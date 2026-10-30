Valor Christian at Regis Jesuit Live Updates: Colorado High School Football

Two Colorado high school football programs square off in the regular-season finale Friday, and the winner may claim a conference title.

Valor Christian travels to Aurora for a Week 10 showdown with Regis Jesuit in a 5A Southern Football league contest.

Follow Valor Christian at Regis Jesuit LIVE on the NFHS Network

Valor Christian enters Friday’s game at 7-2 overall and the Eagles currently lead the Southern Football league at 5-0. With a win, they will claim the outright conference championship.

Regis Jesuit is 6-3 overall and is 4-1 in the league, tied for second with Legend, which handed the Raiders their lone conference defeat. The Raiders can claim a share of the conference title with a win on Friday regardless of the outcome of Legend’s game against Fountain-Fort Carson.

In this week’s High School On SI Colorado Top 25 rankings, Valor Christian is ranked No. 4.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Aurora.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

VALOR CHRISTIAN 0, REGIS JESUIT 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Kellogg Stadium in Aurora, the 5A Southern Football conference title is possibly at stake as No. 4 ranked Valor Christian - the first-place team in the league - travels to face Regis Jesuit, which can still claim a share of the conference championship.

ABOUT VALOR CHRISTIAN

The Eagles have won five straight since a 2-2 start, which featured back-to-back losses to California powerhouse Mater Dei and in-state power Cherry Creek, which rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to edge Valor, 16-15.

Valor is coming off back-to-back shutout wins against Pine Creek and Fountain-Fort Carson, scoring a combined 98-0.

Titus Huard, a junior quarterback, has thrown for 2,152 yards this season with 28 TDs. Senior receiver Jackson Coleman has hauled in 46 passes for 950 yards and 12 scores.

ABOUT REGIS JESUIT

The Raiders opened their season at 1-3 before rallying to win five straight contests, including a 24-21 win last week against a ranked Grandview squad.

Junior quarterback Luke Rubley has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards and 17 TDs. His top target has been another junior, Colt Jones, who has caught 64 passes for 933 yards and nine scores.