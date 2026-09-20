California (CIF LA City Section) High School Football Top 15 Rankings (Sept. 20, 2026)

Week 4 brought plenty of movement to the High School On SI CIF LA City Section Top 15 football rankings.

Carson remains No. 1 after an impressive 48-14 victory over North Torrance, while San Pedro stays at No. 2 after receiving a forfeit victory over Palisades.

Birmingham moves back into the top three after earning its first victory of the season, and unbeaten Kennedy climbs to No. 6 following a 49-0 win over Van Nuys.

The biggest newcomer is Marshall. The Barristers improved to 5-0 with a 28-27 victory over previously ranked Marquez to earn their first appearance in the Top 15.

Here are the latest High School On SI CIF LA City Section high school football rankings.

1. Carson

Record: 4-1

Carson continued its impressive start with a 48-14 victory over North Torrance, snapping a two-game losing streak against the Saxons. The Colts have a bye before beginning Marine League play.

Next: vs. Gardena

2. San Pedro

Record: 5-0

San Pedro did not take the field this week after Palisades was unable to play because of a COVID-19 outbreak within its program. The Pirates were awarded a forfeit victory and are attempting to add a game during their originally scheduled Oct. 9 bye.

Next: vs. Laguna Beach

3. Birmingham

Record: 1-3

Birmingham earned its first victory of the season with a 23-18 win over Burbank. The Patriots held off a late Burbank rally and return to the top three after opening the season with three consecutive losses against Southern Section opponents.

Next: vs. Harvard-Westlake

4. Crenshaw

Record: 4-1

Crenshaw suffered its first loss of the season, falling 30-8 to Southern Section opponent Paraclete. The Cougars return to City Section competition with another significant matchup against unbeaten Cleveland.

Next: vs. No. 9 Cleveland

5. King/Drew

Record: 3-2

King/Drew overwhelmed Westchester 70-0 and now faces a dramatically different challenge. The Golden Eagles travel across the country to Baltimore to face national power St. Frances Academy.

Next: at St. Frances Academy

6. Kennedy

Record: 5-0

Kennedy remained perfect with a 49-0 victory over Van Nuys in its Valley Mission League opener. The Cougars have outscored their first five opponents on the way to a 5-0 start.

Next: at Panorama

7. Garfield

Record: 3-1

Garfield opened Eastern League play with a 42-29 victory over Huntington Park. The Bulldogs have won three of their first four games heading into another league matchup.

Next: at Legacy

8. Venice

Record: 2-3

Venice ran into an unbeaten Capistrano Valley team and fell 40-0. The Gondoliers now turn their attention to Western League play, beginning with a ranked matchup against Palisades.

Next: at No. 13 Palisades

9. Cleveland

Record: 4-0

Cleveland was idle this week and remains unbeaten heading into one of its biggest tests of the season. The Cavaliers travel to face No. 4 Crenshaw in a matchup of two Top 10 teams.

Next: at No. 4 Crenshaw

10. University

Record: 2-2

University had a bye this week after opening the season 2-2. The Wildcats return to action against Franklin.

Next: vs. Franklin

11. Dorsey

Record: 3-2

Dorsey returned to the win column with a 33-6 victory over Rialto. The Dons have used a challenging nonleague schedule to prepare for Coliseum League play and have one more Southern Section opponent ahead.

Next: vs. Steele Canyon

12. Banning

Record: 2-3

Banning suffered its second consecutive loss, falling 34-0 to Palos Verdes. The Pilots face another Southern Section opponent next week when Lawndale visits.

Next: vs. Lawndale

13. Palisades

Record: 1-4

Palisades was unable to play No. 2 San Pedro because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the program and was charged with a forfeit loss. The Dolphins are scheduled to resume practice Wednesday before beginning Western League play against Venice.

Next: vs. No. 8 Venice

14. Bell

Record: 3-1

Bell responded to its loss against San Pedro with a 45-22 victory over previously unbeaten South East. The Eagles remain among the teams to watch in the City Section Division I playoff race.

Next: vs. Huntington Park

15. Marshall

Record: 5-0

Marshall makes its Top 15 debut after edging previously ranked Marquez 28-27. Senior quarterback Nate Cadet has helped lead the Barristers to a 5-0 start as they turn their attention toward Northern League play.

Next: vs. Jefferson

Dropped out: Marquez

New to the rankings: Marshall