Top 10 LA City Section high school football rankings (9/16/2024)
San Pedro was impressive in Week 2.
The Pirates have size and strength up front. Senior running back Pete Eneliko scored three rushing touchdowns and defensive back Nurian Zokhrabov had three interceptions in a blowout win over Garfield.
San Pedro rises to No. 2 in the City heading into Week 3.
Here are the City Section Top 10 rankings as of Monday, September 16.
New rankings will be released each Monday.
TOP 10 CITY SECTION RANKINGS
(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)
1. Narbonne (2-2)
Gauchos take care of business against Venice, 55-7; at Cathedral; 1
2. San Pedro (3-1)
Pirates dominated Garfield in 28-7 win and showed versatility on offense with run and pass. Defense had four interceptions; vs. Eagle Rock; 4
3. Banning (3-1)
Pilots begin a gauntlet against Southern Section teams after losing to Western (53-35) this past week. Next up: Palos Verdes and Redondo Union; vs. Palos Verdes; 2
4. Carson (2-2)
Chris Fields was 14 of 20 for 224 yards in a 36-0 win over Paramount; at North Torrance; 3
5. Palisades (3-1)
Dolphins too Brentwood to the brink, falling 33-30 in overtime. LeHenry Solomon caught five balls for 163 yards in valiant defeat; at Harvard-Westlake; 6
6. Birmingham (0-3)
More lessons being learned by a young, inexperienced Birmingham team after falling to Hart 35-9; BYE; 5
7. Gardena (4-0)
Gardena rolled Dymally 55-6. The Panthers have been rolling through a weak schedule, but can climb in the rankings when they get into Marine League play; BYE; 7
8. Westchester (4-0)
Comets beat LA High 26-6 ahead of biggest challenge yet in Cleveland; vs. Cleveland; Unranked
9. Eagle Rock (3-1)
Pass. Pass. Pass. The Eagles are dynamic through the air and don't have issues scoring. QB Liam Pasten tossed six touchdowns in 51-30 win over Roosevelt; at San Pedro; Unranked
10. Kennedy (2-2)
Big win for Kennedy against crosstown rivals Granada Hills, 47-30. Diego Montes was responsible for six touchdowns and more than 400 total yards; vs. Reseda (Thurs); Unranked
OUT: Garfield, King/Drew, Granada Hills
IN: Westchester, Eagle Rock, Kennedy
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
- City Section preseason rankings, Aug. 18
- City Section rankings, Aug. 26
- City Section rankings, Sept. 3
- City Section rankings, Sept. 9
