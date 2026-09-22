Paul Turner Jr. Sparks Birmingham Past Burbank 23-18 for First Win

Birmingham had waited three games to play with a lead.

On Friday night, the Patriots finally got one on Friday — and then had to figure out how to protect it.

Senior wide receiver Paul Turner Jr. caught five passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns as Birmingham built a 20-point advantage before holding off Burbank for a 23-18 victory.

The win was Birmingham's first of the season after the Patriots opened with three consecutive losses against Southern Section opponents.

Turner provided the early spark, running back Braylen Morgan helped Birmingham control the game on the ground and the Patriots made enough plays down the stretch after Burbank threatened to erase what had once been a 20-0 deficit.

For coach Jim Rose, getting the victory was important.

Learning how to finish one may have been just as valuable.

Turner Helps Birmingham Strike Quickly

Birmingham needed less than two minutes to get Turner involved.

The senior receiver hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass with approximately 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter, giving the Patriots a 7-0 lead.

Morgan added another touchdown late in the quarter as Birmingham extended its advantage to 13-0.

"We did our assignments and we executed," Rose said. "Braylen had some good runs early and we got a big touchdown from Turner. That got us going a little bit."

The Patriots carried the 13-point advantage into halftime.

Then Turner struck again.

Approximately two minutes into the third quarter, he caught his second touchdown pass of the night to extend Birmingham's lead to 20-0.

With Turner stretching Burbank's defense and Morgan contributing on the ground, Birmingham appeared to have control.

Burbank had other ideas.

Burbank Rallies From 20 Points Down

The Bulldogs began cutting into the deficit during the second half and eventually pulled within 20-12 with approximately 10 minutes remaining.

Suddenly, a game Birmingham had controlled was back within one possession.

Rose believed his team's unfamiliarity with protecting a lead contributed to the shift.

"It's been so long since we had a lead this season, we let them back into the game," Rose said.

That left Birmingham facing a different challenge than it had encountered during its 0-3 start.

The Patriots didn't need to chase the game.

They needed to finish it.

Birmingham Field Goal Provides Crucial Cushion

With Burbank threatening, Birmingham responded by turning to its running game.

The Patriots put together a drive that took time off the clock before converting a field goal with approximately six minutes remaining. The kick extended Birmingham's lead to 23-12 and forced Burbank to score twice.

That three points proved important.

Burbank reached the end zone again with approximately two minutes remaining, cutting Birmingham's advantage to 23-18.

The Bulldogs wouldn't get another opportunity.

Morgan picked up a first down on Birmingham's ensuing possession, allowing the Patriots to run out the remaining time and secure their first victory of the season.

Birmingham Gets Its First Win, But Rose Wants More

After three consecutive losses to begin the season, Birmingham finally had a result to celebrate.

Rose wasn't ready to declare the Patriots' problems solved.

"We have to be sounder in every aspect and we have to do our assignment in full," Rose said.

Then he made clear how quickly Birmingham would turn its attention toward improving.

"Our work starts tomorrow morning at 9."

The Patriots have one more Southern Section opponent before beginning West Valley League play. Birmingham hosts unbeaten Harvard-Westlake next week with an opportunity to take another step forward before turning its attention toward pursuing an eighth consecutive league championship.

Burbank, which fell to 2-3 despite its second-half comeback, hosts Bakersfield Centennial next week.

For Birmingham, the 23-18 victory wasn't flawless.

The Patriots built a 20-point lead, watched it shrink to two late in the fourth quarter and still found a way to finish.

After beginning the season 0-3, that was enough to give Birmingham something it hadn't experienced yet this fall.

A win.