Los Angeles Football Coach Suddenly Let Go, Claims QB Parent Helped Forge Dismissal

There were rumblings that San Fernando High's football team was going to be without its football coach Friday night as it set to host Sun Valley Poly for its second game of the season.

It turns out the rumblings are true.

Tigers football coach Charles Burnley told High School On SI that he was relieved of his duties Thursday after being hired in 2022 and leading San Fernando to a LA City Section Division II City title last fall.

In a text message to High School On SI, Burnley shares what he believes forged his eventual dismissal.

"It’s true," Burnley said, confirming he's no longer the football coach. "A parent didn’t like the fact that their son was being challenged legitimately for the QB position, and told [other] parents in the stands last Friday night that he was going to shut down our program. There was an allegation made by that family that I made a statement that put the student-athlete in danger and here we are."

San Fernando was just starting its 2026 campaign after falling in its season opener to Heritage Christian last week, 37-7.

Attempts to contact current athletic administration at San Fernando High have not been returned.

BURNLEY HAD TIGERS ROLLING

Burnley's first season at the helm was in 2022, leading the Tigers to an underwhelming 2-9 record. But it didn't take long for him to recalibrate the historic program. He an 11-2 season in 2023 which ended in the Division II semifinals.

San Fernando went 5-6 in 2024 before leading the Tigers to a City title in 2025 with a 21-14 win over Cleveland, led by senior running back Melvin Pineda, who ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

SAN FERNANDO FOOTBALL HISTORY

The Tigers started playing football in 1915 before turning into a national power in the 1920's, winning City titles in 1925, 1926, 1932, 1934, 1936, 1937, 1942, 1953 and 1967, according to the San Fernando Valley Sun.

But the defining chapter of San Fernando football came in the 1970s, when the Tigers produced one of the most talented high school backfields in Southern California history. Under legendary coach Bill Marsh, San Fernando utilized the wishbone offense and featured future USC stars Charles White, Kevin Williams, Kenny Moore and Anthony Davis. The Tigers won back-to-back Los Angeles City championships in 1974 and 1975, and heading into the 1975 season, San Fernando was ranked No. 1 nationally by several preseason publications.

White would go on to win the Heisman Trophy at USC, while Williams and Moore also continued their careers at USC.