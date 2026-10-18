How Many Undefeated Florida High School Football Teams Are Left? The Updated List by Class for Week 10

Hawthorne’s 38-3 win over Hardee on Friday ended the Wildcats’ unbeaten start and helped trim Florida’s list of undefeated high school football teams to 29 entering Week 10. Four of the 33 programs from last week’s roundup suffered their first losses, with Alonso, Leonard, and Oasis joining Hardee.

Twenty-eight of the remaining teams still have perfect records. Lakeland Christian remains unbeaten at 7-0-1 after a 28-28 tie with American Heritage of Delray Beach, making the Vikings the only team on this week’s list with a tie.

The changes leave Class 6A with just two unbeaten teams, Seminole and Cypress Bay. Carrollwood Day will face the team that knocked Alonso from the list when St. Petersburg Catholic visits Friday, Oct. 23.

Here is the updated list of Florida’s unbeaten high school football teams, organized by classification. Records and next opponents reflect reported results and posted schedules as of Saturday, Oct. 17.

Teams That Suffered Their First Loss in Week 9

Hardee (8-1): Lost 38-3 to Hawthorne on Friday in a matchup of teams that entered 8-0.

Alonso (7-1): Lost 28-21 to St. Petersburg Catholic on Friday.

Leonard (6-2): Suffered its first loss Tuesday, 20-12 to Oxbridge Academy, then fell 54-6 to St. Edward’s on Friday.

Oasis (6-1): Lost 28-17 to Mariner on Monday before rebounding with a 28-16 win over Ida Baker on Friday.

Independent

IMG Academy (8-0)



The Ascenders survived another close finish, beating international opponent NFL Academy 42-40 on Friday to reach 8-0. It was IMG’s second two-point victory of October, following its 44-42 win over The St. James Performance Academy. IMG next hosts the Hun School on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Innovation (8-0)



Innovation beat Oak Ridge 23-6 on Friday, keeping the Bulls unbeaten through eight games. They have outscored opponents 327-68 and held their last five opponents to seven points or fewer. Innovation travels to Nova Lakes on Friday, Oct. 23.

Fort Lauderdale (8-0)



The Flying L’s shut out Coral Springs 42-0 to improve to 8-0, adding their second shutout of the season. Fort Lauderdale has allowed just 63 points through eight games and next visits South Plantation on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Jay (6-0)



Jay remains 6-0 after its game against Walton was canceled. The Royals have outscored opponents 200-28 and next travel to Liberty County on Friday, Oct. 23.

Hilliard (8-0)



Hilliard held off Dixie County 28-22 on Friday to reach 8-0. The Flashes have won two of their past three games by six points or fewer after winning their first five by at least 24. They next visit Cornerstone Classical Academy on Friday, Oct. 23.

SSAA

Seffner Christian (9-0)



One week after escaping Out-of-Door Academy 13-12, Seffner Christian beat The Master’s Academy of Oviedo 43-12 to improve to 9-0. The Crusaders have scored 327 points and next host Mount Dora Christian Academy on Friday, Oct. 23.

Episcopal School of Jacksonville (9-0)



Episcopal rolled past Eagle’s View 68-0 on Thursday for its largest victory of the season, improving to 9-0. The Eagles have scored 422 points and posted three shutouts. They host Fernandina Beach on Friday, Oct. 23.

SSAA Atlantic

King’s Academy (9-0)



The Lions shut out Inlet Grove 21-0 on Friday to improve to 9-0. King’s Academy has won its past three games by a combined 135-6 and next travels to Boynton Beach on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Satellite (8-0)



Satellite remains 8-0 after a week off, with just 28 points allowed and four shutouts through eight games. The Scorpions most recently beat Bayside 35-0 and return to action at home against Tradition Prep on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Cottondale (7-0)



The Hornets return from a week off at 7-0, having scored 356 points through seven games. Cottondale’s latest victory was a 42-32 win over Liberty County on Oct. 8. The Hornets visit Sneads on Friday, Oct. 23.

Class 1A

Hawthorne (9-0)



Hawthorne improved to 9-0 with a 38-3 win over Hardee in Friday’s matchup of unbeatens. The Hornets have allowed just 69 points through nine games and have another week off before hosting Dunnellon on Friday, Oct. 30.

