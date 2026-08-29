Centennial (CA) vs. Santa Margarita (CA) Live Score Updates: Trinity League and National Powers Battle

Two Trinity League football powers matchup for an early litmus test for supremacy in the conference, state and nation. Both teams won their season opener's and Centennial enters the contest ranked No. 6 in the High School On SI Power 25 National Rankings, while Santa Margarita is ranked at No. 7.

Refresh This Page Repeated Throughout the Game for the Latest Live Updates

The opening kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PST/10 p.m. EST.

Preview

What: Centennial (1-0) at Santa Margarita (1-0)

When: Friday, Aug. 28 – 7 p.m. PST

Where: Santa Margarita High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.

Live Stream: Watch Live on the NFHS Network

Santa Margarita Looking to Make Run at Another CIF Open Title

Santa Margarita is looking to make a run at another CIF Open championship under head coach Carson Palmer, a former USC and NFL quarterback.

The Eagles flew past two-time defending FHSAA Class 4A state runner-up of Jones out of Orlando, 27-0, in last week’s season-opener. Fletch Palmer, the son of Carson, completed 21 of 31 passes for 242 yards and two TDs. Freshman standout Kiyan Callis caught nine passes for 105 yards and one TD for Santa Margarita.

Tight end Luke Gazzaniga, a Kansas commit, and linebacker Ayden Steen also highlight a talented Santa Margarita roster.

Centennial Features Top Transfers, Division I Commits

Centennial is coming off a dominating 41-21 win against Servite (Anaheim) in which quarterback Jaden Jefferson, a Hawaii commit, completed 19 of 24 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 92 yards and two scores.

Wide receiver Quentin Hale, a USC commit, caught eight passes for 155 yards and two TDs. Both Hale and Jefferson transferred to Centennial from Cathedral (Los Angeles) this year.

Centennial also boasts senior defensive lineman Miles Schirmer, a USC commit, and senior defensive back Jaden Walk-Green, a Washington commit.

Watch Live on the NFHS Network

Follow along with our Live Update with the NFHS Network's Live Stream of the Santa Margarita vs. Centennial showdown from Southern California. (NFHS subscription required.)

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962