Granite Hills overcomes turnovers, beats Mission Hills 28-17 in season opener
SAN MARCOS, Calif. – Matching up in the regular season opener for the second straight year, Granite Hills nearly replicated last season’s result, pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 28-17 road victory over Mission Hills on Friday night.
The Granite Hills offense had no problem moving the ball throughout the night, riding a career 206 rushing yards and three touchdowns from senior running back Max Turner.
On the first play of the night, Mission Hills senior defensive back Jace Rackleff went down with an arm injury that required an air cast, delaying the game for 15 minutes as paramedics attended to him.
Following the stoppage, Granite Hills finished their 67-yard drive with a direct snap to Turner for the first of his three scores. The Granite Hills defense forced a three-and-out on their opening series, setting the offense up for another productive drive.
“The reason I got these yards, and these touchdowns was my o-line,” said Turner who also caught six passes for 26 yards.
Just prior to the red zone, Turner and quarterback Zach Benitez collided on a snap, leading to a fumble that was recovered by Mission Hills. The Grizzlies took advantage and scored less than 90 seconds into the second quarter via Troy Huhn’s first touchdown pass of the season.
Granite Hills proceeded to drive to midfield before Benitez was intercepted, leading to a Mission Hills field goal with less than two minutes before halftime. Benitez then quickly led Granite Hills down the field, tossing a jump ball to Lathan Fry from eight yards out that gave the Eagles a 14-10 halftime advantage.
Both teams exchanged touchdowns on their first drives of the second half before Granite Hills was able to get their second three-and-out. Once again deep in opposing territory, Benitez was intercepted in the end zone, giving Mission Hills life.
Huhn drove the Grizzlies nearly 60 yards before his pass attempt was knocked away on fourth-and-7. Granite Hills took less than four minutes to capitalize with Turner running seven yards around the right edge for his third score.
“We have a bunch of athletes on this team,” Turner said. “And you can’t leave them open so that leaves it open for me.”
The Eagles did not punt until their eight possession of the night, coming with 1:21 remaining in the game. They moved the ball at will, scoring four touchdowns while committing three turnovers in each of their first seven chances.
Granite Hills defensive backs Trevor Smith and Parker Vance were both able to intercept Huhn in the end zone over the final five minutes of the game, sealing the victory.
Coming off consecutive CIF titles including the school’s first at the Open Division level in 2023, Turner is not satisfied.
“Go win it,” he said. “The job is not finished.”
Turner and the Eagles will continue their stretch of games away from home with a trip to Mater Dei Catholic next Friday while Mission Hills will welcome in Westview for a cross-league game.