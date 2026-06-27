Suffield QB Zachary McKenzie Already Has Eight Offers—Then Bill Belichick Called Him Over

Suffield Academy quarterback Zachary McKenzie, who threw for more than 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, already has eight Division I scholarship offers. The conversation he remembers most, however, came with six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick.

What Bill Belichick Told Him

"Getting offers is definitely exciting and something I'm very thankful for, but I know they don't happen by accident," McKenzie said. "There have been a lot of early mornings, long workouts, film study, long nights, and sacrifices along the way. None of it would be possible without my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who's helped me develop as a player and person. I'm thankful for every school that has believed in me and given me an opportunity."

McKenzie was recently gifted the biggest opportunity of all. During a camp at the University of North Carolina, McKenzie spoke to Belichick about how he could further improve his game.

"During our conversation, Coach Belichick gave me some advice on quarterback mechanics and helped me understand certain aspects of the position at a deeper level," McKenzie said. "Being able to learn from someone with his knowledge and experience was truly amazing, and it’s something I’ll definitely take with me moving forward.



Suffield Academy quarterback Zachary McKenzie speaks with North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick during a recent UNC football camp. | Courtesy of Zachary McKenzie

Sophomore Captain, Veteran Leadership

McKenzie stepped into Suffield as just a freshman, looking to make an impact any way he could. Just two years later, he is one of New England's fastest-rising quarterbacks and was named a team captain as a sophomore.

"I'm proud of how far I've come, but I know there's still a lot more work to do," McKenzie said. "Being named a team captain as a sophomore meant a lot to me because it showed the trust my coaches and teammates have in me. I'm also grateful for the opportunities I've earned so far, but I see them as motivation to keep improving rather than something I've already accomplished."

Being named a captain as a sophomore is rare at any level of high school football.

Why Suffield Was the Right Fit

Attending Suffield Academy, McKenzie signed up to play against some of the toughest competition in New England.



"The best part is being able to compete against great players and constantly challenge yourself," McKenzie said. "Every game and every practice pushes you to get better. I also enjoy being able to lead a team and build relationships with teammates while working toward a common goal."

His position as a leader both on and off the field has played a crucial part in him receiving Division 1 attention.

Recruiting Continues to Grow

His recruiting has accelerated this spring, with offers from Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina and several other Division I programs.

Why Eight Offers Aren't Enough

Moving forward, McKenzie will continue to soak in all of the experiences he has been grateful enough to have.

"What keeps me motivated is knowing there's always another level I can reach. No matter how well things are going, there's always something I can improve," McKenzie said.