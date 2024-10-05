How Top 10 CIF San Diego Section high school football fared (10/4/2024)
HOW TOP 10 SAN DIEGO SECTION FOOTBALL TEAMS FARED (10/4/2024)
(RECORDS UPDATED AS FINALS REPORTED)
1. Lincoln (3-2)
Saturday vs. Los Alamitos
2. Cathedral Catholic (5-1)
Final: Cathedral Catholic 42, St. Augustine 0
3. Granite Hills (5-1)
Final: Granite Hills 39, Steele Canyon 0
4. Mission Hills (4-1)
Final: Mission Hills 35, Carlsbad 28
5. La Costa Canyon (6-0)
Final: La Costa Canyon 33, Poway 15
6. San Marcos (5-1)
Final: San Marcos 55, Fallbrook 6
7. Carlsbad (4-2)
Final: Mission Hills 35, Carlsbad 28
8. El Camino (4-2)
Final: Torrey Pines 7, El Camino 6
9. Mount Miguel (5-1)
Final: Mount Miguel 63, Grossmont 26
10. Torrey PInes (3-3)
Final: Torrey Pines 7, El Camino 6
