Top 25 California High School Football Rankings, Aug. 25
One week into the high school season and there is a new No. 1 team — and it doesn’t reside in the Trinity League.
Following a decisive 41-21 win over previous No. 17 Servite, the Corona Centennial Huskies are the new No. 1, moving up just one spot from No. 2.
- SOUTHERN SECTION | Top storylines, predictions
Five of the 10 CIF Sections began play last week, with the remaining five getting underway this week: North Coast, Oakland, San Francisco, Central Coast and Northern.
- GUN FIRE | At California Week 0 games
The big game of the week pits No. 1 Corona Centennial hosting No. 3 and defending state champion Santa Margarita. It's a rematch of last year's Southern Section Division 1 semifinal when the Huskies were dominated by the Eagles, 42-7.
- STAT STUFFERS | Week 0 games
There are three big showdown up North this week as No. 6 De La Salle-Concord travels to No. 22 Serra-San Mateo; No. 7 Folsom hosts No. 15 Cardinal Newman and No. 11 Clovis East will entertain No. 23 Grant Union.
See records, previous rankings and this week's opponent below.
CALIFORNIA TOP 25 RANKINGS, AUG. 25
1. Corona Centennial (1-0), LW #2
Jaden Jefferson and Quentin Hale show delivers in 41-21 win over Servite. | vs. Santa Margarita
2. St. John Bosco (0-1), LW #1
- 5 TAKEAWAYS | From Bosco's 38-28 loss to Gorman
Braves' rally falls short in Vegas to Bishop Gorman. | vs. Roman Catholic (PA)
3. Santa Margarita (1-0), LW #3
Fletch Palmer gets a victory in his debut under center. | at Corona Centennial
4. Sierra Canyon (1-0), LW #4
Trailblazers impress in big win at JSerra. Remember the name Stephan Harrison. | at Chaminade-Madonna (FL)
5. Mater Dei (1-0), LW #5
Monarchs ride the running game of sophomore Asir Nembhard in 31-11 in over American Fork (UT). | at Orem (UT)
6. De La Salle (0-0), LW #6
Spartans looked good in scrimmage, but only question is at QB — sort of a big position. | at Serra-San Mateo
7. Folsom (0-0), LW #7
Perhaps even a bigger NorCal matchup this week at home with up-and-rising No. 15 Cardinal Newman | vs. Cardinal Newman
8. Mission Viejo (1-0), LW #8
Sophomore QB Brett Burnor gets his debut victory, throwing for 228 yards and four touchdowns. | vs. St. Paul
9. Pittsburg (0-0), LW #9
Junior QB JaVale Jones looked sharp in four-way scrimmage. Lots of speed and depth for Pirates | vs. Monterey Trail
10. Orange Lutheran (0-1), LW #10
Lancers fall to Miami Central 23-22. | at Cathedral Catholic
11. Central East (0-0), LW #11
Big showdown with Sac-Joaquin Section power Grant, which downed the Bengals last year in Sacramento, 42-26 | vs. Grant-Sacramento
12. Crean Lutheran (1-0), LW #14
Ty Johnson had 11 catches and a touchdown in a lopsided win over Loyola. | at Mira Costa
13. Pacifica/Oxnard (1-0), LW #12
Taylor Lee threw four touchdowns on six attempts in 52-6 win over Del Sol. | vs. San Diego Lincoln
14. San Clemente (2-0), LW #18
Tritons shutout Tustin 17-0 behind a stellar performance from Jaxson Rex. | BYE
15. Cardinal Newman (0-0), LW #15
There likely isn’t a bigger line in Northern California than the Cardinals who feature Joshua Bunni (6-foot-7, 332 pounds), Eazy Crichton (6-4, 410) and Kahlio Vaetoe (6-4, 285) | at Folsom
16. Cathedral Catholic (0-0), LW #16
The Dons don’t duck anyone, with other nonleague games against Chandler (Ariz.) on Sept. 4 and De La Salle (Oct. 2) | vs. Orange Lutheran
17. Chaparral (0-1), LW #13
Pumas are without Cal commit QB Dane Weber. | vs, San Juan Hills
18. Rancho Cucamonga (1-0), LW NR
Comeback victory over Murrieta Valley has the Cougars buzzin'. | vs. Oaks Christian
19. Palos Verdes (1-0), LW NR
Niko Dragin was the hero, nailing a FG in the waning minutes to beat Gardena Serra. | vs. Bishop Moore (FL)
20. Riordan (0-0), LW #20
Like De La Salle, only question appears at QB where three are fighting it out | at West-Salt Lake City (Utah)
21. Gardena Serra (0-1), LW #19
Cavs falls short to Palos Verdes, but RB AJ McBean looked good. | vs. Hamilton
22. San Mateo Serra (0-0), LW #22
Yet a third NorCal team without a well established QB — Padres appear loaded everywhere else. | vs. De La Salle
23. Grant Union (0-0), LW #23
QB Shiren Crump has so many weapons in tight end Rahzario Edwards and Koby Shabazz. | at Central East
24. Damien (1-0), LW #25
Anthony Randolph threw for three TDs in win over Aquinas. | at Vista Murrieta
25. Chaminade (2-0), LW NR
Eagles win in Hawaii then come home and shutout Oaks Christian. Very nice. | at Valencia
Bubble: Edison-Santa Ana (1-0), Mission Hills (1-0), Norco (1-0), Servite (0-1), Tustin (0-1)
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Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.Follow MitchBookLive