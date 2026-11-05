Colorado High School Football Playoff Brackets 2026: First-Round Matchups, Scores and State Championship Schedule

The road to a Colorado high school football state championship is officially underway, and the opening weekend has already delivered a few reminders that nothing comes easily in November.

Weld Central escaped with a 6-3 victory over Aspen in the Class 2A preliminary round, while Lamar survived a 31-28 battle with Prospect Ridge Academy. Strasburg had considerably less trouble, rolling past Fort Lupton 56-22.

Now the spotlight shifts to the rest of the state.

The Colorado High School Activities Association released its remaining 2026 football playoff brackets Sunday, Nov. 1, setting the stage for postseason competition across seven classifications, from six-man football to Class 5A.

Cherry Creek earned the No. 1 seed in Class 5A, where Valor Christian, Mountain Vista and undefeated Fort Collins are among the challengers.

Roosevelt leads Class 4A, while Palmer Ridge enters as the top seed in Class 3A. Elizabeth, Meeker, McClave and Idalia headline the smaller-school brackets.

The postseason will conclude with two championship weekends. The six-man, eight-man, Class 1A and Class 2A titles will be decided at CSU Pueblo's ThunderBowl on Nov. 27-28, followed by the Class 3A, 4A and 5A championship games Dec. 5 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.

Here is a look at all seven Colorado high school football playoff brackets, first-round matchups, early results and state championship information.

Class 5A Colorado High School Football Playoff Bracket

Cherry Creek enters the Class 5A playoffs as the No. 1 seed after finishing the regular season 9-1.

The Bruins received a first-round bye and will face the winner of the Heritage-Cherokee Trail matchup in the second round.

Valor Christian earned the No. 2 seed, followed by Mountain Vista and undefeated Fort Collins.

Fort Collins enters the postseason 10-0, giving the Lambkins an opportunity to turn a perfect regular season into a deep playoff run.

Grandview, Legend, Eaglecrest and Grand Junction also earned opening-round byes.

First-Round Matchups — Nov. 5-6

No. 17 Cherokee Trail at No. 16 Heritage

No. 24 Castle View at No. 9 Ralston Valley

No. 20 Riverdale Ridge at No. 13 Northfield

No. 21 Fossil Ridge at No. 12 Regis Jesuit

No. 18 Legacy at No. 15 Horizon

No. 23 Chaparral at No. 10 ThunderRidge

No. 19 Arapahoe at No. 14 Fairview

No. 22 Denver East at No. 11 Chatfield

Teams Receiving First-Round Byes

No. 1 Cherry Creek

No. 2 Valor Christian

No. 3 Mountain Vista

No. 4 Fort Collins

No. 5 Grandview

No. 6 Legend

No. 7 Eaglecrest

No. 8 Grand Junction

The Class 5A championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.

Class 4A Colorado High School Football Playoff Bracket

Roosevelt earned the No. 1 seed in Class 4A and will begin its postseason run in the second round.

Montrose holds the No. 2 seed, followed by Broomfield and Monarch.

Loveland, Ponderosa, Pueblo West and Mesa Ridge round out the top eight, all of which received first-round byes.

The opening round includes several intriguing matchups, including George Washington against Montbello, Columbine against Durango and Frederick against Air Academy.

First-Round Matchups — Nov. 5-6

No. 17 Montbello at No. 16 George Washington

No. 24 Fruita Monument at No. 9 Golden

No. 20 Cheyenne Mountain at No. 13 Douglas County

No. 21 Durango at No. 12 Columbine

No. 18 Air Academy at No. 15 Frederick

No. 23 Dakota Ridge at No. 10 Lutheran

No. 19 Longmont at No. 14 Vista Ridge

No. 22 Sand Creek at No. 11 Bear Creek

Teams Receiving First-Round Byes

No. 1 Roosevelt

No. 2 Montrose

No. 3 Broomfield

No. 4 Monarch

No. 5 Loveland

No. 6 Ponderosa

No. 7 Pueblo West

No. 8 Mesa Ridge

The Class 4A championship will be played Dec. 5 at Canvas Stadium.

Class 3A Colorado High School Football Playoff Bracket

Palmer Ridge earned the No. 1 seed in Class 3A and enters the postseason as one of the leading championship contenders.

Holy Family is seeded second, followed by Palisade and Mead.

Evergreen, Pueblo East, Timnath and Pueblo County complete the top eight, giving those programs an extra week to prepare for their opening playoff games.

Among the first-round matchups are Berthoud against Pueblo South, Pomona against Sierra and Windsor against Silver Creek.

First-Round Matchups — Nov. 5-6

No. 17 Pueblo South at No. 16 Berthoud

No. 24 Harrison at No. 9 Conifer

No. 20 Canon City at No. 13 Rifle

No. 21 Sierra at No. 12 Pomona

No. 18 Silver Creek at No. 15 Windsor

No. 23 Palmer at No. 10 Eagle Valley

No. 19 Summit at No. 14 Fort Morgan

No. 22 Lewis-Palmer at No. 11 Severance

Teams Receiving First-Round Byes

No. 1 Palmer Ridge

No. 2 Holy Family

No. 3 Palisade

No. 4 Mead

No. 5 Evergreen

No. 6 Pueblo East

No. 7 Timnath

No. 8 Pueblo County

The Class 3A state championship is scheduled for Dec. 5 in Fort Collins.

