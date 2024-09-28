Top 25 California Southern Section high school football scoreboard, Week 5 (9/27/24)
It's a slow week.
Sixteen of SBLive's Top 25-ranked teams are on a bye, prepping for league play to start in October. Week 5 tends to mark the midway point of the high school football season. SBLive created four watchlists for the 2024 yearly awards.
YEARLY AWARD WATCHLIST
-Offensive Player of the Year
-Defensive Player of the Year
-Breakout Player of the Year
-Freshman of the Year
Here are the Week 5 scores and notable stats for Top 25 teams in the CIF Southern Section.
Check back for updates as more stats are reported and this page updates with more information through Friday night's games.
TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
Newbury Park 43, Ventura 14: Brady Smigiel threw for 275 yards and five TDs and ran for one. His go-to target Shane Rosenthal had six catches for 154 yards and three scores.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 27
NOTE: Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, JSerra, Orange Lutheran, Corona Centennial, Sierra Canyon, Oaks Christian, Santa Margarita, Oak Hills, Murrieta Valley, Inglewood, Downey, Vista Murrieta, Yorba Linda, San Juan Hills and Cathedral are all on byes.
Mission Viejo 51, Chaparral 10: Vance Spafford had five catches for 186 yards and four touchdowns in one half.
Gardena Serra 42, Los Alamitos 7: Serra had two pick-sixes in the first half.
Servite 33, St. Paul 14: Quaid Carr was a force running the ball for the Friars.
Leuzinger 61, Hawthorne 0
Murrieta Valley 35, San Clemente 25
Millikan 45, Long Beach Wilson 10
