Here are the best performances from the semifinals of the high school football playoffs in the CIF Southern Section and LA City Section.

High School On SI will highlight these athletes every week. We call them Stat Stuffers, but there are levels to this ... you'll see.

Here are the best performances from this week's high school football playoff games across the Southland.

VIDEO GAME NUMBERS

These performances are like something out of a video game. Only a few athletes per week will provide games worthy of this section.

QB, Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes — Rakowski accounted for seven touchdowns, throwing for three and running for four in Palos Verdes' win over Oxnard Pacifica.

RB, Ryan Carter, Long Beach Millikan — Carter ran wild for 241 yards and three touchdowns in Millikan's win over Oak Park.

WR, Eric Wright, South East — Wright hauled in nine passes for 233 yards and a touchdown in South East's win over Westchester.

QB, Bryce Johnson, South East — Johnson threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Westchester.

QB, Jaden Jefferson, Corona Centennial — Jefferson accounted for three touchdowns, throwing for 179 yards and a score while running for two more in the win over Sierra Canyon.

Shoutouts from Sunday’s SportsCentral.



-San Juan Hills getting to D2 final

-Hamilton reaching first DI City final

-Centennial back in D1 final



It’s championship week 🏆 pic.twitter.com/UKTruohSpf — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) November 24, 2026

MONSTER GAMES

Koa Malau’ulu threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns to lead St. John Bosco past Santa Margarita. Teammate DJ Tubbs added seven catches for 121 yards.

Thaddeus Breaux kept Hamilton moving through the air and on the ground, throwing for 265 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 65 yards in a win over Venice. Seth Solorio also had a big night, passing for 250 yards and three touchdowns in San Pedro's win over Crenshaw.

Dylan Elmer threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns for Irvine University in its win over Hacienda Heights Wilson. Teammate Moises Keith-Chavez caught six passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns, while Henry De Assis added 192 rushing yards.

JoJo Venegas helped Nogales advance with 191 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns in a win over Desert Hot Springs. Ocho Quinonez threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns to lead Paramount past La Mirada.

Josiah Whipp made an impact in multiple ways for Aquinas, throwing two touchdown passes while rushing for 124 yards and another score in a win over Mary Star.

Malaki Davis ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns to help Corona Centennial defeat Sierra Canyon. Sierra Canyon's Jaxsen Stokes answered with 111 rushing yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Phoenix Vengco rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Crescenta Valley's win over South Torrance, while Matthew Montez scored three times on the ground with 141 rushing yards in Rio Hondo Prep's win over Segerstrom.

Isaiah Phelps ran for 139 yards and a touchdown for Oxnard Pacifica in its loss to Palos Verdes. Jalen Flowers made an impact on both sides of the ball for Palos Verdes, recording an interception, returning a punt 42 yards and catching five passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Homer King Webb caught seven passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns for Sierra Canyon in its loss to Corona Centennial. Nick Sandoval also deserves a shoutout after catching two touchdown passes in Carson's win over King/Drew.

On defense, Jaden Walk-Green recorded his 12th career interception for Corona Centennial and came up with a fourth-down stop against Sierra Canyon. Teammate Andre Pommells also had an interception, picking off a pass in the end zone.

Ben Mason delivered a clutch play for Foothill, coming up with a game-saving interception with 18 seconds remaining in the win over St. Francis. Cooper Hladek was all over the place for San Juan Hills, recording 13 tackles, forcing a fumble and recovering another in a win over Chaparral.

Joshua Carrillo came through when it mattered most for Banning, recording a game-clinching interception in an overtime win over Granada Hills Kennedy. Elyjah Staples continued his two-way production for Marquez, recording 12 tackles and an interception while catching four passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Jefferson.

Edward Rivera returned an interception for a touchdown in Compton's win over Moreno Valley, while Donte Wright Jr. did the same for Long Beach Poly in its win over Great Oak.

Special teams had its share of highlight plays, too. Tytus Salagi returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in Carson's win over King/Drew. Zion Anderson added an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Long Beach Poly against Great Oak.