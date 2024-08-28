Penn State commit Troy Huhn locked in with Nittany Lions, growing as leader
Just less than a year ago, Mission Hills junior quarterback Troy Huhn received a scholarship offer from Penn State. He would go on to add 15 more offers following a standout sophomore season that ended in the San Diego Section Division 1 championship game.
Huhn announced his commitment to Penn State after visiting in June. He chose the Nittany Lions over a list that included Ohio State, Auburn and Texas.
“Penn State has everything,” Huhn said. “I mean, I've been all around the country and I know when I stepped on that campus it was right for me.
Huhn got his junior season started with Mission Hills this past Friday, hosting reigning Open Division champion Granite Hills. After a back-and-forth first three quarters that saw five lead changes, Granite Hills was able to pull away in the final 12 minutes to secure the victory.
“We came up a little short today with the loss,” Huhn said following Friday’s game. “I know I’ve just got to keep on growing, keep on getting smarter and faster in my decisions.”
Huhn tossed his first touchdown pass of the season early in the second quarter, tying the game at seven. He later led the Grizzlies down the field on their first series of the second half, finishing it off with his first touchdown run of the season.
Mission Hills returns 1,000-yard rusher Giovanni Harte this season, but graduated several of their leading receivers from 2023, leaving Huhn to help guide a mostly inexperienced group.
“I just want to be that leader for the team,” Huhn said. “I'm a junior, but I am one of the captains and I feel like all the guys really respect me and I just want to show all of them that I can do it.”
Though he still has to more full years in high school to sharpen his skillset, Huhn is excited about knowing where he’ll be playing his football at the next level and who will be there to help develop him.
“Coach (James) Franklin, there's no one like him, he's so real,” Huhn said. “I love him and Coach (Danny) O’Brien, the quarterback coach. I know those two together can get me to the NFL.”
Mission Hills, ranked fifth in the San Diego Section in this week’s SBLive top 10 rankings, will host Westview in a cross-league battle on Friday looking for their first win of the season.
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca
