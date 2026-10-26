Top 15 LA City Section High School Football Rankings, Oct. 26

With League title races beginning to wrap up, Week 9 of the Southern California High School football season has brought little movement to the LA City Section Top 15 Rankings.

Carson lived up to its No. 1 ranking by knocking off No. 2 San Pedro, King/Drew moved into the top 3, Crenshaw moved back into the top 8.

Venice falls to the 13th seed, while Garfield falls to the 5th seed.

Here are the latest High School On SI CIF LA City Section high school football Top 15 rankings:

TOP 15 RANKINGS, Oct. 26

1. Carson (8-1)

Carson are now Marine League champions for the 2nd year in a row after a 35-0 victory over No. 2 San Pedro. Carson will host an undefeated, 9-0, Southern Section program next week to close out their regular season

Next: vs Mary Star

2. San Pedro (6-2)

San Pedro were flat in a 35-0 defeat to No.1 Carson. San Pedro will finish 2nd in the Marine League.

Next: vs Narbonne

3. King/Drew (6-3)

King/Drew is having a strong finish to the season after a 30-7 victory over Marquez. King/Drew will face Dorsey with an outright Coliseum League title on the line.

Next: at No.12 Dorsey

4. Cleveland (9-0)

Cleveland is one win away from going 10-0, after a 37-7 victory over Granada Hills, and being crowned West Valley League champions for the first time since 1999.

Next: vs Chatsworth

5. Garfield (8-1)

Garfield beat Eagle Rock 34-20 in a non-league showdown. The Bulldogs will now prepare for the East LA Classic.

Next: at Roosevelt

6. Birmingham (4-5)

Birmingham convincingly defeats Chatsworth 42-0 in a West Valley League Showdown.

Next: at El Camino Real

7. Kennedy (8-0)

Kennedy defeats San Fernando 43-7. The Golden Cougars have scored 40+ points in all but 2 of their matchups this season.

Next: vs Reseda

8. Crenshaw (6-3)

Crenshaw defeats rival Dorsey 18-14 and now secures 2nd place in the Coliseum League.

Next: at Washington Prep

9. Palisades (5-3)

The Dolphins have won five in a row after a 49-35 victory over Fairfax.

Next: vs Westchester

10. Marshall (9-0)

Marshall defeats Wilson 54-14 and will play for a Northern League championship next week.

Next: vs Eagle Rock

11. Dorsey (5-4)

Dorsey loses a close one to Crenshaw 18-14. The Dons have a big challenge next week.

Next: at No.3 King/Drew

12. Hamilton (4-5)

Hamilton gets a big bounce back win against No.13 Venice 15-14. Hamilton has a big challenge to close out the season when they travel to Fairfax to face the nation’s No.2 leading rusher.

Next: at Fairfax

13. Venice (4-5)

Venice loses a close one against Hamilton 15-14.

Next: vs University

14. Bell (8-2)

Bell finishes out the regular season with a 27-0 victory over Roosevelt and 2nd place in the Eastern League. The Eagles focus will now shift to the playoffs.

Next: N/A

15. Sun Valley Poly (8-1)

Sun Valley Poly defeats Verdugo Hills 38-20. The Parrots are on a 9-game winning streak.

Next: vs Arleta

DROPPED: N/A

NEW: N/A