Simply put, it just looked too easy.

St. John Bosco junior quarterback Koa Malau'ulu threw five touchdowns on 17 of 21 passing for 262 yards to anchor the Braves to a 55-33 victory over Corona Centennial at the LA Memorial Coliseum Friday night to win the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship in front of 7,005 fans.

The Braves claim the program's first Division 1 title since 2022. It's coach Jason Negro's fifth CIF championship crowning since taking over in Bellflower in 2010.

St. John Bosco (10-3) scored on all of its offensive possessions.

"We knew what we had," Negro said after the game when asked about being 'counted out' for the team's three losses this season. "I told this team after we left Las Vegas, we have a real good football team, we're going to put things together and we're going to win a CIF title and that's what we did."

Malau'ulu threw three of this five touchdowns to Kuika Moaalii, who finished with six catches for 107 yards and the three touchdown receptions.

"Koa is our leader. He did everything we needed him to do the entire season, he had some ups and downs, but we never lost faith in what he was able to accomplish," said Negro. "He's one of the most dynamic young men that I've ever worked with. He's the reason why St. John Bosco just got its fifth (CIF title)."

St. John Bosco running back Maliq Allen ran for 147 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns.

It was Centennial's (9-4) second straight loss in the Division 1 final. The Huskies lost to Santa Margarita 42-7 last November.

The victory by the Braves continues the winning streak by Trinity League teams in Division 1 since the division was created in 2016. Mater Dei has won it five times, St. John Bosco has won it four times and Santa Margarita has won it once.

Centennial QB Jaden Jefferson threw for 387 yards and two touchdowns on 29 of 44 passing. He also ran for 108 yards on 15 rushing attempts. Quentin Hale caught 10 passes for 130 yards and one TD.

Full Game Highlights

Final Box Score

Final box score of St. John Bosco's 55-33 win over Centennial. | CIF

Quick Game Recap

St. John Bosco led 21-3 at halftime anchored by two forced turnovers. Linebackers Solomon Nash picked off Centennial QB Jaden Jefferson in the second quarter before Jefferson bobbled an attempted pitch that was recovered by the Bosco defense just before halftime.

The Braves extended their lead to 28-3 when Koa Malau'ulu connected with DJ Tubbs on 4th and 11 for a touchdown.

Centennial finally scored a touchdown in the middle of the third quarter when Jefferson passed to Gavin Lorge for a 14-yard score. The Huskies converted a 2-point conversion to cut the deficit to 28-11.

St. John Bosco led 42-11 late in the third quarter. But Centennial made a move to make the game a little more interesting in the fourth quarter. The Huskies scored a touchdown, converted a 2-point conversion, recovered an onside kick, scored again and converted another 2-point conversion to make it 49-33 with 4:21 to play. But it was too little too late.

Maliq Allen broke for a 40-yard touchdown run to officially put the game away late in the final frame.

Top Committed Players

The Braves have seven current college commitments. Isala Wily-Ava, Justin Coach and Ethan Coach are committed to Washington. Dillon Davis is headed to Vanderbilt, Josiah Poyer to USC, Kekoa Peko to Boise State, Dorian Franklin to Harvard, Richard Orosco to Washington State and Ja'Shaun Shaffer to Northern Arizona.

The Huskies have six current college commitments. Quentin Hale is headed to USC, while Miles Schirmer is committed to Cal. Jaden Walk-Green will attend Washington, Jayden Jefferson is headed to Hawaii, Kennie Leggett to Northern Arizona and Nicolas Blum-Smith to Army. Brett Smith is committed to UNLV, while Augus Saunders is headed to San Diego State.

Heavyweight Head Coaching Matchup

One of the storylines for Friday night's tilt was the coaching matchup between St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro and Centennial coach Matt Logan.

Entering the game, Negro sat at 231 career wins after starting his career at Trabuco Hills in 2003 and taking over at St. John Bosco in 2010.

Logan, who's been at the helm of Centennial since 1997, had 315 career wins heading into Friday night. Only one other coach in California is actively coaching and has more wins: Jim Benkert at Simi Valley (324).

Logan has 10 CIF titles at Corona Centennial, the last coming in 2015 ... against St. John Bosco at Angel Stadium. The Huskies beat Bosco 62-52. Negro now has five CIF titles, the last coming in 2022.

Private vs. Public

Corona Centennial was the last public school to win the Southern Section's top football division in 2015 with that win over St. John Bosco. Since then, the private schools run the roost, particularly the Trinity League, which has won the Division 1 title each year since 2016. It's been St. John Bosco or Mater Dei each year until Santa Margarita won the D1 crown last fall.

Centennial is back in the Division 1 final for a second straight year after losing big to Carson Palmer's Santa Margarita 42-7. Despite the lopsided loss, Logan says the approach isn't different in 2026 — even with a different opponent.

"The process is process, it’s just a matter of getting everything together. It’s a strange week with no kids in school and a different routine for our guys, and obviously other teams dealing with that as well, but we’re excited and grateful for the opportunity," Logan said at the CIF luncheon Tuesday.