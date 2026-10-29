Colorado High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 29, 2026)

On the final regular-season week of Colorado high school football, one team will attempt to go wire-to-wire as the state’s top-ranked squad.

But at times, it hasn’t been easy for Cherry Creek, which has been No. 1 all season long in the High School On SI Colorado Top 25 rankings.

The Bruins had to rally in the second half in their season opener, a win at Chatfield. But as it turned out, it was all for naught as they later had to forfeit that win for using an ineligible player.

Then, Cherry Creek had to survive a couple of scares early in the season, needing overtime to beat Legend and then pulling off an epic fourth-quarter rally to down Valor Christian.

Plus, the Bruins have had to deal with the weight of being a defending state champion along with being arguably the gold-standard program in the state for years, having won six of the past seven Class 5A titles.

However, they’ve taken everyone’s best shot and except for the forfeited loss, the Bruins have passed each test. Now one final test remains before they enter postseason play, beating Grandview for the 5A Centennial League championship.

Not to mention keeping the No. 1 ranking going into the playoffs.

Here, now, are this week’s rankings, led of course by Cherry Creek:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6 | WK 7 | WK 8 | WK 9

1. Cherry Creek (8-1)

Previous rank: 1

The Bruins had a rare game this season in which they didn’t have to sweat things out in the second half, scoring 35 points by halftime en route to a 52-0 win against Mullen. It capped another huge day for the program, which that morning got a segment on NBC's "Today" show.

Up Next: at Grandview on Friday, Oct. 30

The Today Show LOVES Cherry Creek pic.twitter.com/8YZt4GH3uA — Jimmie Searfoss (@JimmieSearfoss) October 23, 2026

2. Palmer Ridge (9-0)

Previous rank: 2

After one quarter, the Bears trailed Sand Creek, 13-7, before taking control in the second period on their way to a 42-13 road win. Halfback Micah Nocita ran for 210 yards on 21 carries and scored three TDs.

Up Next: vs. Lutheran on Friday, Oct. 30

3. Broomfield (9-0)

Previous rank: 3

Another game that was decided by halftime, the Eagles raced out to a 36-0 second-quarter lead in an eventual 50-7 victory against Prairie View.

Up Next: at Rangeview on Thursday, Oct. 29

4. Valor Christian (7-2)

Previous rank: 4

After a two-game losing streak falling to powerhouse programs Mater Dei (California) and Cherry Creek, the Eagles have seemed to find their groove. They’re on a five-game win streak, with four of those wins shutouts, including last week’s 56-0 whitewash of Fountain-Fort Carson.

Up Next: at Regis Jesuit on Friday, Oct. 30

5. Mountain Vista (8-1)

Previous rank: 5

It’s now an eight-game win streak for the Golden Eagles after they fended off Columbine, 28-21. The 5A Southwest Metro League title will be at stake this week against a Chatfield team more than capable of pulling off a few upsets.

Up Next: vs. Chatfield on Friday, Oct. 30

6. Monarch (8-1)

Previous rank: 7

Since a loss to Broomfield in their second game, the Coyotes have been rolling. They’ve now won seven straight after a 52-0 victory against Mountain Range entering the game with Golden for the 4A Front Range League title.

Up Next: at Golden on Friday, Oct. 30

7. Ponderosa (9-0)

Previous rank: 8

The Mustangs have aced their first nine ballgames, the latest a 62-0 triumph against Overland. Test number 10 will be a bit difficult, having to get past an excellent Douglas County squad with the 4A South Metro League title on the line.

Up Next: at Douglas County on Friday, Oct. 30

8. Elizabeth (9-0)

Previous rank: 9

In a matchup between undefeated squads, the Cardinals bested The Classical Academy, 27-17. They are now off this week, drawing a bye to start the opening week of the 2A playoffs and will play in next week’s second round against either Weld Central or Aspen.

Up Next: Idle this week

9. Fort Collins (9-0)

Previous rank: 10

The magical season for the Lambkins continued with a 44-27 victory against Riverdale Ridge. Only a 2-7 Rocky Mountain squad stands between Fort Collins and a perfect regular season record.

Up Next: at Rocky Mountain on Friday, Oct. 30

10. Roosevelt (8-1)

Previous rank: 13

After last week’s 31-3 win against Frederick, the Roughridgers can cap an undefeated run through the 4A Northern League with a win against another 8-1 squad, Grand Junction.

Up Next: vs. Grand Junction on Friday, Oct. 30

A TWENTY-EIGHT-point DUB for the Roughriders as Roosevelt handles the Frederick Golden Eagles 31-3 in our GOTW 👀#9preps #copreps #9sports pic.twitter.com/w7cpGfl503 — 9NEWS Prep Sports (@9Preps) October 24, 2026

11. Montrose (7-2)

Previous rank: 12

Since a loss to Palmer Ridge earlier this month, the Red Hawks have turned in three straight dominating wins, the latest 49-7 against Lutheran.

