CIF LA City Section Football Week 10: Top Games and Predictions

The race for league championships and CIF Los Angeles City Section playoff positioning takes center stage in Week 10 of the California high school football season.

Carson hosts undefeated Mary Star in a South Bay matchup, King/Drew will play Dorsey for a chance at their first Coliseum League Title in program history.

While Marshall will hope to go 10-0 and become Northern League champions after their matchup with Eagle Rock.

Here is a closer look at three of the week's top matchups, followed by four additional predictions.

Mary Star (9-0) at No. 1 Carson (8-1)

The South Bay has arguably one of the more interesting matchups during Southern California’s Week 10 slate. Undefeated Mary Star will make the short trip to Carson and play the No.1 ranked LA City Section program, Carson.

Mary Star, The Camino Real league champions, are led by Senior receiver duo Demetris Evans and Damoni Lair. The Stars also have breakout freshman, Ian Ditch, at Quarterback who is sure to cause the Carson defense problems.

Mary Star is athletic, disciplined and has great size which is headlined by 3-Star Senior Offensive Tackle, Sione Finau, who is 6-foot-7 300 pounds and committed to Arizona State.

Mary Star, 9-0, is undefeated right now and has a great deal of momentum heading into this matchup. On the other hand, Carson is riding momentum of their own as the Colts are on a 6-game win streak.

Comparing each team's schedules, Carson has faced more established programs compared to Mary Star and will feel that they are more battle tested compared to Mary Star.

Both teams have athleticism, size, and momentum on their side. This game will come down to fine details and whoever can minimize their mistakes. Give me the City Section champions for this one.

The pick: Carson

No. 3 King/Drew at No.11 Dorsey

The Coliseum League Championship will take place on Friday night when a historic Southern California program hosts a new City Section football program trying to establish themselves as a contender in the City Section.

Dorsey has a long history of tradition that spans back a number of decades. In fact, their Head Coach, Stafon Johnson, played at Dorsey before heading to USC and then ultimately the NFL for a few years.

Johnson is living proof of the type of tradition Dorsey has, one which has produced countless Division 1 football players and hundreds of NFL players.

On the other hand, King/Drew has only had a football program for five seasons. They have progressed in each season. They won the Division 1 title in 2024, made it to the open division in 2025 as an 8th seed, and will very likely be a top 4 seed in the Open Division this year.

King/Drew Head Coach, Joe Torres, has a goal to make King/Drew a national powerhouse similar to the work he did at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore a number of years back.

This game will be a tight one with little margin for error for both teams. King/Drew has faced more established programs this season, which includes a victory over LA Cathedral, while Dorsey has shown inconsistency, at times, this season.

King/Drew is sure to be extra motivated to win the program's first ever league title and solidify a top spot in the City Section Open Division playoffs. Give me the Golden Eagles for this matchup.

The pick: King/Drew

Eagle Rock (3-6) at No. 10 Marshall (9-0)

Marshall is 9-0 and his one win away from completing a historic undefeated regular season record. In their way, are the reigning Northern League champions, Eagle Rock.

Marshall has taken the city section by storm and has an explosive offense, led by Senior quarterback Nate Cadet, with 50+ points scored in numerous games this season. Eagle Rock is experiencing somewhat of a down year.

Marshall will be hungry to win its first Northern League title in a number of years and show the City Section that they can be a true contender in Division 1 this year. The Barristers have all the making to win this matchup.

The pick: Marshall

More CIF LA City Section Week 8 Predictions

No.12 Hamilton (4-5) at Fairfax (3-6)

Hamilton will need to stop the nation’s 2nd leading rusher, Senior Tru’Warrior Casas of Fairfax if they want to come away with a victory.

The Pick: Hamilton

Arleta (7-2) at No.15 Sun Valley Poly (8-1)

This game will decide the East Valley League champion. Poly has won 8 in a row and has momentum on their side.

The Pick: Sun Valley Poly

Maces (8-1) at Hollywood (7-2)

Something has got to give on Friday night when Maces and Hollywood, who are both 4-0 in Central League play, face off to decide the Central League Champion. Hollywood is slightly more battle tested.

The Pick: Hollywood

Locke (3-5) at Lincoln (2-7)

Locke can secure a playoff spot in Division 3 if they beat Lincoln. Lincoln is battle tested and plays in a tougher league, the Northern League.

The Pick: Lincoln