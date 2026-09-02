Another Iowa High School Football Game Canceled For Week 2

A second Iowa high school football game, scheduled for Week 2 action this Friday, September 4, has been canceled.

Both the West Central Community Schools and Bosco Catholic School System announced the cancellation of a high school football contest between West Central and Don Bosco.

“Friday night’s football game vs Don Bosco has been canceled,” the West Central Community Schools account posted on Facebook.

Two Games Now Cancelled For This Coming Friday Night In Iowa High School Football

Earlier this week, school officials confirmed that an eight-player game between Meskwaki Settlement and Gladbrook-Reinbeck had been canceled for Week 2.

“There will be no varsity football game this Friday,” the Bosco Catholic School System announced on Facebook. “We’ll see you back on the field soon, Dons!”

Last Friday night, the Blue Devils suffered a 30-8 loss to Central Elkader to open the season at Steve Midler Field. The game with Don Bosco was also scheduled for Steve Milder Field.

West Central is currently scheduled to head to Turkey Valley on Friday, September 11 before returning for Homecoming the following week.

West Central Has Been In A Tough Losing Skid For Past Two Seasons

Last year, the Blue Devils went 0-7 after finishing the 2024 season with an 0-8 record. The last winning season for West Central came in 2012 when they went 6-5, as they did win four games in 2022.

Several starters from last season were set to return for the Blue Devils, including quarterback Brody Wolff, leading rusher Milton Cushion and key defensive players Anthony Spratt and Kaedon Koch.

The last win for West Central came on October 13, 2023 when they defeated Central Elkader, 36-0.

West Central is coached by Steve Milder, after whom the field is named. Milder has coached for 55 seasons, with the last 49 coming at West Central. The Blue Devils have multiple state playoff appearances under his guidance.

Don Bosco Set For Bye Before Returning To The Field For Homecoming Game

Don Bosco, meanwhile, will now host Janesville on Friday, September 11 for Homecoming. The Dons are one of the premier eight-player programs in the state, winning seven games last year after 14 consecutive years with at least eight wins.

That run includes undefeated seasons in 2019 and 2017.

The cancellation of two in-season Iowa high school football games comes after eight programs during the offseason announced that they would not field a varsity team this season. That includes six other teams in the eight-player division, which is the smallest in Iowa high school football.