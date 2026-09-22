Noah Fifita is now Arizona's all-time passing leader, the latest record for a quarterback who began rewriting the record book at Servite High School.

On Saturday night, the former Friars star completed 31 of 34 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns in Arizona's 42-17 victory over Northern Illinois. His 7-yard completion to Isaiah Mizell in the fourth quarter moved Fifita past Nick Foles as Arizona's career passing leader.

For those who followed Fifita at Servite, the milestone provided another opportunity to celebrate a quarterback who left a lasting impact on the Friars.

"Noah was the right QB at the right time for the program — incredibly poised, rocket-arm and 5-star chemistry with T-Mac," a longtime anonymous Servite supporter, @NotTroyThomas, told High School On SI. "A legend at Credo High."

@ServiteFootball. I’ve seen the future and the future is Noah Fifita. Credo class of ‘22 is gonna be a problem. #Credo #Chills — NotTBone (@NotTroyThomas) October 20, 2018

"T-Mac" is Tetairoa McMillan, Fifita's longtime teammate who went on to join him at Arizona. Their connection started years before Tucson.

Noah Fifita's Servite High School Football Career

As seniors in 2021, Fifita and McMillan helped lead Servite to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship game. The Friars went 10-3 that season, including a 40-21 semifinal victory over national power St. John Bosco. Fifita threw for 2,974 yards and 34 touchdowns as a senior, while McMillan caught 88 passes for 1,302 yards and 18 touchdowns.

But Fifita's Servite legacy stretches well beyond one season.

The four-year varsity player finished his high school career as Servite's all-time leader in passing yards (7,273), passing touchdowns (83), total touchdowns (105), passing attempts (796) and completions (499). He was a two-time Trinity League Offensive MVP, three-time All-Trinity League selection, two-time All-Orange County selection and two-time All-CIF honoree.

Those numbers made Saturday night's achievement in Tucson feel familiar.

"We could not be prouder of all that Noah Fifita has accomplished at the University of Arizona," Servite athletic director Karlie Carlson told High School On SI. "Noah was a game-changer during his time at Servite and in the Trinity League, and he has continued to make that same impact at the collegiate level."

Noah Fifita Passes Nick Foles in Arizona Record Book

Fifita arrived at Arizona as a three-star prospect despite his decorated high school career. After redshirting in 2022, he eventually received his opportunity following an injury to then-Arizona starter Jayden de Laura in 2023. He turned that opportunity into one of the most productive careers by a quarterback in program history.

Fifita already owned Arizona's career touchdown-pass record before Saturday. He now has 80 after throwing four against Northern Illinois, and 91.2% completion rate also established an Arizona single-game record among quarterbacks with at least 30 completions. (University of Arizona Athletics)

Still, those who knew Fifita at Servite point beyond the numbers when discussing his legacy.

"Noah is the epitome of a team-first quarterback," Servite's athletic director said. "He is quick to give credit to God, his family, teammates and coaches, and has never been someone who seeks the spotlight for himself."

That was evident even as Fifita approached one of the biggest individual milestones of his career.

Mizell told the Arizona Daily Star that Fifita wasn't preoccupied with the record during the week and was instead focused on getting Arizona a victory. When Mizell caught the pass that finally pushed Fifita past Foles, Arizona's sideline erupted.

NOAH "RECORD BREAKER" FIFITA



📺 TNT pic.twitter.com/7Emz2dQxLL — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 20, 2026

It is a scene that would have been difficult to envision when Fifita first took varsity snaps at Servite, but the traits behind it are recognizable to those who watched him develop in Anaheim.

"His football career has been marked by consistency, humility and determination," Servite's athletic director said. "He has never shied away from a challenge, viewing setbacks not as obstacles, but as opportunities to grow and achieve even greater things."

Fifita left Servite with 7,273 passing yards.

Four years later, he owns more than 10,000 at Arizona and sits alone atop another school's record book.

For Servite, however, the quarterback breaking them is the same one the Friars remember.