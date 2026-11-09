South East Advances to Quarter Final in City Section Division 3 Playoffs

First-year head coach Anthony Jackson has led South East to a No. 2 seeding in the CIF City Section Division 3 Playoffs.

The Jaguars did not miss a beat in the first round against No. 15 seed Fremont as they would come away with a 40-7 victory.

South East’s defense would prove to be too much for a young Fremont team that is only graduating 6 seniors.

South East’s Powerful Defense

South East’s defense made life difficult all game for sophomore quarterback Rondale Adams who had little time in the pocket and had to make use of his elusiveness. Adams would be kept in check apart from a few plays where he would elude the South East pass rush.

The Jaguars would end up holding Fremont to only 7 points but Head Coach Anthony Jackson is seeking improvement from his defense unit.

“We have to identify on defense. We have kids lingering too much and that causes undisciplinedness.”

Coach Jackson holds his roster in high regard and is always looking for ways to improve. These are the traits, as a head coach, that are needed in order to win a championship.

Methodical Offensive Gameplan for South East

The scoreline might suggest that South East had explosive plays for large gains and had no trouble scoring but that actually was not the case.

The Jaguars had a patient controlled approach on offense that led to long offensive drives that would lead to touchdowns. This was a strategic move made by the South East coaching staff.

It was clear that their approach was wearing a Fremont roster, of only about 25 players, down. As the game went on, the South East offense saw gaps opening up.

Senior running back Levin Whitney and Senior quarterback Bryce Johnson showed poise and elusiveness all night in which there were multiple plays that saw the senior duo break off large runs after eluding defenders.

South East Advances

With this victory, South East advances to the quarter finals of the City Section Division 3 playoffs. Their opponent won't be an easy one.

No. 7 Wilson won its first round matchup against No.10 Bernstein in a landslide 48-8 victory. This means that Wilson has the potential to cause some problems to a South East defense that will up for the challenge.

“They got some big guys on their team, so I'll be looking forward to that.” Coach Jackson further stated "I'll be looking at film tonight actually.”