Stat Stuffers: Top Performances from Week 7 in CIF High School Football

Here are the best performances from Week 7, which includes games covered Thursday through Saturday (October 8-10).

Another week, another Friday Night Lights for CBS-LA thanks to the Rams and Toyota.



This week I was at Carson High as the defending Open Division City champs take on Banning.



It was great to hang with the Colts! pic.twitter.com/CtyBGtvJTn — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) October 9, 2026

Here are the best performances from this week's games across the Southland.

High School On SI will highlight these athletes every week. We call them Stat Stuffers, but there are levels to this ... you'll see.

VIDEO GAME NUMBERS

These performances are like something out of a video game. Only a few athletes per week will provide games worthy of this section.

QB, Thaddeus Breaux, Hamilton, So. — Breaux threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Westchester.

RB, Matix Frithsmith, Hart, Sr. — Frithsmith was on another planet, rushing for 283 yards and four touchdowns while adding a touchdown reception in the Indians' win over West Ranch.

RB, Joshua Green, Rubidoux, Sr. — Green ran for 294 yards and four touchdowns in a win over La Sierra.

WR, Landon Armenta, La Serna, Sr. — Armenta hauled in 11 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns in the Lancers' win over La Mirada.

RB, Tru Warrior Casas, Fairfax, Sr. — Casas rushed for 313 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Venice. The result didn't go his way, but the numbers are still ridiculous.

ATH, Chris Fields III, Carson, Sr. — Fields did a little bit of everything in the Colts' win over Banning, throwing for 160 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 208 yards and three more scores.

MONSTER GAMES

Oaks Christian's Cody Bird accounted for four touchdowns in a double-overtime win over Simi Valley, throwing for 243 yards and two scores while running for two more. Top wideout Aidan Crecion had seven catches for 197 yards and a TD.

Jack Junker broke loose for touchdown runs of 73 and 77 yards, finishing with 187 rushing yards in Mission Viejo's win over Yorba Linda.

St. John Bosco's Koa Malau’ulu threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns while adding 84 yards rushing and another score in the Braves' win over Orange Lutheran. Teammate Kuika Moaalii caught four passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Hendrix Tucker threw five touchdown passes to lead Westlake to a win over Thousand Oaks.

The Huntington Beach offense kept rolling behind QB Brady Edmunds, who threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another in the Oilers' win over Dana Hills. Receiver Dylin Bruce added six catches for 115 yards.

Noel Washington ran for 152 yards and four touchdowns in Sherman Oaks Notre Dame's win over Loyola.

Orange's Star Thomas III threw four touchdown passes and ran for another in the Panthers' win over Segerstrom. KJ Woodbury also had a big night, catching seven passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns.

Jacob Titchenal threw for 338 yards and a touchdown in Villa Park's win over La Habra. Ben Hannah was his top target, hauling in 12 passes for 141 yards and a score.

Bellflower QB E’Lacion Saxton threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns in a win over California.

Jaidyn Shepherd found the end zone four times in Etiwanda's win over Damien, scoring three rushing touchdowns and catching another.

Garfield's Ceasar Reyes needed just nine carries to rush for 163 yards and two touchdowns in a win over South East.

Nathaniel Sanchez rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns in Los Altos' win over South Hills.

Villa Park wasn't the only team with a big passing performance. Edmond Dalton threw for 176 yards and four touchdowns to lead St. Bernard past Cantwell-Sacred Heart.

Darius Selway ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns in El Dorado's win over El Toro.

Mater Dei QB Paytyn Guess threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the Monarchs' win over JSerra. On defense, teammate Dailon Clanton contributed three sacks and blocked a field goal.

Eden Gamiz rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown in Crean Lutheran's win over Capistrano Valley.

In Inglewood's win over Palos Verdes, Lincoln Jahn threw three touchdown passes.

Donovan Shirley threw for 204 yards and a touchdown to help Salesian beat Bishop Alemany. On defense, Ashlee Palmer recorded eight solo tackles, including a sack.

Paul Turner caught three touchdown passes in Birmingham's win over Taft.

La Habra's DJ Mitchell threw for 312 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Villa Park, while Norco's Tegan Ogas caught 16 passes for 129 yards in a loss to Chaparral.

Shiloh Wickliffe caught six passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland's win over El Camino Real.

Bellflower’s Austin Miller. Throw it up, he’ll go get it.



Here’s two different looks at a great catch in the back corner of the end zone against Santa Fe HS. Miller finished with 5 catches for 58 yards and 2TDs in a 47-10 win. pic.twitter.com/WQZRwe9TJR — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) October 10, 2026

Dana Hills came up short against Huntington Beach, but Jack Norman still had 10 receptions for 150 yards. Teammate Enzo Gallo added 173 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Christianson ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns in Orange Lutheran's loss to St. John Bosco.

Newbury Park's Darrien Johnson made an impact on both sides of the ball in the Panthers' win over Oxnard Pacifica. He had a sack, 75 yards rushing, 70 yards receiving and two pass breakups.

Bryce Johnson of South East totaled 378 passing and rushing yards, throwing for 186 and running for 192 in a loss to Garfield.

Vaughn Reinert had a memorable night for Torrance, returning an interception 95 yards for a touchdown and running for two more scores in a win over El Segundo.

Mason Romo recorded four sacks in El Modena's win over Laguna Beach.

St. John Bosco's Kingston Fatu came up with an interception and a sack against Orange Lutheran.

Caleb Joy recorded two sacks for Chaparral in its win over Norco, while Darrien Johnson of Newbury Park also made his mark with a sack against Oxnard Pacifica.

You don’t see this often.



Baldwin Park scores on the opening kickoff (as the kicking team). Jordan Minor and Jacory Coleman Jr. cause the fumble before Minor scoops and scores.



BP beat Covina 34-0 to move to 6-1 on the season. pic.twitter.com/BzISs6ciDC — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) October 10, 2026

Robert Torres delivered the clutch moment for Santa Ana Valley, kicking a 27-yard field goal as time expired to beat La Quinta.

The freshman Devin Dotinga came through in the clutch for Sunny Hills, drilling a game-winning 34-yard field goal to beat Esperanza.

Caleb Sylvia connected on field goals of 40 and 24 yards for Mission Viejo against Yorba Linda.

Gavin Williams provided a pair of big plays for Damien, returning a kickoff for a touchdown and catching another touchdown pass in a loss to Etiwanda.