Class 2A Colorado High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A opened its postseason Oct. 31, one week ahead of the other Colorado classifications.

The preliminary round produced several close games, including Weld Central's 6-3 victory over Aspen and Lamar's 31-28 win against Prospect Ridge Academy.

Strasburg advanced with a 56-22 victory over Fort Lupton, while University defeated Denver West 35-3.

Elizabeth earned the No. 1 seed, followed by The Classical Academy, Wellington and Delta.

Eaton, La Junta, Brush and Alamosa complete the top eight.

Preliminary-Round Results

Weld Central 6, Aspen 3

University 35, Denver West 3

Strasburg 56, Fort Lupton 22

Coal Ridge 40, Resurrection Christian 24

Lamar 31, Prospect Ridge Academy 28

Pagosa Springs 33, Banning Lewis Academy 13

Basalt 42, Florence 0

Second-Round Matchups — Nov. 6-7

Weld Central at No. 1 Elizabeth

Forge Christian/Englewood winner at No. 8 Alamosa

University at No. 4 Delta

Strasburg at No. 5 Eaton

Coal Ridge at No. 2 The Classical Academy

Lamar at No. 7 Brush

Pagosa Springs at No. 3 Wellington

Basalt at No. 6 La Junta

The Class 2A championship is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, at the ThunderBowl in Pueblo.

Class 1A Colorado High School Football Playoff Bracket

Meeker earned the No. 1 seed in Class 1A and will open against Dayspring Christian Academy.

Denver Christian, which completed an undefeated regular season, earned the No. 2 seed and faces Cedaredge.

Wiggins holds the No. 3 seed, followed by Burlington, Centauri, North Fork, Platte Valley and Monte Vista.

The first round includes several potentially competitive matchups, including Limon at Wiggins and Yuma at Centauri.

First-Round Matchups — Nov. 6-7

No. 16 Dayspring Christian Academy at No. 1 Meeker

No. 9 Flatirons Academy at No. 8 Monte Vista

No. 13 Platte Canyon at No. 4 Burlington

No. 12 Yuma at No. 5 Centauri

No. 15 Cedaredge at No. 2 Denver Christian

No. 10 Colorado Springs Christian at No. 7 Platte Valley

No. 14 Limon at No. 3 Wiggins

No. 11 Rye at No. 6 North Fork

The Class 1A championship will be played Nov. 28 at CSU Pueblo's ThunderBowl.

Colorado Eight-Man High School Football Playoff Bracket

McClave earned the No. 1 seed in Colorado's eight-man playoff bracket.

Sedgwick County holds the No. 2 seed, followed by West Grand and Simla.

Hayden, Norwood, Mancos and Fowler round out the top eight.

The opening round features several interesting matchups, including Akron at Fowler, Crowley County at Hayden and Stratton at Mancos.

First-Round Matchups — Nov. 6-7

No. 16 Hoehne at No. 1 McClave

No. 9 Akron at No. 8 Fowler

No. 13 Las Animas at No. 4 Simla

No. 12 Crowley County at No. 5 Hayden

No. 14 Sanford at No. 3 West Grand

No. 11 Front Range Christian at No. 6 Norwood

No. 10 Stratton at No. 7 Mancos

No. 15 Vail Christian at No. 2 Sedgwick County

The eight-man state championship is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, at the ThunderBowl in Pueblo.

Colorado Six-Man High School Football Playoff Bracket

Idalia earned the No. 1 seed in the six-man playoff bracket and will begin its postseason run against Briggsdale.

Peetz holds the No. 2 seed, followed by Prairie and Cheyenne Wells.

Granada, Fleming, Otis and Wiley round out the top eight.

The first round includes several intriguing matchups, including Caliche at Wiley, Hanover at Granada and Walsh at Otis.

First-Round Matchups — Nov. 6-7

No. 16 Briggsdale at No. 1 Idalia

No. 9 Caliche at No. 8 Wiley

No. 13 Bethune at No. 4 Cheyenne Wells

No. 12 Hanover at No. 5 Granada

No. 14 Kim/Branson at No. 3 Prairie

No. 11 Flagler at No. 6 Fleming

No. 10 Walsh at No. 7 Otis

No. 15 Genoa-Hugo at No. 2 Peetz

The six-man championship will be played Friday, Nov. 27, at CSU Pueblo's ThunderBowl.

2026 Colorado High School Football State Championship Dates and Locations

Colorado will crown seven state champions over two weekends in Pueblo and Fort Collins.

Friday, Nov. 27 — CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl

The six-man and eight-man state championship games will be played at the ThunderBowl on the campus of Colorado State University Pueblo.

Saturday, Nov. 28 — CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl

The Class 1A and Class 2A state championship games will be played in Pueblo.

Saturday, Dec. 5 — Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins

Colorado State University's Canvas Stadium will host the Class 3A, Class 4A and Class 5A state championship games.

What's Next in the Colorado High School Football Playoffs?

With Class 2A already underway, the remaining six classifications will begin postseason competition Nov. 5-7.

The larger classifications will move into the second round Nov. 13, while the smaller-school tournaments continue toward their championship games Thanksgiving weekend.

The season will conclude Dec. 5 in Fort Collins, where Colorado's three largest classifications will crown their state champions.

High School On SI will continue updating the Colorado high school football playoff brackets with final scores, upcoming matchups and championship information throughout November and December.