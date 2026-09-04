MitchMash Week 1: De La Salle quarterback breaks the mold, rocks memory banks

Not exactly like a box of chocolates, but when high school football players take off their helmets, you never know what you’re gonna get.

When De La Salle senior quarterback Jaxon Loftin took off his Silver dome on Friday night (Aug. 28) following a stellar 35-25 win at Serra, it was apparent us four interviewees were getting something chewy and tasty.

And after spending just a few minutes talking with one of the game’s standouts — a surprise one at that, throwing for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns in his starting debut — the Clayton Valley-Concord transfer was a definite milk double caramel for me.

That’s my favorite.

That’s because Loftin was like no cliche football kid I’d ever come across.

SKATEBOARD SPEED, PERSONA

First, with floppy hair, clear tanned skin and a warm $-million smile, the 5-foot-10, 180-pounder looked more like a skateboard shop patron or young owner than a crew cut, buttoned-up football player.

And once he shook hands, opened his mouth and let out a bundle of gratitude, honesty and humble pie, I was personally hooked.

Jaxon Landri talking with reporters after Friday's 35-25 win over Serra on Friday when he passed for three touchdowns and accounted for 234 yards. | Photo by Mitch Stephens

Especially, after perhaps he gave the most earnest reply to a general inquiry/observation I’ve heard in 43 seasons as a high school sports journalist.

“De La Salle quarterbacks are generally game managers, not asked to do a lot,” I pointed out. “But you did a whole lot tonight didn’t you?”

With that, Loftin, pulling on the collar of his own jersey the entire time, as if to be holding himself upward, smiled broadly, gave an “ah shucks” shake of the head and said “I did. I did (do a lot)....”

Frankly, I could have stopped right then, raised his right hand straight in the air and pronounced “Ladies and gentlemen, here is the most earnest, honest and humble reply to almost a backhand compliment in the history of high school sports.”

Seriously, I was floored and refreshed with the response, but of course, he was just getting started in Loftin’s authentically likeable exchange. “It was truly a blessing. I’m just so proud of everybody and just how much work we put in from January all the way to now. I’m just so happy.”

'HE'S GOT PIZAZZ!'

That came through during simply the next two minutes of interview, as he praised all, even though the Spartans and even officials made plenty of minor first-game errors including a potential dropped TD pass on fourth down, and a rushing touchdown of his called by when referees ruled Serra was offside but didn’t stop the play.

He finished 12 of 18 for 196 yards, completing nine of his first 10, including a 47-yard bomb to speedy Damari Dean on the game’s second play. The two would hook up for a 9-yard fade touchdown on fourth down on the same opening drive.

Jaxon Landri threw for 196 yards and three touchdowns in his debut as starting De La Salle quarterback on Aug. 28 at Serra. | Photo by Mark Neuling

Loftin, who rushed for 38 yards, showed great touch, arm strength and mobility for a position that appeared to be the state’s No. 6 team only question mark. He turned it into an exclamation point. But according to his coaches and teammates, Loftin is nothing but enthusiasm and positivity, which was all evident in the postgame exchange.

It reminds me why I do love this work and have never considered it a job.

“He’s got a lot of pizazz,” De La Salle coach Justin Alumbaugh said. “He’s just a ‘love-life’ type of kid.”

ALL SMILES

That was totally backed up by the Spartans’ top senior recruit and the game’s other star, senior running back-cornerback Duece Jones-Drew, a UCLA commit and son of former Spartan, Bruin and NFL standout Maurice Jones-Drew.

When asked about Loftin, his performance and personality, Duece lit up like a glow stick. He rushed for 84 yards and scored three second-half touchdowns, including a 21-yard TD pass from Loftin.

De La Salle running back and UCLA commit Duece Jones-Drew, the son of former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew | Photo by Mitch Stephens

“I love Jaxon, he’s one of my best friends,” Duece said. “On the weekend, he’s always throwing to receivers and running backs to make sure we have that chemistry. He’s always Jaxon. He’s always happy. Even in the huddle after a bad play he’s always (raises voice octave) ‘it’s OK” he’s all smiles. I have to admit his positive attitude for the team really helped us out today. He picks everyone up when we’re down.”

Old scribes included. Even when not down.

OLD SPARTAN QUARTERBACKS

Landri’s performance and focus on the position at De La Salle got me reflecting over the past four or five decades.

Though the position has never required big numbers, especially in the passing game, playing quarterback at De La Salle is actually loaded with pressure. Especially early on during the Bob Ladouceur era, that included the famed national 151-game win streak from 1992-2004, the Spartans relied offensively strictly on the veer, which required impeccable decision-making, timing and ball skills — fakes, handoffs, play-calling.

