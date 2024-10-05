High School

How Top 10 CIF San Diego Section high school football fared (10/4/2024)

No. 4 Mission Hills broke No. 7 Carlsbad's 29-game league win streak; No. 2 Cathedral Catholic and No. 3 Granite Hills win by a combined 81-0

Mitch Stephens

Mission Hills junior quarterback Troy Huhn warms up prior to the 2024 season opener. The Grizzlies beat Carlsbad 35-28 on Friday.
Mission Hills junior quarterback Troy Huhn warms up prior to the 2024 season opener. The Grizzlies beat Carlsbad 35-28 on Friday. / Bodie De Silva

HOW TOP 10 SAN DIEGO SECTION FOOTBALL TEAMS FARED (10/4/2024)
1. Lincoln (3-2)

Saturday vs. Los Alamitos

2. Cathedral Catholic (5-1)

Final: Cathedral Catholic 42, St. Augustine 0

3. Granite Hills (5-1)

Final: Granite Hills 39, Steele Canyon 0

4. Mission Hills (4-1)

Final: Mission Hills 35, Carlsbad 28

5. La Costa Canyon (6-0)

Final: La Costa Canyon 33, Poway 15

6. San Marcos (5-1)

Final: San Marcos 55, Fallbrook 6

7. Carlsbad (4-2)

Final: Mission Hills 35, Carlsbad 28

8. El Camino (4-2)

Final: Torrey Pines 7, El Camino 6

9. Mount Miguel (5-1)

Final: Mount Miguel 63, Grossmont 26

10. Torrey PInes (3-3)

Final: Torrey Pines 7, El Camino 6

