Santa Margarita vs. Centennial: How to Watch Top 10 California High School Football Showdown

Two of the nation's top high school football teams square off Friday night when Centennial visits Santa Margarita in a matchup with California and national implications.

Both teams enter the showdown 1-0 and ranked among the top seven teams in the High School On SI Power 25 national rankings. Centennial is No. 6, one spot ahead of No. 7 Santa Margarita.

There is also recent history between the Southern California powers. Santa Margarita defeated Centennial twice last season, including a victory on its way to capturing the CIF Open Division state championship.

How to Watch Santa Margarita vs. Centennial

What: Centennial Huskies (1-0) at Santa Margarita Eagles (1-0)

When: Friday, Aug. 28

Time: 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET

Where: Santa Margarita High School, Rancho Santa Margarita, Cali.

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Santa Margarita vs. Centennial on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Santa Margarita Coming Off Impressive Shutout

Santa Margarita opened its season with an impressive performance against one of Florida's top programs, shutting out Jones of Orlando, 27-0.

Quarterback Fletch Palmer, the son of Eagles head coach and former USC and NFL quarterback Carson Palmer, completed 21 of 31 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

Freshman Kiyan Callis made an immediate impact with nine receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. Kansas commit Luke Gazzaniga at tight end and linebacker Ayden Steen are among the other standouts on a talented Santa Margarita roster.

The Eagles are attempting to make another run at a CIF Open Division championship after finishing atop California high school football last season.

Centennial Loaded With Division I Talent

Centennial was equally impressive in its opener, defeating Servite, 41-21.

Hawaii commit Jaden Jefferson accounted for four touchdowns in his Centennial debut. The senior quarterback completed 19 of 24 passes for 296 yards and two scores while adding 92 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

USC commit Quentin Hale caught eight passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Hale and Jefferson both transferred to Centennial from Cathedral of Los Angeles before the season.

The Huskies also feature USC defensive line commit Miles Schirmer and Washington defensive back commit Jaden Walk-Green.

With both teams coming off convincing victories and loaded with college prospects, Friday's game provides an early measuring stick for two programs with championship aspirations.

Watch Santa Margarita vs. Centennial Live on NFHS Network

The NFHS Network streams high school sporting events from across the country throughout the 2026-27 school year, including high school football games in California and across the nation.

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Follow High School On SI for Live Updates

High School On SI will also provide live score updates throughout Friday night's game, with highlights and key moments from the Top 10 national showdown.