Over the years, Spartan quarterbacks have come in all different shapes, sizes and leadership styles. Some that stick out to me:

Mark Panella (1985 graduate) — He was the first I covered in my first year at the Contra Costa Times. The 1985 graduate, the East Bay Player of the Year in baseball, was so smart and precise with his passing, ball-handling. He later became an integral part of the coaching staff as quarterback coach for more than two decades and was a member of the DLS Hall of Fame Class 2011.

Mike Bastianelli (1995) — Considered the finest veer-option quarterback perhaps the Spartans had ever produced because of his sheer athleticism, the 1995 graduate was first-team All-State by Cal-Hi Sports as a multi-purpose player — he was an excellent kicker — before starring as a wideout at USC. Tragically, he and former USC teammate and Oakland Raider Pro Bowl defensive lineman Darrell Russell perished in a 2005 car accident. Bastianelli was only 29.

Matt Gutierrez (2002) — Not an atypical veer-type quarterback, Gutierrez went 38-0 as a three-year starter before embarking on a successful college (Michigan/Idaho State) and NFL backup (Patriots/Chiefs, Bears) career. The 6-4 pocket passer played with Maurice Jones-Drew and led the Spartans to three straight No. 1 national rankings by USA Today.

Britt Cecil (2003) — He replaced Gutierrez and I thought of him Friday because of a similar breakout performance, this at Cal in a 28-7 win over Long Beach Poly, the second of a home-and-home series between the two national powers. Cecil, with a similar build and skill-set as Landri, had the game of his life, completing 12 of 17 for 237 yards and three touchdowns and he rushed for a score. And, like Landri, he was handing often to a Jones-Drew, because Maurice rushed 19 times for 161 yards that day. “I’ll probably go to bed tonight and just cry,” Cecil said that day about his timely performance.

Mike MacGillivray (2008) — One of the best true dual threats in program history, a three-year starter threw for 3,825 yards and 38 touchdowns and rushed for 773 and 19 more scores. His teams went 37-3 in his career and won one state title, 37-31 over Corona Centennial.

Bart Houston (2012) — Like Gutierrez, a pocket passer, the 6-3 strong-armed QB left as the school’s career passing leader with 272 completions in 437 attempts (62.2) for 5,178 yards and 46 touchdowns. He was rated one of the nation’s top recruited QBs and played four seasons at Wisconsin before a brief preseason career with the NFL Steelers.

Anthony Sweeney (2016) — Sweeney came to mind Friday because of a similar personality to Landri: Vivacious, upbeat and vocal leader. Sweeney, a 5-9, 170-pounder with great wheels, had a superb senior season, rushing for 1,123 yards and 21 touchdowns while throwing for 1,435 and 16 more scores, leading the Spartans to their seventh and last state title, 28-21 over Corona Centennial. His 26-yard TD run at Sacramento State with 9:57 remaining broke a 21-21 tie.

MORE WEEK 1 TAKES

Central East and QB Jelani Dippel hasn't missed a beat, even with the graduation of first-team All-State peformer Brandon Smith (now at Oregon). Dippel, even without injured All-State receiver Bayon Harris, completed 20 of 28 for 358 yards and four touchdowns in a very impressive 42-12 win over Grant Union, previously ranked No. 23 in the state. Central East, the defending state 1-AA champion, now gets another Sac-Joaquin Section power in Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills.

Jelani Dippel, the state's leading junior passer last season, is off to a hot start in 2026. | Photo: Todd Shurtleff

Ditto for Pacifica/Oxnard quarterback Taylor Lee, who threw 53 touchdown passes last year, leading the Tritons to a SoCal 1-AA title. In two games, he's already thrown nine TDs while competing 23 of 36 for 495 yards. He's also rushed for two TDs for the No. 13 team in the state.

Pacifica/Oxnard QB Taylor Lee has already thrown nine touchdowns in two games for the Tritons. | Jace Kessler

As good as both Dippel and Lee have been, they'll likely play second and third fiddle to Huntington Beach senior Brady Edmunds if he keeps up his pace. The nation's No. 17 rated quarterback who has committed to Ohio State has completed 39 of 54 for 606 yards and seven touchdowns for the 2-0 Oilers.

Huntington Beach's Brady Edmunds headed into the 2026 season among one of California's most highly-touted quarterbacks. He's backed up that reputation, averaging better than 300 passing yards per game. | Jeremy Westerbeck

Despite an 0-1 record, watch out for Cardinal Newman of Santa Rosa, which largely outplayed Folsom before losing 23-17 in overtime. The Cardinals, with a huge offensive front and one of the state's top junior running backs in James Curoso (138 yards), travel to De La Salle Friday. The Spartans' 284-game unbeaten streak (283-0-1) against North Coast Section opponents is in jeopardy.