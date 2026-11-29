San Juan Hills and Palos Verdes bring together Orange County and South Bay programs. The teams are scheduled to meet Saturday, Nov. 28, in California high school football action, with a championship trophy providing the backdrop.

Fans who cannot make it to the game can watch the matchup through the NFHS Network, which lists an individual broadcast for the contest.

How to Watch San Juan Hills vs. Palos Verdes

What: San Juan Hills vs. Palos Verdes

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026

Scheduled broadcast: 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET

Competition: CIF-SS Ford Division 2 Football Championship

Live stream: WATCH SAN JUAN HILLS VS. PALOS VERDES ON NFHS NETWORK

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

San Juan Hills and Palos Verdes: What to Watch

Field position is worth monitoring in this matchup. A strong special teams performance could give either San Juan Hills or Palos Verdes an advantage, particularly if the defenses keep the scoring low.

The winner earns the championship, while the runner-up finishes its season one victory short of the title.

High School On SI will continue to follow California high school football as the 2026 season winds down.