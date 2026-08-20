North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — August 20-22

The 2026 North Carolina high school football season officially kicks off this week with more than 200 NCHSAA games on the schedule from Thursday, August 20, through Saturday, August 22.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in North Carolina, click on the scoreboard links below.

North Carolina High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 20-22

There are 108 games on the slate for Thursday evening, highlighted by a top-10 showdown between Grimsley and West Charlotte at 7 p.m.

Western Harnett vs. J.F. Webb — 6:30 p.m.

R.J. Reynolds vs. North Forsyth — 6:30 p.m.

Hillside vs. E.E. Smith — 7 p.m.

Bradford Preparatory School vs. Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy — 7 p.m.

Southern Wayne vs. James Kenan — 7 p.m.

West Mecklenburg vs. Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology — 7 p.m.

Montgomery Central vs. Central Cabarrus — 7 p.m.

Broughton vs. Apex Friendship — 7 p.m.

South Garner vs. West Johnston — 7 p.m.

Southern Guilford vs. Ragsdale — 7 p.m.

Hertford County vs. Gates County — 7 p.m.

Northwest Cabarrus vs. West Cabarrus — 7 p.m.

Pamlico County vs. KIPP Pride — 7 p.m.

Forbush vs. Bishop McGuinness — 7 p.m.

T.C. Roberson vs. Huss — 7 p.m.

Pine Lake Preparatory vs. Bessemer City — 7 p.m.

Highland Tech vs. Langtree Charter Academy — 7 p.m.

North Stokes vs. Cherryville — 7 p.m.

Smithfield-Selma vs. South Johnston — 7 p.m.

Terry Sanford vs. Seventy-First — 7 p.m.

Southern Durham vs. Wake Forest — 7 p.m.

West Bladen vs. Pender — 7 p.m.

Northside - Pinetown vs. Camden County — 7 p.m.

Lakewood vs. Clinton — 7 p.m.

Providence vs. Hickory Ridge — 7 p.m.

South Davidson vs. Trinity — 7 p.m.

Fairmont vs. Lumberton — 7 p.m.

Dixon vs. Topsail — 7 p.m.

North Johnston vs. Beddingfield — 7 p.m.

Northwest Guilford vs. Western Alamance — 7 p.m.

Carver vs. Parkland — 7 p.m.

Jordan vs. Leesville Road — 7 p.m.

A.L. Brown vs. Porter Ridge — 7 p.m.

Lake Norman vs. Sun Valley — 7 p.m.

Greene Central vs. North Lenoir — 7 p.m.

North Wilkes vs. South Stokes — 7 p.m.

Athens Drive vs. Green Level — 7 p.m.

Enloe vs. Southeast Raleigh — 7 p.m.

Red Springs vs. Anson — 7 p.m.

North Brunswick vs. Corinth Holders — 7 p.m.

East Surry vs. Statesville — 7 p.m.

Bartlett Yancey vs. Northern — 7 p.m.

Harnett Central vs. Northwood — 7 p.m.

Marvin Ridge vs. Cox Mill — 7 p.m.

Bunn vs. South Granville — 7 p.m.

Millbrook vs. Garner Magnet — 7 p.m.

North Edgecombe vs. Southeast Halifax — 7 p.m.

Atkins vs. Walkertown — 7 p.m.

Orange vs. Southeast Alamance — 7 p.m.

Southern Lee vs. Overhills — 7 p.m.

East Gaston vs. North Gaston — 7 p.m.

Gray Collegiate Academy vs. Zebulon B. Vance — 7 p.m.

Northwest Halifax vs. Hobgood Academy — 7 p.m.

East Wake vs. Riverside-Durham — 7 p.m.

Rocky Mount Academy vs. John Paul II — 7 p.m.

Ledford Senior vs. Oak Grove — 7 p.m.

Willow Spring vs. Triton — 7 p.m.

T. Wingate Andrews vs. Thomasville — 7 p.m.

Pasquotank County vs. John A. Holmes — 7 p.m.

Forest Hills vs. Salisbury — 7 p.m.

Parkwood vs. Piedmont — 7 p.m.

Garinger vs. Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy — 7 p.m.

Rocky Mount vs. Tarboro — 7 p.m.

Mallard Creek vs. Rolesville — 7 p.m.

Southwest Guilford vs. Rockingham County — 7 p.m.

C.B. Aycock vs. Rosewood — 7 p.m.

Heritage vs. Wakefield — 7 p.m.

