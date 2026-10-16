Whitney vs. Rocklin Live Stream: How to Watch the 2026 Quarry Bowl Tonight

One of Northern California's most anticipated high school football rivalry games takes center stage Friday night when Whitney hosts Rocklin in the annual Quarry Bowl.

Whitney enters 5-1, while Rocklin is 4-2, setting up a matchup between two winning programs with plenty at stake.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Pacific at Whitney High School in Rocklin, California, and will stream live on the NFHS Network.

The Quarry Bowl brings together neighboring schools with a rivalry that extends beyond the football field. For the players, students and communities involved, the matchup offers an opportunity to claim local bragging rights for another year.

How to Watch Whitney vs. Rocklin

What: Rocklin Thunder at Whitney Wildcats — The Quarry Bowl

When: Friday, Oct. 16, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (10:30 p.m. ET)

Where: Whitney High School, Rocklin, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Whitney vs. Rocklin in the Quarry Bowl on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Whitney Has Put Together an Impressive Season

Whitney opened its season with five consecutive victories, defeating West Park, Lincoln, Twelve Bridges, Roseville and Jesuit.

The Wildcats demonstrated their ability to win different types of games during that stretch.

Against Lincoln, Whitney relied on its defense in a 13-0 victory. The Wildcats then survived a 35-34 thriller against Twelve Bridges.

They followed with a convincing 55-0 win over Roseville before defeating Jesuit 35-33.

Those performances demonstrated both offensive potential and the ability to compete in closely contested games.

Whitney's first defeat came against Folsom last week, making Friday's rivalry matchup an opportunity to bounce back.

A victory would improve the Wildcats to 6-1 and provide a significant boost heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

Rocklin Looking to Claim Rivalry Victory

Rocklin enters 4-2 and has an opportunity to defeat its crosstown rival in one of the season's most meaningful games.

The Thunder know that the Quarry Bowl carries significance regardless of where the teams stand in the league standings.

A victory over Whitney would improve Rocklin's record to 5-2 and provide momentum entering the final stretch.

The challenge will be slowing a Wildcats offense that demonstrated its explosiveness during the first half of the season.

Rocklin must also avoid allowing Whitney to establish early momentum in front of its home crowd.

More Than an Ordinary League Game

Rivalry games frequently bring an intensity that extends beyond the teams' records.

Whitney and Rocklin share a community, and Friday's matchup provides a chance for one program to celebrate a victory over its neighbor.

Both teams also have postseason ambitions, making the outcome important beyond local bragging rights.

Whitney wants to return to the form that produced five consecutive victories to open the season.

Rocklin hopes to earn a statement win against a successful opponent.

With both programs entering with winning records, the Quarry Bowl promises an entertaining Friday night in Northern California.