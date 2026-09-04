California High School Football Kicker Breaks FG Record in Second-Ever Game

"I felt no nerves."

Moreno Valley senior kicker Jovany Espinoza became an overnight sensation after breaking the school's football record for longest field goal that stood for more than two decades.

Espinoza, who played in his second-ever football game on Aug. 27, hit a 52-yard field goal in the first quarter to help lift Moreno Valley to a 45-0 victory against Arroyo Valley.

He broke the previous record of 47 yards held by Ledesma Reyes in 2005.

Moreno Valley senior kicker Jovany Espinoza broke a 21-year-old school record by kicking a 52-yard field goal on Aug. 27.



This was the second football game Espinoza has ever played. pic.twitter.com/wpBbzcmdPJ — Edith Noriega (@Noriega_Edith) September 4, 2026

At first, Espinoza thought his coach was going to call on the punt team, but coach called his number.

"I was just shocked because I never tried it from that far," Espinoza told High School On SI. "I wasn't expecting to make it, but I still went out there and gave it a try. I even told my holder, 'damn, this looks far.' Then the snap came, and it was kind of a bad snap. It went a bit up, but my holder was able to recover it and I got the kick off on time.

"Then I seen the kick; it looked like it was going to go short, but then I just heard the crowd going crazy, and that's when I seen the refs signal that it was good. I just felt hyped."

Espinoza, who gave up playing club soccer and picked up football two months ago, said breaking the school record in front of family and friends meant a lot to him. He added that his motivation to pursue the sport was because of his brother's and college opportunity.

"I was very hyped, especially knowing that my brother was there to support me, my mom and my brother's friends," he said. "My brother's a big supporter of me. It just felt great, especially hearing the stands go wild."

'Most Dedicated Kicker Ever'

Moreno Valley's head football coach, Ben Benitez, describes Espinoza as the most dedicated kicker he's ever had.

"He comes every day and literally for two hours will be at football practice working on onside kicks and just different things," Benitez told High School On SI. "So I'm used to seeing him hit those field goals.

While Benitez said watching Espinoza break the school record was a top five moment in his 18 years of coaching football, he was more impressed with Espinoza's ability to kick without a kicking tee.

"Jovany's kicking off the ground like an NFL player," Benitez said. "So to kick it off the ground like that, I think makes it even more impressive that he's not using a kicking tee to help him."

Without a doubt, Benitez said he had the confidence in Espinoza to attempt it and even had 'enough leg to hit it hit it from 55 yards.'

The job is not done for Espinoza.

He said his next goal is to break his own record this season.

"I want to reach around 60 yards," he said. "Right now I'm trying to aim for 55 and then work my way up. Just keep breaking my own record."

With the support of his team, coach, friends and family, Espinoza has a bright future ahead.

Moreno Valley (2-0) will host last years CIF-Southern Section Division 10 runner-up Tahquitz (1-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.