South Rowan vs. Union Academy — 7 p.m.

Hoke County vs. Monroe — 7 p.m.

Carrboro vs. Jordan-Matthews — 7 p.m.

Purnell Swett vs. St. Pauls — 7 p.m.

Jack Britt vs. South View — 7 p.m.

Person vs. Franklinton — 7 p.m.

Southern Nash vs. Knightdale — 7 p.m.

West Henderson vs. Erwin — 7 p.m.

North Rowan vs. West Rowan — 7 p.m.

Davie County vs. West Forsyth — 7 p.m.

Holly Springs vs. Panther Creek — 7 p.m.

Heide Trask vs. East Bladen — 7 p.m.

Douglas Byrd vs. Cape Fear — 7 p.m.

Chapel Hill vs. Seaforth — 7 p.m.

East Forsyth vs. Glenn — 7 p.m.

West Columbus vs. Whiteville — 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Alamance vs. Eastern Guilford — 7:30 p.m.

Gray's Creek vs. Pine Forest — 7:30 p.m.

Northampton County vs. Roanoke Rapids — 7:30 p.m.

Hoggard vs. Richmond — 7:30 p.m.

Polk County vs. Chase — 7:30 p.m.

North Iredell vs. Wilkes Central — 7:30 p.m.

McDowell vs. R-S Central — 7:30 p.m.

Pinecrest vs. Cleveland — 7:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill vs. Draughn — 7:30 p.m.

Freedom vs. Patton — 7:30 p.m.

Westover vs. Union Pines — 7:30 p.m.

Reidsville vs. Northern Guilford — 7:30 p.m.

Western Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford — 7:30 p.m.

Stuart Cramer vs. Forestview — 7:30 p.m.

South Point vs. Hickory — 7:30 p.m.

Charles D. Owen vs. Rosman — 7:30 p.m.

Concord vs. Mount Pleasant — 7:30 p.m.

Northern Nash vs. J.H. Rose — 7:30 p.m.

First Flight vs. Perquimans — 7:30 p.m.

Randleman vs. Providence Grove — 7:30 p.m.

Fike vs. North Moore — 7:30 p.m.

Bandys vs. St. Stephens — 8 p.m.

West Wilkes vs. Foard — 8 p.m.

Scotland vs. Asheboro — 8 p.m.

Princeton vs. Ayden - Grifton — 8:30 p.m.

There are 104 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by a pair of Power 25 showdowns with Providence Day hosting Myers Park and Weddington traveling to take on Mooresville.

Mattamuskeet vs. Pungo Christian Academy — 5 p.m.

Hickory Grove Christian vs. Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy — 5 p.m.

Charlotte Christian vs. Page — 7 p.m.

Havelock vs. West Craven — 7 p.m.

North Pitt vs. Martin County — 7 p.m.

SouthWest Edgecombe vs. Nash Central — 7 p.m.

Weddington vs. Mooresville — 7 p.m.

Apex vs. Cary — 7 p.m.

Bertie vs. Northeastern — 7 p.m.

SouthLake Christian Academy vs. Lake Norman Charter — 7 p.m.

Father Capodanno vs. Sandhills Classical Christian — 7 p.m.

Lake Wylie vs. Ballantyne Ridge — 7 p.m.

Manteo vs. Washington County — 7 p.m.

High Point Christian Academy vs. Cabarrus (Cannon/Concord Academy) — 7 p.m.

West Stanly vs. South Stanly — 7 p.m.

East Rowan vs. Wheatmore — 7 p.m.

Palisades vs. Ashbrook — 7 p.m.

College Prep & Leadership Academy vs. Albemarle — 7 p.m.

Wallace-Rose Hill vs. East Duplin — 7 p.m.

Asheville School (Independent) vs. Corvian Community School — 7 p.m.

Swansboro vs. South Columbus — 7 p.m.

Jesse Carson vs. Central Davidson — 7 p.m.

Myers Park vs. Providence Day — 7 p.m.

Christ the King vs. Metrolina Christian Academy — 7 p.m.

North Henderson vs. Enka — 7 p.m.

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy vs. Currituck County — 7 p.m.

Hobbton vs. Midway — 7 p.m.

South Wake HomeSchool vs. Ravenscroft — 7 p.m.

Mountain Island Charter vs. Lincoln Charter — 7 p.m.

East Lincoln vs. South Iredell — 7 p.m.

West Brunswick vs. South Brunswick — 7 p.m.

