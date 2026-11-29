San Juan Hills vs. Palos Verdes Football Live Stream: How to Watch Saturday
San Juan Hills and Palos Verdes bring together Orange County and South Bay programs. The teams are scheduled to meet Saturday, Nov. 28, in California high school football action, with a championship trophy providing the backdrop.
Fans who cannot make it to the game can watch the matchup through the NFHS Network, which lists an individual broadcast for the contest.
How to Watch San Juan Hills vs. Palos Verdes
What: San Juan Hills vs. Palos Verdes
When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026
Scheduled broadcast: 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET
Competition: CIF-SS Ford Division 2 Football Championship
Live stream: WATCH SAN JUAN HILLS VS. PALOS VERDES ON NFHS NETWORK
NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.
San Juan Hills and Palos Verdes: What to Watch
Field position is worth monitoring in this matchup. A strong special teams performance could give either San Juan Hills or Palos Verdes an advantage, particularly if the defenses keep the scoring low.
The winner earns the championship, while the runner-up finishes its season one victory short of the title.
High School On SI will continue to follow California high school football as the 2026 season winds down.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.