Carrollwood Day (8-0)



The Patriots beat Community School of Naples 63-6 on Friday, reaching 8-0 while outscoring opponents 467-51. Carrollwood Day has scored at least 56 points in six straight games and hosts St. Petersburg Catholic on Friday, Oct. 23.

Lakeland Christian (7-0-1)



Lakeland Christian remains unbeaten after a 28-28 tie with American Heritage of Delray Beach on Friday. The Vikings are now 7-0-1 and are the only team on this week’s list without a perfect record. They visit Victory Christian Academy on Friday, Oct. 23.

Maclay (8-0)



Maclay went to Naples and beat First Baptist Academy 47-19 on Friday to improve to 8-0. The Marauders have outscored their opponents 334-89 and next host Rocky Bayou Christian on Friday, Oct. 23.

Class 2A

Bradford (9-0)



Bradford survived its closest game of the season, holding off University Christian 27-24 on Friday to reach 9-0. The Tornadoes have scored 400 points through nine games and next host ED White on Friday, Oct. 23.

Immaculata-La Salle (8-0)



The Royal Lions beat St. Brendan 49-13 on Friday to improve to 8-0. La Salle has outscored its past two opponents 111-13 and next travels to Monsignor Pace on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Class 3A

Raines (8-0)



Raines won twice during the week, beating Bishop Kenny 48-3 on Monday and shutting out Riverside 48-0 on Friday to reach 8-0. The Vikings have yet to allow more than 17 points in a game and next travel to Cocoa on Friday, Oct. 23.

Merritt Island (8-0)



One week after surviving Eau Gallie 36-35 in overtime, Merritt Island beat Palm Bay 56-12 on Friday to improve to 8-0. The Mustangs have scored at least 35 points in every game and host Rockledge on Friday, Oct. 23.

The Villages Charter (8-0)



The Buffalo shut out Trinity Catholic 35-0 on Friday to reach 8-0. The Villages has scored 300 points while allowing 65 through eight games and next visits South Sumter on Friday, Oct. 23.

Dunnellon (7-0)



Dunnellon held off Santa Fe 22-17 on Thursday to improve to 7-0. The Tigers have won their past three games by a combined eight points, following one-point and two-point victories over Lakewood Ranch and Eastside. They host Niceville on Friday, Oct. 23.

Class 4A

Columbia (8-0)



Columbia returned from a week off with a 42-22 win at ED White on Friday, improving to 8-0. The Tigers have scored 275 points and next host Yulee on Friday, Oct. 23.

Mosley (7-0)



Mosley beat Rickards 49-14 on Saturday in their rescheduled district game to improve to 7-0. The Dolphins have scored at least 35 points in each of their past four games and next travel to Leon on Friday, Oct. 23.

St. Augustine (8-0)



The Yellow Jackets beat Orange Park 52-8 on Friday to reach 8-0. St. Augustine has outscored its past two opponents 107-8 and next hosts Fleming Island on Friday, Oct. 23.

Clearwater (8-0)



Clearwater posted its highest scoring total of the season in a 69-6 win over Hollins on Friday, improving to 8-0. The Tornadoes have allowed just 49 points through eight games and next visit Osceola in Seminole on Friday, Oct. 23.

Lake Weir (8-0)



Lake Weir won twice during the week, beating Gainesville 32-21 on Monday before shutting out Leesburg 47-0 on Friday. The Hurricanes are now 8-0 outscoring opponents 345-65 and will visit Vanguard on Friday, Oct. 23.

Class 5A

St. Thomas Aquinas (8-0)



The Raiders scored a season-high 71 points in a 71-20 win over Monarch on Friday to reach 8-0. St. Thomas Aquinas has outscored its opponents 340-85 and next hosts Flanagan on Friday, Oct. 23.

Buchholz (8-0)



Buchholz remains 8-0 after a week off, following its 48-0 win over Matanzas on Oct. 8. The Bobcats have outscored opponents 288-88 and next host Oakleaf on Friday, Oct. 23.

Class 6A

Seminole (8-0)



Seminole followed its 21-19 win over Lake Mary with a 43-0 shutout of Spruce Creek on Thursday to improve to 8-0. The Seminoles next travel to Lake Brantley on Friday, Oct. 23.

Cypress Bay (8-0)



The Lightning remain 8-0 after a week off, having most recently shut out Miami 58-0. Cypress Bay has scored 341 points through eight games and next hosts Doral Academy on Friday, Oct. 23.