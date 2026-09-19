Top 25 CIF Southern Section Football Scoreboard From Week 4
Below is a look at how the High School On SI Top 25 teams fared in the CIF Southern Section after Week 4.
The Week 4 slate was terrific, highlighted by the following matchups: Orange Lutheran-Sierra Canyon, Bishop Gorman-Mater Dei, Norco-Santa Margarita, JSerra-Bishop Amat, La Serna-Corona del Mar, St. Bonaventure-Chaminade, and Tustin-Westlake.
Here are the results and some notable stats from those games ...
- NOTE: This page will update over the weekend as more information about the games become available.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 17
Corona del Mar 30, La Serna 24: The Sea Kings stay unbeaten at 5-0 heading into a well-deserved bye week.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 18
Santa Margarita 34, Norco 0: Adrian Petero ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
Sierra Canyon 28, Orange Lutheran 10: Jaxsen Stokes ran all over the place, scored two touchdowns with his legs.
Bishop Gorman (NV) 25, Mater Dei 8: The Monarchs drop their first game of the season. It was 18-0 at one point. Gorman RB Corey Hinton Jr. ran for 210 yards and two TDs.
JSerra 37, Bishop Amat 28: The Lions have won four straight with their only loss coming to juggernaut Sierra Canyon.
Corona Centennial 41, Rancho Cucamonga 7: The Huskies work their way back to .500 at 2-2 with losses to Santa Margarita and Mater Dei.
Mission Viejo 42, Pittsburg 35: Diablos win a shootout at home
Chaminade 27, St. Bonaventure 25: Chaminade completes its comeback thanks to a game-winning TD with 47.7 seconds. QB Jeremy Mellalieu connects with Andrew Cordero after trailing 24-12 with 4 minutes to play. Chaminade is 5-0.
Palos Verdes 34, Banning 0: The Sea Kings are 5-0.
Crean Lutheran 38, Oakdale 21: The Saints get back in the win column after dropping to straight.
Gardena Serra 41, Oaks Christian 0: The Cavs roll thanks to three defensive touchdowns. Oaks Christian drops to 0-5.
Tustin 28, Westlake 21: The Tillers get their fourth straight victory. Oklahoma commit Taven Epps and BYU commit Jeremiah Williams were too much for the Warriors to handle.
Huntington Beach 29, Yorba Linda 25: Brady Edmunds threw a game-winning TD to Dylin Bruce with a minute to play. Skylar Robinson had 7 catches for 125 yards. Oilers are 5-0.
Oak Hills 57, Cajon 26: The Bulldogs let out some frustration by scoring nearly 60 points.
Damien 38, LA Salesian 21: The Spartans shake off a two-game losing streak.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 19
St. John Bosco, Saint Louis (HI)
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal