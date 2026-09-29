There was plenty of movement in the High School On SI CIF LA City Section Football Top 15 after a Week 5 that included an upset, the first losses of the season for two highly ranked teams and several impressive performances.

Carson remains No. 1 after an idle week, while San Pedro holds at No. 2 despite suffering its first loss, a 21-7 setback against Laguna Beach.

King/Drew moves into the top three after a week off, while Garfield climbs to No. 4.

The biggest mover is undefeated Cleveland. The Cavaliers jumped four spots to No. 6 after defeating previously No. 3 Crenshaw 24-18, setting up one of the biggest games of Week 6 against No. 5 Birmingham.

Elsewhere, Marshall remains perfect at 6-0, Kennedy is 5-0 and Bell improved to 5-1 ahead of a major Eastern League matchup against Garfield.

Here are the High School On SI CIF LA City Section Top 15 rankings for Sept. 29.

1. Carson (4-1)

Carson had a bye last week after winning four consecutive games following its season-opening loss. The Colts now begin Marine League play at home against Gardena.

Last week: Bye

This week: vs. Gardena

2. San Pedro (4-1)

San Pedro suffered its first loss of the season, falling 21-7 to Laguna Beach. The Pirates remain No. 2 as they turn their attention to Marine League play.

Last week: Lost to Laguna Beach, 21-7

This week: at No. 15 Banning

3. King/Drew (3-2)

King/Drew moves into the top three after an idle week. The Golden Eagles' most recent result was a 13-12 victory over Cathedral and they'll head to San Diego County this week to face Santa Fe Christian.

Last week: Bye

This week: at Santa Fe Christian

4. Garfield (4-1)

Garfield rushed for more than 400 yards in a 42-24 victory over Legacy to improve to 2-0 in Eastern League play. The Bulldogs now face No. 13 Bell in a matchup that could have significant implications in the league race.

Last week: Defeated Legacy, 42-24

This week: vs. No. 13 Bell

5. Birmingham (1-4)

Birmingham drops after a 21-7 loss to Harvard-Westlake, but the Patriots' season now shifts toward West Valley League play. Birmingham has dominated the league in recent years and faces perhaps its most significant challenge this week against undefeated No. 6 Cleveland.

Last week: Lost to Harvard-Westlake, 21-7

This week: vs. No. 6 Cleveland

6. Cleveland (5-0)

No team made a bigger move this week than Cleveland. The Cavaliers jumped four spots after defeating previously No. 3 Crenshaw 24-18 to remain undefeated.

Cleveland now gets its biggest test of the season against Birmingham in a matchup that should play an important role in the West Valley League race.

Last week: Defeated Crenshaw, 24-18

This week: at No. 5 Birmingham

7. Crenshaw (4-2)

Crenshaw falls four spots after a 24-18 loss to Cleveland. The Cougars will try to get their offense back on track as they begin Coliseum League play against Marquez.

Last week: Lost to Cleveland, 24-18

This week: vs. Marquez

8. Kennedy (5-0)

Kennedy was idle last week and remains one of the City Section's undefeated teams. The Cougars return against Panorama looking to improve to 6-0.

Last week: Bye

This week: at Panorama

9. University (3-2)

University rolled past Franklin 41-6, with junior St. Bernard transfer Kyree Bernard making an immediate impact in his debut. Bernard finished with three tackles and an interception.

Last week: Defeated Franklin, 41-6

This week: at Hamilton

10. Venice (2-3)

Venice had a bye last week and returns to action against No. 14 Palisades. The Gondoliers have an opportunity to get back to .500 as league play begins.

Last week: Bye

This week: at No. 14 Palisades

11. Dorsey (3-3)

Dorsey came up just short against Steele Canyon, falling 28-26. The Dons remain just outside the top 10 heading into their matchup with George Washington Prep.

Last week: Lost to Steele Canyon, 28-26

This week: at George Washington Prep

12. Marshall (6-0)

Marshall continues to be one of the City Section's biggest early-season surprises. The Barristers are 6-0 after defeating Marquez and enter Northern League play with an opportunity to pursue their first league championship since 2012.

Last week: [NEED WEEK 5 RESULT]

This week: at Franklin

13. Bell (5-1)

Bell rolled past Huntington Park 36-6 and now faces No. 4 Garfield in one of Week 6's biggest City Section league games.

Last week: Defeated Huntington Park, 36-6

This week: at No. 4 Garfield

14. Palisades (1-3)

Palisades did not play last week and is scheduled to return against No. 10 Venice.

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. No. 10 Venice

15. Banning (2-4)

Banning has dropped three consecutive games after a 37-7 loss to Lawndale. The Pilots face another difficult test this week against No. 2 San Pedro.

Last week: Lost to Lawndale, 37-7

This week: vs. No. 2 San Pedro