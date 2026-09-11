De La Salle (CA) vs. Saint Francis (CA) Live Score Updates: California High School Football

North Coast Section dynasty De La Salle puts its undefeated record on the line in a road test at St. Francis, in Northern California high school football action. If you want to follow along with our Live Updates, this contest is being streamed live on the NFHS Network.

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Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT.

Preview

What: De La Salle (2-0) at Saint Francis (1-1)

When: Friday, Sept. 11 – 7:30 p.m. PST

Where: Ron Calcagno Stadium, Mountain View, CA

Live Stream: NFHS Network

De La Salle Looking to Make Another Championship Run

De La Salle, an all-boys private Catholic school in the San Francisco Bay Area, is a perennial power in California. The Spartans last year won their 33rd consecutive North Coast Section (NCS) Open Division championship, beating Pittsburg, 24-17. They went on to lose to Santa Margarita Catholic, 47-13, in the CIF Open State Championship game.

The Spartans opened the 2026 season with a 35-25 victory against Junipero Serra and followed that with a 42-3 blowout win against Cardinal Newman of Santa Rosa.

De La Salle senior quarterback Jaxon Loftin has passed for 401 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. Teammate Damari Dean has six catches for 66 yards and three TDs. The Spartans also boast running back Duece Jones-Drew, a UCLA commit; and massive two-way linemen Clint Lundin (6-foot-7, 360 pounds) and Aj Talaoloa (6-3, 300).

Defensively, the Spartans are led by defensive lineman Prayshawn Harang, who has 13 tackles, including six solo and 3.5 for loss, to go with 2.5 sacks.

Saint Francis Ready to Bounce Back in 2026

A member of the West Coast Athletic League in the Central Coast Section (CCS), the Lancers last season went 5-6 – only their second losing season in seven years. They last beat De La Salle in 2021, when they went 11-1.

Saint Francis opened the season with a 31-23 victory against Manteca and followed that with a nail-biting 19-17 loss to unbeaten Del Oro (2-0). Malik Harris made a 25-yard field goal with 1 second left to win it.

The Lancers have used two quarterbacks this season – Sean Sakai and Drew Cumby – and wide receiver Uate Pifeleti has caught eight passes for 135 yards and one TD.

Defensively, Saint Francis is extremely deep with 10 players with 10 tackles or more through two games. Junior Jayden Lewis, one of the Bay Area’s top linebackers, has a whopping 34 tackles, including 12 solo and three for loss.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962