Up Next: vs. Air Academy on Friday, Oct. 30

12. Holy Family (8-1)

Previous rank: 14

Trailing 35-21 entering the fourth quarter, the Tigers outscored Timnath, 15-0, to pull off a 36-35 win, their eighth straight. Tailback Gage Gunderson turned in another stellar outing, rushing for 233 yards on 32 carries and five TDs.

Up Next: vs. Skyview on Thursday, Oct. 29

13. Ralston Valley (6-3)

Previous rank: 6

After falling 24-14 to Chatfield, the Mustangs’ game this week against ThunderRidge will likely determine third place in the 5A Southwest Metro Football conference.

Up Next: at ThunderRidge on Friday, Oct. 30

14. Loveland (8-1)

Previous rank: 15

The Red Wolves bounced back in a huge way from their first loss of the season, rolling past Longmont, 61-10. They end the regular season on Thursday against a 6-3 Frederick squad.

Up Next: at Frederick on Thursday, Oct. 29

15. Grandview (7-2)

Previous rank: 11

Were the Wolves perhaps looking ahead a bit to Cherry Creek when they fell to Regis Jesuit, 24-21, although the Raiders are a very solid squad? Now the Wolves have to put that loss behind them when the Bruins come calling on Friday.

Up Next: vs. Cherry Creek on Friday, Oct. 30

16. Colorado Springs Christian (8-0)

Previous rank: 16

The Lions enjoyed last week off. They close out the regular season against a Burlington team coming in with a ton of confidence after a dominant performance against Limon.

Up Next: vs. Burlington on Friday, Oct. 30

17. Douglas County (8-1)

Previous rank: 19

Last week, the Huskies defeated Vista Peak Prep, 35-13, as they amassed 393 yards rushing - 201 from Asher Schembri along with three TDs. It will be fascinating to see what Schembri can do against undefeated Ponderosa this week.

Up Next: vs. Ponderosa on Friday, Oct. 30

18. Legend (6-3)

Previous rank: 18

The Titans are coming off a 50-7 win against Pine Creek. They can cap the regular season on a high note against a Fountain-Fort Carson squad bidding to finish the regular season at .500.

Up Next: at Fountain-Fort Carson on Friday, Oct. 30

19. Pueblo West (7-2)

Previous rank: 20

With their 42-21 win against Cheyenne Mountain, the Cyclones remain undefeated in the 4A Mountain Plains League and can claim the conference title outright on the road this week.

Up Next: at Coronado on Friday, Oct. 30

20. Mesa Ridge (7-2)

Previous rank: 21

Meanwhile, Mesa Ridge needs a win against Cheyenne Mountain and a Pueblo West loss to Coronado to get a share of the 4A Mountain Plains League title. Last week, the Grizzlies got past Doherty, 63-0.

Up Next: at Cheyenne Mountain on Friday, Oct. 30

21. Delta (9-0)

Previous rank: 22

The Panthers capped regular-season perfection with a 60-13 win against Montezuma-Cortez. Now they draw a first-round bye in the 2A playoffs, returning next week to await the winner between University and Denver West.

Up Next: Idle this week

22. Evergreen (9-0)

Previous rank: 23

Last week, the Cougars held off Conifer in a wild finish, 16-14, when the Lobos reached the red zone before fumbling on the game’s final play. With Evergreen’s win, the Cougars claimed both the Mountain Bowl rivalry trophy and the 3A Foothills League title.

Up Next: at Kent Denver on Saturday, Oct. 31

⛰️🏈 MOUNTAIN BOWL ⛰️🏈



EVERGREEN claims the 2026 Mountain Bowl Trophy after defeating rival Conifer 16-14, snapping a three-year drought in the matchup 👀#copreps #9sports #9preps@JeffcoAthletics @9Preps pic.twitter.com/JJNS7vJzlN — DeMarco Randall (@DeMarcoDR9) October 25, 2026

23. Palisade (8-1)

Previous rank: 24

A hard-fought game for the Bulldogs last week, prevailing 20-8 against Grand Junction Central. They can claim the 3A Western Slope League title with a win at Rifle or a loss by Eagle Valley.

Up Next: at Rifle on Friday, Oct. 30

The league runs through Palisade 🐶

Once again @SportsPalisade has a big ol' 0 in league play after a Grand Valley grudge match with Central

Despite some strong defense from both squads Palisade prevails 20-8

That and full FNB 👇 pic.twitter.com/1LEDsnEHjx — Garrett Brown (@GarrettBrownTV) October 25, 2026

24. Golden (8-1)

Previous rank: 24

The Demons posted a 21-0 shutout of Westminster. Now, they take aim at Monarch’s seven-game win streak with the 4A Front Range League title at stake.

Up Next: vs. Monarch on Friday, Oct. 30

25. Grand Junction (8-1)

Previous rank: NR

The Tigers have won four straight games after a loss to Loveland. Three have come via shutout, including last week’s 39-0 home victory against Poudre. They now get set to travel to 8-1 Roosevelt to cap the regular season.

Up Next: at Roosevelt on Friday, Oct. 30