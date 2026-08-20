California High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates (CIF) — August 20-22
The 2026 California high school football season officially kicks off this week with more than 320 CIF games on the schedule from Thursday, August 20, through Saturday, August 22.
To see live updates and every final score from each classification in California, click on the scoreboard links below.
California High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 20-22
Thursday, August 20 CIF Scoreboard
There are 43 high school football games in California today. The first game, Magnolia vs University, starts at 4 p.m.
There are seven games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Centennial/Corona vs. Servite at 7 p.m.
Find every score on the California high school football scoreboard
Friday, August 21 CIF Scoreboard
There are 296 high school football games in California on Friday, August 21, 2026.
The first game, East Valley vs Palmdale, starts at 3 p.m.
There are 35 games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by top-ranked St. John Bosco visiting nationally ranked Bishop Gorman in Nevada, and Jones (Florida) coming to the Golden State to face nationally ranked Santa Margarita at 4 p.m.
Find every score on the California high school football scoreboard
Saturday, August 22 CIF Scoreboard
There are 10 high school football games in California on Saturday, August 22, 2026. The final game of the week, Cloverdale vs Fort Bragg, starts at 7:30 p.m.
Find every score on the California high school football scoreboard
Follow High School On SI for more California high school football news.
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.