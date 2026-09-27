Moyo Odebunmi Runs for 205 Yards as Cleveland Upsets Crenshaw 24-18

Cleveland went into halftime trailing Crenshaw and unhappy with the way it had played.

The Cavaliers came out looking like a different team.

Senior running back Moyo Odebunmi rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns, while Cleveland's defense shut out Crenshaw in the second half of a 24-18 victory Friday night.

Cleveland improved to 5-0 with the win over a Crenshaw team that entered the week ranked No. 4 in the High School On SI CIF LA City Section Top 15. The Cavaliers entered at No. 10.

Crenshaw fell to 4-2.

“The first half was a little sloppy by our standards, but we challenged them at halftime to get back to playing disciplined ball,” Cleveland coach Mario Guzman said. “Discipline has been the No. 1 thing we have been hammering since we lost the championship game last.”

The Cavaliers responded to that challenge.

Turnovers Help Shape a Wild First Half

Mistakes hurt both teams early.

Cleveland fumbled on its opening possession, and Crenshaw returned it for a touchdown.

The Cavaliers soon got a takeaway of their own.

Crenshaw junior quarterback Ethan Grant, making his season debut after transferring from Los Angeles High, connected with senior receiver Kyion Rattler on a deep pass. A Cleveland defender chased Rattler down near the goal line, however, and Rattler lost the football at the 1.

Cleveland recovered and eventually answered with a touchdown.

The Cavaliers had another opportunity late in the half when senior quarterback Domenik Fuentes found an open receiver approximately 30 yards downfield with 10 seconds remaining, but the pass was dropped.

Crenshaw took an 18-14 lead into halftime.

Moyo Odebunmi Powers Cleveland's Comeback

Cleveland increasingly leaned on its running game after halftime, with Odebunmi leading the way.

The senior finished with 205 yards and two touchdowns as the Cavaliers controlled the ball and put pressure on Crenshaw's defensive front.

Odebunmi scored in the third quarter to help Cleveland move in front 22-18.

The Cavaliers wouldn't trail again.

While Cleveland's running game took over offensively, its defense prevented Crenshaw from scoring after halftime.

The Cougars had shown big-play ability in the first two quarters but couldn't produce another scoring drive over the final 24 minutes.

Cleveland Defense Finishes the Job

Cleveland added two more points in the fourth quarter after confusion on a Crenshaw punt return resulted in a loose ball in the end zone and a safety, extending the Cavaliers' lead to 24-18.

Crenshaw still had an opportunity to answer, but several incomplete passes contributed to the Cougars turning the ball over on downs on their final possession.

Cleveland took possession with approximately 90 seconds remaining and needed one first down to finish the game.

The Cavaliers got it.

Cleveland then went into victory formation to complete the comeback and remain undefeated.

Cleveland Turns Its Attention to Birmingham

Friday's victory gives Cleveland another significant result as it prepares to begin West Valley League play.

The Cavaliers entered the week ranked six spots behind Crenshaw in the High School On SI CIF LA City Section Top 15 and now take a 5-0 record into a matchup with defending league champion Birmingham.

Birmingham has won seven consecutive West Valley League titles.

Cleveland is also pursuing what Guzman said would be the program's first appearance in the City Section Open Division playoffs.

“It would be huge for the program, school and the kids,” Guzman said. “We tell our kids they are one of the best teams in the city, and they are starting to see the fruits of the labor. But we take it week by week. Wherever we land is where we land.”

Cleveland travels to Birmingham (1-4) next week.

Crenshaw (4-2) will try to rebound against Marquez (1-5).