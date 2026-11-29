Folsom and Oak Ridge meet in a Sacramento-area championship showdown. The teams are scheduled to meet Saturday, Nov. 28, in California high school football action, with a championship trophy providing the backdrop.

Fans who cannot make it to the game can watch the matchup through the NFHS Network, which lists an individual broadcast for the contest.

How to Watch Folsom vs. Oak Ridge

What: Folsom vs. Oak Ridge

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026

Scheduled broadcast: 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET

Competition: CIF-SJS Division 1 Football Championship

Live stream: WATCH FOLSOM VS. OAK RIDGE ON NFHS NETWORK

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Folsom and Oak Ridge: What to Watch

One question for Folsom is whether it can establish an early advantage without giving Oak Ridge opportunities on a short field. For Oak Ridge, winning the battle on third down could be just as important as producing explosive plays.

The winner earns the championship, while the runner-up finishes its season one victory short of the title.

High School On SI will continue to follow California high school football as the 2026 season winds down.