ahead of its rivalry showdown with St. John Bosco next week.

Orange Lutheran has continued to get better each week. There are some that believe the Lancers will beat Mater Dei. Only time will tell ...

I think Mater Dei's defense is too good and the offense is starting to be good enough.

The pick: Mater Dei

Chaparral (5-3) at Corona Centennial (5-3)

This game holds importance for a deeper reason than just a winner or loser. Despite Centennial being a heavy favorite, if Chaparral can brew a stunner it will throw the supposed CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff field on its head.

The Division 1 playoffs are starting to take shape, and it's looking like eight or nine teams (pending on where JSerra lands on the final day). Chaparral is sitting at No. 10 which makes them a top seed in the Division 2 playoffs with an 8-or-9-team field in Division 1.

If the Pumas win, it will likely jump them into the Top 8 (or 9) and create a justification for a potential 10-team field in Division 1.

Essentially, if this game chalks out, things will stay status quo.

The pick: Centennial

St. Bonaventure (6-2) at Pacifica/Oxnard (6-2)

The winner of this game gives itself a chance to win or earn a share of the Marmonte League title. If Pacifica wins they then have to root for St. Bonaventure to beat Newbury Park next week. If St. Bonaventure wins, it will create a winner-takes-all Marmonte League championship game next week at home against Newbury Park.

Of course, Newbury Park has to win this week against Oaks Christian, but that scenario is likely to play out. The Lions are 1-7.

Current Marmonte League standings with two games to play:

-Newbury Park 3-0

-St. Bonavenure 3-0

-Pacifica 2-1 (loss to NP)

-Oaks Christian 1-2

-Bishop Diego 0-3

-Simi Valley 0-3

I don't see Pacifica coach Mike Moon letting the Tritons lose two league games.

The pick: Pacifica

SELECTION SUNDAY

Tarek Fattal and Aram Tolegian will host a special edition FATTAL FACTOR on Sunday morning, November 1 where we'll reveal the 2026 CIF Southern Section football playoff brackets and pairings.

The broadcast will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the playoff brackets will be revealed at 10 a.m. sharp starting with Division 1.