Cuthbertson vs. Ardrey Kell — 7 p.m.

Mount Airy vs. Starmount — 7 p.m.

Wayne Prep vs. Triangle Math and Science Academy — 7 p.m.

New Hanover vs. New Bern — 7 p.m.

East Carteret vs. Croatan — 7 p.m.

Cherokee vs. North Buncombe — 7 p.m.

Southwest Onslow vs. Richlands — 7 p.m.

Wake Christian Academy vs. North Raleigh Christian Academy — 7 p.m.

Cummings vs. Walter M. Williams — 7 p.m.

North Davidson vs. West Stokes — 7 p.m.

Harrells Christian Academy vs. Arendell Parrott Academy — 7 p.m.

Southside vs. North Duplin — 7 p.m.

D.H. Conley vs. E.A. Laney — 7 p.m.

Union vs. Spring Creek — 7 p.m.

Wilson Prep vs. Clayton — 7 p.m.

Lexington Senior vs. West Davidson — 7 p.m.

Hunt vs. Lee County — 7 p.m.

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee — 7 p.m.

South Mecklenburg vs. Charlotte Catholic — 7 p.m.

David W. Butler vs. Olympic — 7 p.m.

Graham vs. Chatham Central — 7 p.m.

Northside - Jacksonville vs. White Oak — 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Farmville Central — 7 p.m.

Southern Alamance vs. Eastern Randolph — 7 p.m.

Hough vs. Northwestern — 7 p.m.

American Leadership Academy-Johnston vs. Lejeune — 7 p.m.

North East Carolina Prep vs. North Wake — 7 p.m.

Lawrence Academy vs. Faith Christian — 7 p.m.

Bear Grass Charter vs. Wayne Christian — 7 p.m.

Cary Christian vs. Grace Christian — 7 p.m.

Wake Christian Academy vs. Community Christian — 7 p.m.

Cape Hatteras vs. Columbia — 7 p.m.

Kinston vs. Goldsboro — 7 p.m.

Eastern Wayne vs. Southern Durham — 7 p.m.

North Duplin vs. Lakewood — 7 p.m.

Northampton County vs. Weldon — 7 p.m.

South Central vs. Greene Central — 7 p.m.

Pinecrest vs. Jack Britt — 7 p.m.

Topsail vs. Laney — 7 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Clayton — 7 p.m.

West Johnston vs. South Johnston — 7 p.m.

Richmond vs. Scotland — 7 p.m.

Northern Durham vs. Riverside-Durham — 7 p.m.

Beddingfield vs. Hunt — 7 p.m.

Nash Central vs. Rocky Mount — 7 p.m.

Ayden - Grifton vs. North Pitt — 7 p.m.

SouthWest Edgecombe vs. Tarboro — 7 p.m.

Eastern Guilford vs. Southern Guilford — 7 p.m.

Ragsdale vs. Southwest Guilford — 7 p.m.

Western Alamance vs. Williams — 7 p.m.

Reidsville vs. Rockingham County — 7 p.m.

Eastern Randolph vs. Randleman — 7 p.m.

Providence Grove vs. Wheatmore — 7 p.m.

North Moore vs. Chatham Central — 7 p.m.

Jordan-Matthews vs. Seaforth — 7 p.m.

Northwood vs. Bartlett Yancey — 7 p.m.

Person vs. Orange — 7 p.m.

Franklinton vs. Bunn — 7 p.m.

Southern Nash vs. Northern Nash — 7 p.m.

Knightdale vs. Wake Forest — 7 p.m.

Franklin vs. Murphy — 7:30 p.m.

Kings Mountain vs. Shelby — 7:30 p.m.

Smoky Mountain vs. Swain County — 7:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Christian Academy vs. Asheville Christian Academy — 7:30 p.m.

Lincolnton vs. Maiden — 7:30 p.m.

North Surry vs. Alleghany — 7:30 p.m.

South Caldwell vs. West Caldwell — 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Heritage vs. Pisgah — 7:30 p.m.

Ambassador Christian vs. Mountain View — 7:30 p.m.

East Henderson vs. Hendersonville — 7:30 p.m.

Alexander Central vs. Newton-Conover — 7:30 p.m.

Hibriten vs. East Wilkes — 7:30 p.m.

Robbinsville vs. Tuscola — 7:30 p.m.

Asheville vs. East Rutherford — 7:30 p.m.

There is one game on Saturday, August 22.

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