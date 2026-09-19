Top 25 CIF Southern Section Football Scoreboard From Week 4

Below is a look at how the High School On SI Top 25 teams fared in the CIF Southern Section after Week 4.

The Week 4 slate was terrific, highlighted by the following matchups: Orange Lutheran-Sierra Canyon, Bishop Gorman-Mater Dei, Norco-Santa Margarita, JSerra-Bishop Amat, La Serna-Corona del Mar, St. Bonaventure-Chaminade, and Tustin-Westlake.

Here are the results and some notable stats from those games ...

NOTE: This page will update over the weekend as more information about the games become available.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 17

Corona del Mar 30, La Serna 24: The Sea Kings stay unbeaten at 5-0 heading into a well-deserved bye week.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 18

Santa Margarita 34, Norco 0: Adrian Petero ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Sierra Canyon 28, Orange Lutheran 10: Jaxsen Stokes ran all over the place, scored two touchdowns with his legs.

Jaxsen Stokes is already having a night, he has two TD runs in the game's first five minutes. This one is from 74 yards.



Sierra Canyon 14, Orange Lutheran 0. Still 1Q



The Cal Bears are getting a GOOOD one. pic.twitter.com/EytLKuN7Pu — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) September 19, 2026

Bishop Gorman (NV) 25, Mater Dei 8: The Monarchs drop their first game of the season. It was 18-0 at one point. Gorman RB Corey Hinton Jr. ran for 210 yards and two TDs.

JSerra 37, Bishop Amat 28: The Lions have won four straight with their only loss coming to juggernaut Sierra Canyon.

Corona Centennial 41, Rancho Cucamonga 7: The Huskies work their way back to .500 at 2-2 with losses to Santa Margarita and Mater Dei.

Mission Viejo 42, Pittsburg 35: Diablos win a shootout at home

Chaminade 27, St. Bonaventure 25: Chaminade completes its comeback thanks to a game-winning TD with 47.7 seconds. QB Jeremy Mellalieu connects with Andrew Cordero after trailing 24-12 with 4 minutes to play. Chaminade is 5-0.

Chaminade completes its comeback over St. Bonaventure thanks to a game-winning TD with 47.7 seconds.



QB Jeremy Mellalieu connects with Andrew Cordero to give the Eagles a 27-24 victory after trailing 24-12 with 4 minutes to play. Chaminade is 5-0.



Bedlam in West Hills. pic.twitter.com/qdYTDXgUYv — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) September 19, 2026

Palos Verdes 34, Banning 0: The Sea Kings are 5-0.

Crean Lutheran 38, Oakdale 21: The Saints get back in the win column after dropping to straight.

Gardena Serra 41, Oaks Christian 0: The Cavs roll thanks to three defensive touchdowns. Oaks Christian drops to 0-5.

Tustin 28, Westlake 21: The Tillers get their fourth straight victory. Oklahoma commit Taven Epps and BYU commit Jeremiah Williams were too much for the Warriors to handle.

Huntington Beach 29, Yorba Linda 25: Brady Edmunds threw a game-winning TD to Dylin Bruce with a minute to play. Skylar Robinson had 7 catches for 125 yards. Oilers are 5-0.

Oak Hills 57, Cajon 26: The Bulldogs let out some frustration by scoring nearly 60 points.

Damien 38, LA Salesian 21: The Spartans shake off a two-game losing streak.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 19

St. John Bosco, Saint Louis (HI)