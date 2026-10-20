Top 15 LA City Section High School Football Rankings, Oct. 20

With League title races beginning to wrap up, Week 8 of the Southern California High School football season has brought little movement to the LA City Section Top 15 Rankings.

The top 5 shuffled around a bit as Cleveland fell to No.5 while King/Drew and Garfield each moved up one spot.

Palisades and Dorsey moved up 1 spot, while Hamilton dropped 3 spots after losing to a top 10 team.

Here are the latest High School On SI CIF LA City Section high school football Top 15 rankings:

TOP 15 RANKINGS, Oct. 20

1. Carson (7-1)

The Colts have won five in a row after a 60-0 landslide against Narbonne and show no signs of slowing down. The Marine league title is on the line next week in the Number 1 vs Number 2 showdown.

Next: vs No.2 San Pedro

2. San Pedro (6-1)

an Pedro beat lowly Gardena 63-6. All eyes are now on next week as the Marine League title is on the line. This matchup could very well see the eventual City Open Division champion.

Next: at No.1 Carson

3. Garfield (7-1)

The Bulldogs continue its dominance over the Eastern League after a 61-34 victory against South Gate.

Next: vs Eagle Rock

4. King/Drew (5-3)

The Golden Eagles get a 39-6 statement win over Crenshaw. The Golden Eagles are in great position to win their first Coliseum League title in school history.

Next: vs Marquez

5. Cleveland (8-0)

Cleveland is now 2 wins away from a 10-0 record after beating Taft 63-24.

Next: at Granada Hills

6. Birmingham (3-5)

Birmingham defeats Granada Hills Charter 32-8. Birmingham is gaining confidence after stringing together two wins in a row.

Next: vs Chatsworth

7. Kennedy (8-0)

Kennedy is well on their way to another Valley Mission League title after defeating Canoga Park 50-0.

Next: vs San Fernando

8. Palisades (4-3)

Palisades dominated Hamilton in a 35-18 victory. The Dolphins are on their way to their 2nd straight Western League title and an Open Division Berth.

Next: vs Fairfax

9. Crenshaw (5-3)

Crenshaw’s lack of depth on the offensive and defensive line showed in a 39-6 defeat to No.4 King/Drew.

Next: vs No. 11 Hamilton

10. Dorsey (5-3)

Dorsey had a bye week and did not play

Next: vs No. 9 Crenshaw

11. Marshall (8-0)

Marshal continues its historic season after a 55-0 landslide victory over Lincoln. The Barristers are a contender for a City Section Divison 1 title this season.

Next: at No.9 Palisades

12. Venice (4-4)

Venice is back in the win column after beating Westchester 35-0. Venice has two difficult matchups to close out the season

Next: vs No. 15 Hamilton

13. Bell (7-2)

Venice is back in the win column after a 35-28 victory over Fairfax. Depending on the result of the No.9 Palisades v No.11 Hamilton matchup, the Gondoliers could still have an outside chance to win the western league.

Next: vs Westchester

14. Hamilton (3-5)

The Yankees lost 35-18 to No.8 Palisades for the 12th year in a row and also lose out on a Western League title. The Yankees will hope to gain momentum heading into the playoffs.

Next: at No.12 Venice

15. Sun Valley Poly (7-1)

Sun Valley Poly is on their way to an East Valley League championship after a 62-12 victory over Monroe.

Next: At Verdugo Hills

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