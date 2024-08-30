Top CIF San Diego Section high school football players (2025 & 2026 commits)
Many of California's top football recruits spent the summer months finalizing their recruitments. They took visits, added scholarship offers and made verbal commitments before returning to their teams to prepare for the high school season.
COMMITTED CALIFORNIA FOOTBALL PLAYERS: Central Section | Central Coast Section | Los Angeles City Section | Sac-Joaquin Section | North Coast Section
Here are the 18 players in the San Diego Section that have announced their college commitments as the 2024 high school season gets underway.
2025 Commits
Sir Autry – Hoover, RB, Sr. (San Jose State)
Autry is closing in on 4,000 career rushing yards and has scored 50 touchdowns in 27 career games. He announced his commitment to San Jose State earlier in August.
Elijah Bechtel – San Marcos, WR, Sr. (Army)
Bechtel caught 34 passes for 439 yards and four touchdowns as a junior at Damien High School. The Army commit heads south to the San Diego Section for his final year.
Ian Browne – Bishop’s, WR, Sr. (Brown)
Browne’s breakout junior season included 60 receptions for 919 yards and 14 touchdowns. He committed to Brown of the Ivy League in July.
Nehemiah Brunson Jr. – Army-Navy, WR/DB, Sr. (Army)
Brunson Jr. has played all over the field his first three seasons, totaling more than 3,500 all-purpose yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He committed to Army in July.
Braylon Cardwell – Mount Miguel, DB, Sr. (San Diego State)
Cardwell caught five touchdown passes and grabbed two interceptions in his first year with the Matadors. He committed to San Diego State in late June.
Sidney Dupuy – Cathedral Catholic, DL, Sr. (San Diego State)
Dupuy played high school football for the first time as a junior, leading to a dozen scholarship offers. He chose the hometown Aztecs in June.
Isaac Grassi – La Jolla Country Day, LB, Sr. (Tufts)
Grassi was an All-CIF selection as a junior, collecting 143 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Kai Jacobowitz – Carlsbad, OL, Sr. (Duke)
Jacobowitz picked up several offers from high academic schools during the spring. He committed to Duke shortly after visiting in June.
Andrew Langer – Carlsbad, OL, Sr. (Eastern Washington)
Langer was an All-CIF selection as a junior, blocking for the Avocado League champions. He announced his commitment to Eastern Washington in late July.
Jared Martin – Central, EDGE, Sr. (TCU)
Martin totaled 33 tackles and seven sacks as a junior despite injuries limiting him to seven games. The TCU commit has 26 sacks in 24 career games.
Jase Nix – San Marcos, WR, Sr. (San Jose State)
Nix surpassed 2,300 receiving yards, catching 34 touchdown passes over his first three seasons. After getting an offer from San Jose State in February, he announced his commitment in May.
Tyler Prasuhn – Carlsbad, K/P, Sr. (Washington)
Prasuhn handled kicking and punting duties for the Lancers as a junior. He made 57 of 58 extra point attempts and four of six field goal attempts.
Zane Reed – Francis Parker, DB, Sr. (Southern Utah)
Reed had 59 tackles and two interceptions as a junior, also scoring twice on kickoff returns. He committed to Southern Utah in July.
Akili Smith Jr. – Lincoln, QB, Sr. (Oregon)
Smith Jr. passed for 2,431 yards and 25 touchdowns during his junior season. He’s been committed to Oregon since July of 2023.
Jett Thomas – La Jolla, OL, Sr. (San Diego State)
Thomas was quickly made a priority by the new San Diego State staff. He announced his commitment in June, choosing the Aztecs over Boise State.
Kellen Zammit – San Marcos, OL, Sr. (Claremont McKenna)
An interior lineman on both sides of the ball, Zammit will head north to play collegiately at Claremont McKenna.
2026 Commits
Troy Huhn – Mission Hills, QB, Jr. (Penn State)
Huhn helped lead the Grizzlies back to the Division 1 title game for the second straight year, tossing 16 touchdown passes along the way. He chose Penn State in June over a final group that included Ohio State, Auburn and Texas.
Tay Lockett – University City, DB, Jr. (Arkansas)
Lockett announced his commitment to Arkansas prior to his sophomore season. He had 49 tackles and five interceptions playing last season at St. John Bosco and returns to University City for year three.
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visit si.com/high-school.