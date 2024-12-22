Top 25 California Southern Section high school boys basketball rankings (12/22/2024)
The latest High School on SI CIF Southern Section Top 25 boys basketball rankings as of December 21
It was a slow week for a lot of teams that entered the final week of the fall semester buried under final exams, but the biggest storyline came from the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas, which Eastvale Roosevelt won by beating Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks Saturday night.
Windward moves in and up, Crespi is back in the fold after an impressive win over St. Anthony, and Redondo Union is creating Open Division-worthy chatter early in the season.
TOP 25 RANKINGS, DEC. 22
1. St. John Bosco (11-0)
The Braves win their Trinity League opener over Orange Lutheran without Brandon McCoy and Elzie Harrington. Christian Collins and Max Ellis led the way. Next up: Platinum Division in Classic at Damien.
2. Eastvale Roosevelt (11-1)
Roosevelt wins the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas, beating Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks in the final. Brayden Burries scored 26 points and Issac Williamson had 19.
3. Harvard-Westlake (12-1)
Nik Khamenia notches 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a convincing win over JSerra, a team expected to earn an Open Division berth.
4. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (12-1)
Notre Dame suffers its first loss in the Tarkanian Classic final to Roosevelt despite Tyran Stokes scoring 20 points. Lino Mark played just four minutes in an attempt to play while injured. (TYRAN STOKES DEBUT)
5. Santa Margarita (8-1)
Eagles' only loss comes this week to unbeaten NorCal power De La Salle, but bounces back with a win over Murrieta Valley.
6. Sierra Canyon (9-2)
Trailblazers beat Millikan 87-33 this past week.
7. JSerra (10-3)
The Lions get a taste of Open Division-level hoops in a 65-50 loss to Harvard-Westlake.
8. Redondo Union (9-1)
Redondo Union is picking up Open Division playoff buzz.
9. La Mirada (10-2)
La Mirada has been idle since Dec. 14.
10. Heritage Christian (12-0)
Coach Paul Tait is enthused by the play of sophomore point guard Dominic Loehle.
11. Mater Dei (8-3)
Monarchs have won five of their last six.
12. St. Pius (9-4)
Pius went 2-2 at the Tarkanian Classic.
13. Inglewood (8-4)
Jasone Crowe Jr. is averaging 37 points per game.
14. St. Bernard (9-3)
Hasn't played since Dec. 14.
15. Windward (10-2)
Quality win over Pacifica Christian of Orange County without Jeremiah Hampton was impressive. JJ Harris and Louis Bond impressed.
16. Anaheim Canyon (8-2)
Canyon has won five straight. Brandon Benjamin averaging 30+ points a game.
17. Damien (12-3)
Damien without big man Nate Garcia (injured).
18. Mira Costa (12-0)
12 straight wins isn't a bad way to start the season.
19. Rancho Cucamonga (10-4)
Cougars last win came against Long Beach Poly on Dec. 14.
20. Los Alamitos (7-3)
Griffins continue to challenge themselves. Three losses to Carlsbad, St. Pius and Notre Dame, but start 1-0 in league play after a win over San Clemente.
21. La Habra (14-1)
La Habra is on an 11-game winning streak heading into the Classic at Damien.
22. Long Beach Poly (7-5)
Long Beach wins its Moore League opener over Lakewood, 63-42.
23. Alemany (9-1)
Warriors have won six in a row.
24. Bishop Montgomery (6-4)
Knights have lost four of its last five, but to teams like Harvard-Westlake, Long Beach Poly and Heritage Christian.
25. Crespi (9-4)
The Celts go 2-0, including an impressive 76-56 win over St. Anthony, since getting Preston Cole eligible.
