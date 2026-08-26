CIF High School Football's Biggest Shoes to Fill in 2026

One of the unique things about high school and college athletics is the cyclical nature of players coming and going. Some come and go due to transfer, but most come as freshman and leave as high school/college graduates.

When it comes to the football field, it's the responsibility of the coaching staff to develop the next man in line, because once the star of the team graduates and leaves to college (or the professional ranks), someone needs to be there to carry the proverbial torch. As they say: the show must go on.

As the 2026 CIF Southern Section and LA City Section football season gets underway, here are the biggest shoes to fill for players and programs who have seen their star players set sail for the next level.

BIGGEST SHOES TO FILL IN 2026

Richie Wesley, the star of Sierra Canyon in 2025, is gone to Texas. Who will replace the 5-star defensive end? | Rene Morales

Agoura

Agoura lost QB Gavin Gray (3,520 yards, 45 TDs) and WR Tyler Sterling (1,158 yards, 14 TDs) to graduation. But now the Chargers will look to junior QB transfer Kris Carranza from Sierra Canyon, junior WR Anderson Mercer, and Mr. Do-It-All George Hastings to lead the way in 2026.

Aquinas

Lost QB Charlie Reyes to graduation, who was a three-year starter. Gabe Gutierrez and freshman Josiah Whipp are competing for the starting spot.

Charter Oak

According to coach Dominic Farrar: "Charter Oak graduated more than 30 seniors, so a talented group of underclassmen will be called upon to step into significant roles. That's not an excuse. This is the next chapter of our program. At Charter Oak, our expectations and standards never change."

Corona Centennial

The Huskies lose four Division I commits on the defensive line from 2025, which got them to the D1 final. It's up to seniors Miles Schirmer, Genesis Campos-Barrett, Logan Strawn; juniors Chris Anderson, Kye Duval; and sophomore Madden Lima to fill the void.

Corona del Mar

The quarterback position has the biggest shoes to fill after Brady Annett, an All-CIF selection and Bravo League Player of the Year in 2025, graduated. Luca Dinapoli now takes over at QB.

Damien

Coach James Stewart told High Schooll On SI: "Anthony Randolph, a sophomore quarterback, will have an opportunity to fill the shoes of Isaiah Arriaza. Randolph was the backup last year and played very little, but he currently holds offers from UConn, San Jose State and SMU. He has had a strong offseason, won over his teammates and earned the coaching staff's trust."

Hart

Quarterback Jacob Paisano (2,238 passing yards, 26 TDs; 787 rushing yards, 13 TDs) graduated. Look for the Hawks to have different looks to fill the shoes of Paisano, like juniors Camren Ketner, Jamo Pazak and Daxton Woodward.

Mater Dei

The Monarchs lost the state's top tight end (Mark Bowman) and wideout (Chris Henry Jr.). There is still talent in the passing game at Mater Dei, but all signs look to sophomore RB Asir Nembhard to anchor the offense.

Mission Viejo

The Diablos lost monster players in LB JD Hill, QB Luke Fahey and WR Vance Spafford. But have no fear, the 2026 stars are here. Sophomore QB Brett Burnor is the next man up.

Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks)

Notre Dame lost big playmakers like WR Luc Weaver and QB Wyatt Brown. Max Martin-Beckmann was a two-way standout that graduated, too. Look for WR Mica Weaver (Luc's little brother) and DB Obehi Oyamendan to step up.

Oaks Christian

The Lions lose top RB Deshonne Redeaux and highly-touted DB Davon Benjamin. Oaks Christian is going to have to let Friday nights decide who their next crop of talented players will be.

Oak Hills

The Bulldogs lost three senior running backs to graduation that amassed more than 2,000 yards and 24 TDs.

Orange Lutheran

Ray Fenton lost top recruit Marcus Fakatou at defensive end, but he was more concerned about the loss of top-level kicker Aiden Migirdichian. The leg to do so is Court Mercure.

Pacifica

Pacifica will need to replace linebacker Deville Warner, who graduated and is headed to Eastern Washington, and safety Juju Hernandez, who graduated and is headed to Western New Mexico. Look for a potential breakout season from Malaika Sione to help fill the void.

Rio Hondo Prep

Arguably the most valuable player in high school football was RB Noah Penunuri. He ran for 1,223 yards and 22 TDs as a senior. The new workhouse is Christian Lee. Penunuri anchored RHP to three straight CIF titles. Big shoes to fill.

Redondo Union

Do-it-All man Bo Ausmus scored 21 touchdowns in 2025. The team also lost QB Cole Leinart to graduation. Junior QB Brady Grow and junior RB Rocky Martinez are primed to step up in 2026.

San Juan Hills

Quarterback Timmy Herr threw for 2,900 yards and 30 TDs as a senior last year. Now the ball is in the hands of two players under center: Eiler King and Preston Getz.

San Pedro

Elias Redlew, who is a freshman at Colgate now, will leave big shoes to fill, according to coach Corey Walsh. Look for senior WR Jaxon Brown to be the go-to aerial threat in 2026 for the Pirates.

Serra (Gardena)

The defensive line is the team's most inexperienced position. Replacing DE Khary Wilder and LB Anthony Pignatello, who is headed to Colgate, will be tough.

Sierra Canyon

The team will look to replace the leadership of DB Maddie Riordan (USC) and DE Richie Wesley (Texas). The Trailblazers will look to Myles Baker and Stephan Harrison to make big plays in those spots.

St. John Bosco

Coach Jason Negro believes WR Madden Williams and DL Dutch Horisk will leave the biggest holes to deal with in 2026 after each of their impacts last fall. But the Braves have plenty of talent in WR DJ Tubbs and DL Kekoa Peko, a Boise State commit, that are capable of making their own mark.

Valencia

Brian Bonner (1,051 yards, 13 TDs) and Brady Bretthauer (1,842 yards, 24 TDs) were the stars for the Vikings last year. Now the reins have been placed in the hands of QB Evan McCalister and RB Nico Funez.

Vista Murrieta

QB Levi Dean will have the opportunity to fill the shoes of Bryson Beaver, who is headed to Georgia.

Westlake

Star running back Demani Bell will have to be replaced, coach Rick Clausen said. Westlake plans to use a committee of up to four backs to take on the load. Two of those four are Jake Tweten and Jackson Griffin.