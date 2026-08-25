Top Games, Storylines, Predictions for Week 1 in CIF Southern Section Football

It doesn't take long for things to heat up in the CIF Southern Section. The biggest, baddest programs tend to seek each other out on Friday nights. Week 0 already had some juggernaut matchups, but Week 1 has them too.

After one week of football, High School On SI's Top 25 rankings saw a shift at the the top. Previously-ranked No. 1 St. John Bosco lost to Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas while Corona Centennial dismantled Servite at home thanks to monster debut performances from QB Jaden Jefferson and WR Quentin Hale.

Will Centennial be knocked off its perch this week?

Here is a look at the top games for Week 1, a quick preview of each one, and a predicted winner.

Santa Margarita (1-0) at Corona Centennial (1-0)

This will be the third time in two seasons the Eagles and Huskies have mixed it up. Early in 2025, Santa Margarita beat Centennial 33-27 in OT. Then the two teams saw each other again in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final at the Rose Bowl — and it wasn't even close. Santa Margarita, led by Trent Mosley, won 42-7.

But it's a new year, and Corona Centennial looks scary with Jaden Jefferson at the controls. Santa Margarita doesn't have Trent Mosley anymore, but does return standout RB Jaion Smith. Friday night will be a true test for junior QB Fletch Palmer, who got the nod last week to be the team's starting quarterback. Fletch is the son of Carson Palmer.

Look for Centennial to make things are confusing and challenging for the new Santa Margarita QB.

The pick: Corona Centennial

Sierra Canyon (1-0) at Chaminade-Madonna (FL) (1-0)

There is a buzz about this Sierra Canyon team, especially its defensive line highlighted by Marcus Fakatou, Kasi Currie and up-and-comer Stephan Harrison, who carries a 6-foot-5, 264-pound frame as a sophomore. But will all that talent travel well?

Chaminade-Madonna is no joke. If the Trailblazers go on the road to Florida and win, it may send a big message to the section back home. The quicker QB Demarco Hernandez has a breakout game, the better Sierra Canyon will be.

The pick: Chaminade-Madonna

Oaks Christian (0-1) at Rancho Cucamonga (1-0)

Oaks Christian needs a sign of life, and fast. This isn't an overreaction. The Lions fell to Chaminade last week 18-0 under new coach Rudy Carlton, who was an offensive coordinator at JSerra before getting the job in Westlake Village.

Rancho Cucamonga on the other hand, was able to erase a 14-point deficit and beat an always-well-coached Murrieta Valley team last week. Something about this potential 0-2 start for Oaks Christian could have a heavy feel to it. And things don't get easier for the Lions, who take on Bakersfield Liberty, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks and Gardena Serra in the coming weeks.

The pick: Rancho Cucamonga

Chaminade (2-0) at Valencia (1-0)

This will be the game of the week in the Northern Los Angeles area. The winner of this will likely be the No. 2 or 3 team in the Daily News coverage area. Chaminade is confident after two wins (one in Hawaii), while Valencia jumped all over Simi Valley last week thanks to Evan McCallister, a young QB on the rise.

Here's the question: Were last week's victorious because of Chaminade and Valencia or do the results say more about Oaks Christian and Simi Valley (its opponents)? We'll get the answer on Friday night.

The pick: Chaminade

Servite (0-1) at Murrieta Valley (0-1)

Someone doesn't want to go 0-2 here. Servite is under new leadership with Rick Garretson, while Murrieta Valley is young and finding its footing. This one is a toss up.

The pick: Servite