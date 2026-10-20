Top 15 LA City Section High School Football Rankings, Oct. 20
With League title races beginning to wrap up, Week 8 of the Southern California High School football season has brought little movement to the LA City Section Top 15 Rankings.
The top 5 shuffled around a bit as Cleveland fell to No.5 while King/Drew and Garfield each moved up one spot.
Palisades and Dorsey moved up 1 spot, while Hamilton dropped 3 spots after losing to a top 10 team.
Here are the latest High School On SI CIF LA City Section high school football Top 15 rankings:
TOP 15 RANKINGS, Oct. 20
1. Carson (7-1)
The Colts have won five in a row after a 60-0 landslide against Narbonne and show no signs of slowing down. The Marine league title is on the line next week in the Number 1 vs Number 2 showdown.
Next: vs No.2 San Pedro
2. San Pedro (6-1)
an Pedro beat lowly Gardena 63-6. All eyes are now on next week as the Marine League title is on the line. This matchup could very well see the eventual City Open Division champion.
Next: at No.1 Carson
3. Garfield (7-1)
The Bulldogs continue its dominance over the Eastern League after a 61-34 victory against South Gate.
Next: vs Eagle Rock
4. King/Drew (5-3)
The Golden Eagles get a 39-6 statement win over Crenshaw. The Golden Eagles are in great position to win their first Coliseum League title in school history.
Next: vs Marquez
5. Cleveland (8-0)
Cleveland is now 2 wins away from a 10-0 record after beating Taft 63-24.
Next: at Granada Hills
6. Birmingham (3-5)
Birmingham defeats Granada Hills Charter 32-8. Birmingham is gaining confidence after stringing together two wins in a row.
Next: vs Chatsworth
7. Kennedy (8-0)
Kennedy is well on their way to another Valley Mission League title after defeating Canoga Park 50-0.
Next: vs San Fernando
8. Palisades (4-3)
Palisades dominated Hamilton in a 35-18 victory. The Dolphins are on their way to their 2nd straight Western League title and an Open Division Berth.
Next: vs Fairfax
9. Crenshaw (5-3)
Crenshaw’s lack of depth on the offensive and defensive line showed in a 39-6 defeat to No.4 King/Drew.
Next: vs No. 11 Hamilton
10. Dorsey (5-3)
Dorsey had a bye week and did not play
Next: vs No. 9 Crenshaw
11. Marshall (8-0)
Marshal continues its historic season after a 55-0 landslide victory over Lincoln. The Barristers are a contender for a City Section Divison 1 title this season.
Next: at No.9 Palisades
12. Venice (4-4)
Venice is back in the win column after beating Westchester 35-0. Venice has two difficult matchups to close out the season
Next: vs No. 15 Hamilton
13. Bell (7-2)
Venice is back in the win column after a 35-28 victory over Fairfax. Depending on the result of the No.9 Palisades v No.11 Hamilton matchup, the Gondoliers could still have an outside chance to win the western league.
Next: vs Westchester
14. Hamilton (3-5)
The Yankees lost 35-18 to No.8 Palisades for the 12th year in a row and also lose out on a Western League title. The Yankees will hope to gain momentum heading into the playoffs.
Next: at No.12 Venice
15. Sun Valley Poly (7-1)
Sun Valley Poly is on their way to an East Valley League championship after a 62-12 victory over Monroe.
Next: At Verdugo Hills
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Jay is a recent graduate of California State University Northridge, as well as the founder and owner of City Section News, which provides exclusive coverage of LA City Section high school football. He is also a contributor to Prep Redzone, supporting their recruiting coverage. He began contribution to High School On SI in 2026.Follow lacitysection