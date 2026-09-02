Vote: Who Should Be the High School On SI SoCal Boys Athlete of the Week? (Aug. 24-29)

Southern California is known for its hotbed of high school sports talent. The CIF Southern, San Diego and LA City Sections provide thousands of future college athletes, hundreds of professional athletes, and dozens of future Olympians.

The region might be known for its football, basketball and baseball, but it's among the nation's best in niche sports like water polo, volleyball, and soccer — the list goes on.

Each week, High School On SI will put the previous week's top performers to a vote which allows fans, communities and supporters to choose which player is deserving of Athlete of the Week honors.

Here are the nominations for boys athlete of the week for action between Monday, August 24 and Saturday, August 29.

BOYS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Marcus Fakatou, Sierra Canyon, Football

The Ohio State commit dominated in Florida, helping Sierra Canyon beat Chaminade-Madonna (FL) 24-7 thanks to his six tackles and three for loss in the win over a nationally-ranked opponent.

Trent Lux, Great Oak, Football

Lux threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns in the Wolfpack's 27-21 win over San Marcos. He also ran for a touchdown, too. Great Oak is off to a 2-0 start because of Lux' arm.

Ezrah Brown, Orange Lutheran, Football

The young sophomore QB was efficient in a 38-24 win over Cathedral Catholic, throwing for 253 yards on 18-of-19 passing with two touchdowns.

Matthew Quintanilla, Kennedy, Football

Quintanilla did a little bit of everything for the Cougars last week in a 44-0 win over Pasadena High. He tallied five tackles and three for loss. Kennedy is 2-0.

Trevor Vaivao, Ocean View, Football

Vaivao ran for 192 yards and four TDs on just 11 carries in Ocean View High's 43-20 win over Peninsula.

Harrison Brown, Madison, Football

The reigning Kicker of the Year in San Diego nailed a 57-yard field goal, which ranks second in San Diego Section history, according to the San Diego Tribune. He also ran for a 94-yard TD off fake punt in a 33-27 win over San Diego.

Sal Villa, Simi Valley, Football

Villa ran for 216 yards and three scores on 18 carries. He also added four catches for 41 yards and a TD in the Pioneers' win over Shadow Ridge.

Jason Grant Jr., Crenshaw, Football

The Crenshaw freshman Jason Grant Jr. had three interceptions in a win over Long Beach Jordan.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.