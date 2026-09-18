Austin Attalah Denied Relief in CIF Football Eligibility Case

Orange Lutheran football standout Austin Attalah was awaiting a court decision that determines whether he is able to play varsity football during the 2026 season.

Attalah, a Texas Tech commit and one of California's top prospects in the 2028 class, sought injunctive relief in Orange County Superior Court in an effort to reverse a CIF Southern Section eligibility ruling, according to Dan Albano of the Orange County Register.

A hearing was held Thursday afternoon before Orange County Superior Court Judge Nathan Vu. Albano reported that Vu opened the hearing by saying he was inclined to deny Attalah's request for a temporary restraining order.

The hearing concluded Thursday, with Albano reporting that a decision was expected Thursday afternoon or Friday morning.

Hearing completed, judge to release decision this afternoon or Friday am, Judge opened by saying he was inclined to deny TRO https://t.co/IbnRYjDWt5 — Dan Albano (@ocvarsityguy) September 17, 2026

RULING UPDATE

Orange Lutheran offensive lineman Austin Attalah's request for relief from the CIF Southern Section's "limited eligibility" ruling was denied Friday morning, according to Dan Albano of the Orange County Register.

Albano reported the decision, citing Attalah's attorney, Michael Caspino. The ruling means Attalah remains ineligible to compete at the varsity level for Orange Lutheran as the Lancers prepare to face Sierra Canyon on Friday night.

The eligibility fight, however, is not over.

Attalah has appealed the decision to CIF State. That appeal provides another avenue for Attalah to challenge his limited eligibility designation and potentially gain varsity eligibility during the 2026 season which would could tilt things in the Lancers favor come league and postseason play.

Football: Request by Orange Lutheran OT Austin Attalah for relief against CIF-SS’s ruling of “limited eligibility” denied by judge, per player’s attorney



Attalah has appealed to CIF State, per attorney Michael Caspino — Dan Albano (@ocvarsityguy) September 18, 2026

Why Austin Attalah took CIF to court

The court case is the latest development in an eligibility dispute that has prevented Attalah from playing varsity football since transferring to Orange Lutheran from Cajon.

Albano reported Thursday that Austin Attalah vs. CIF Southern Section appeared in Orange County Superior Court records as a civil filing involving a writ of mandate.

Albano then reported that Attalah had filed for injunctive relief in an effort to reverse the ruling that made him ineligible for varsity football this season. CIF filed an opposition to the request the same day, according to Albano.

Attalah filed for "injunctive relief" to reverse a ruling that made him ineligible for varsity football this season



An opposition was filed today by CIF



Hearing w/ Judge Nathan Vu scheduled for 3p via Zoom, has not startedhttps://t.co/loao40yYwQ https://t.co/SoTjWO7asK — Dan Albano (@ocvarsityguy) September 17, 2026

Attalah was granted limited eligibility by the CIF Southern Section following his transfer from Cajon to Orange Lutheran. The ruling has prevented him from playing varsity football for the Lancers this season.

The legal action represents Attalah's latest attempt to challenge that decision and potentially take the field during his junior season.

Austin Attalah transferred to Orange Lutheran

Attalah's arrival at Orange Lutheran was one of the more notable transfers in Southern California during the offseason.

High School On SI's Tarek Fattal previously reported that Attalah transferred from Cajon to Orange Lutheran, with Lancers coach Ray Fenton confirming his enrollment.

The move placed one of California's top 2028 prospects into the Trinity League, which includes Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Santa Margarita, Servite and JSerra. Not to mention he was joining a line that also has a 3-star and Texas commit tackle on the other side of him, Lucas Rhoa.

Attalah is listed at 6-foot-7 and 295 pounds on Orange Lutheran's roster and has emerged as one of the nation's most highly recruited offensive linemen in his class.

He committed to Texas Tech in August following a recruitment that included offers from several of the country's premier college football programs.

The move to Orange Lutheran also provided Attalah with an opportunity to compete against some of the nation's top high school programs. Through the first four games of the season, however, his eligibility situation has kept him from doing so at the varsity level. He even expressed his oen frustration with the whole process citing that they did everything by the book and there was no funny business.

Orange Lutheran prepares for Sierra Canyon

The timing of the ruling could be particularly significant for Orange Lutheran.

The Lancers are 3-1 through four games in Fenton's first season as head coach. They opened the season with a 23-22 loss to Miami Central before responding with three consecutive victories.

Orange Lutheran defeated Cathedral Catholic 38-24, Basha 23-17 and Serra 35-0.

The Lancers now travel to face Sierra Canyon on Friday night in their final nonleague game before entering Trinity League play.

Orange Lutheran is No. 8 in California in the latest HS Ratings résumé rankings and No. 9 in the site's predictive rankings according to hsratings.com.

Sierra Canyon presents one of the Lancers' toughest tests yet. The Trailblazers are No. 3 in the California résumé rankings and No. 1 in the predictive rankings.

After Friday's matchup, Orange Lutheran has a week off before beginning Trinity League play at home against Servite on Oct. 2. The Lancers then travel to St. John Bosco on Oct. 9 before hosting JSerra on Oct. 16.

For Attalah, the more immediate question is whether he will get an opportunity to join his teammates on the varsity field.