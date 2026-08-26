Family Sues Los Angeles Unified School District After Teen Dies From Football Injury

The family of Christopher Aiden Garcia is suing the Los Angeles Unified School District after he suffered a catastrophic brain injury during a football game in 2024. Garcia, who was 16 years old at the time, died 11 days later.

According to a report from KTLA5, the wrongful death lawsuit alleges LAUSD failed to provide safe facilities, proper equipment and adequate supervision. In the family's press release, the filing is in search for accountability for Garcia's death.

Christopher Aiden Garcia as seen in a photo displayed at a press conference on Aug. 24, 2026. | KTLA5

WHAT HAPPENED?

Garcia was a South East High junior varsity football player who was called up to play in the varsity's game on August 23, 2024 against Maywood Center of Enriched Studies. While playing Garcia sustained a brain injury after his head hit the ground. The family states Garcia was executing a "textbook defensive tackle".

The game stopped in the second half when Garcia went down, according to a report from the LA Times, which also was the first to report Garcia's death. Garcia required immediate medical assistance and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The officials called off the rest of the game.

Garcia was hospitalized before being put into a medically induced coma before passing 11 days later.

ATTORNEY SAYS GROUND WAS TOO HARD

Following Garcia's death, his family submitted a government claim to LAUSD. After the claim was rejected, the family filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The family held a press conference on August 24, 2026, two years and a day after Garcia sustained the football injury. They also released the video of Garcia's tackle. The family's attorney mentioned the biggest differentiator between Garcia's fall to the ground and the thousands that happen every Friday night is the field conditions.

"The field was too hard and not properly maintained," attorney Kent M. Henderson said. "That facet is central to the ongoing wrongful death suit."

“He fell back and hit his head on the ground as he was [tackling] the other player,” Henderson continued. “It’s the kind of play where that’s how they teach you how to do it.”

GOFUNDME PAGE

After Garcia's death, the family made a GoFundMe page that raised more than $30,000 to help offset the cost of medical bills and funeral arrangements.

This is how the page described Garcia:

Christopher was a vibrant and passionate young man who brought joy and energy to everyone around him. As a dedicated high school football player, he was known for his enthusiasm on and off the field. Beyond his athletic talents, Christopher was a loving son, sibling, and a loyal friend. His loss leaves a profound void in the lives of all who knew him, and he will be deeply missed.