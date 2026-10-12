How Many Undefeated Florida High School Football Teams Are Left? Updated List by Class for Week 9

Armwood’s 14-7 win over Tampa Bay Tech ended the Titans’ unbeaten start Friday; they were one of six Florida high school football teams from the Week 8 roundup to suffer their first loss.

Thirty-three teams remain unbeaten entering Week 9, down from 39 in the previous update. All 33 have perfect records; West Nassau, the only team with a tie on the previous list, fell to West Deptford on Saturday.

Another matchup of unbeatens comes Friday, Oct. 16, when Hardee visits Hawthorne. Both enter at 8-0 after recording shutouts in Week 8.

Here is the updated list of Florida’s unbeaten high school football teams, organized by classification. Records and next opponents reflect reported results and posted schedules as of Sunday, Oct. 11.

The Teams Which Suffer Their First Loss in Week 8

Tampa Bay Tech (7-1): Lost 14-7 to Armwood.

Leon (6-1): Lost 63-21 to Rickards.

Out-of-Door Academy (7-1): Lost 13-12 to Seffner Christian.

First Baptist Academy (6-1): Lost 42-20 to Neumann.

Canterbury (6-1): Lost 47-7 to Santa Fe Catholic.

West Nassau (6-1-1): Lost 17-7 to New Jersey’s West Deptford.

Independent

IMG Academy (7-0)



The Ascenders improved to 7-0 with a 49-7 road win over New Palestine in Indiana. IMG has outscored its opponents 356-96 and next hosts NFL Academy on Friday, Oct. 16.

Innovation (7-0)



Innovation returned from a week off with a 51-0 shutout of Colonial, reaching 7-0. The Bulls have scored 304 points while allowing 62 and host Oak Ridge on Friday, Oct. 16.

Fort Lauderdale (7-0)



The Flying L’s beat Stoneman Douglas 27-7 on Thursday to remain perfect. Fort Lauderdale has allowed 63 points through seven games and hosts Coral Springs on Friday, Oct. 16.

Leonard (6-0)



Leonard followed its shutout of Suncoast with a 43-12 win over Marco Island Academy, improving to 6-0. The Lancers next face Oxbridge Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, before a Friday trip to St. Edward’s.

Jay (6-0)



Jay remained 6-0 after its game at Marianna was canceled. The Royals next host Walton on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Oasis (5-0)



The Sharks remain 5-0 following their 21-13 overtime win over Island Coast. Oasis is scheduled to visit Mariner on Monday, Oct. 12, before playing at Ida Baker on Friday.

Hilliard (7-0)



Hilliard beat Aucilla Christian 46-27 on Thursday to reach 7-0, following its three-point win over Old Plank Christian Academy. The Flashes next travel to Dixie County on Friday, Oct. 16.

SSAA

Seffner Christian (8-0)



The Crusaders won the matchup of unbeatens Thursday, edging Out-of-Door Academy 13-12 to improve to 8-0. Seffner Christian next visits The Master’s Academy in Oviedo on Friday, Oct. 16.

Episcopal School of Jacksonville (8-0)



Episcopal followed its double-overtime win over North Florida Educational Institute with a 41-8 victory over Wolfson. The Eagles have scored 354 points and visit Eagle’s View on Thursday, Oct. 15.

SSAA Atlantic

King’s Academy (8-0)



King’s Academy reached 8-0 with a 63-6 win over Somerset Academy-Canyons. The Lions next host Inlet Grove on Friday, Oct. 16.

Hardee (8-0)



Hardee shut out Avon Park 38-0, extending its scoring margin to 320-40 through eight games. The Wildcats travel to fellow unbeaten Hawthorne on Friday, Oct. 16, with both teams entering at 8-0.

Satellite (8-0)



Satellite improved to 8-0 with a 35-0 shutout of Bayside. The Scorpions have allowed just 28 points all season and next host Tradition Prep on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Cottondale (7-0)



The Hornets held off Liberty County 42-32 on Thursday to reach 7-0. Cottondale has scored 356 points through seven games and next travels to Sneads on Friday, Oct. 23.

Class 1A

Hawthorne (8-0)



Hawthorne improved to 8-0 with a 35-0 shutout of Chiefland, keeping its season points allowed total at 66. The Hornets host unbeaten Hardee on Friday, Oct. 16.

Carrollwood Day (7-0)



The Patriots return from a week off at 7-0, having outscored their opponents 404-45. Carrollwood Day hosts Community School of Naples on Friday, Oct. 16.

Lakeland Christian (7-0)



Lakeland Christian also returns from a bye with a perfect record. The Vikings have scored 395 points through seven games and host American Heritage of Delray Beach on Friday, Oct. 16.

Maclay (7-0)



The Marauders remain 7-0 after a week off, with a 287-70 scoring margin. Maclay visits First Baptist Academy in Naples on Friday, Oct. 16; the Lions suffered their first loss against Neumann in Week 8.

Class 2A

Bradford (8-0)



Bradford beat Newberry 34-17 to improve to 8-0, pushing its season scoring margin to 373-73. The Tornadoes next host University Christian on Friday, Oct. 16.

Immaculata-La Salle (7-0)



The Royal Lions rolled past Hialeah 62-0 to reach 7-0. La Salle has scored 263 points and travels to St. Brendan on Friday, Oct. 16.

Class 3A

Raines (6-0)



Raines remains 6-0 with its district game at Bishop Kenny scheduled for Monday, Oct. 12. The Vikings also have a Friday home game against Riverside.

Merritt Island (7-0)



The Mustangs survived their closest finish of the season, beating Eau Gallie 36-35 in overtime to reach 7-0. Merritt Island next plays at Palm Bay on Friday, Oct. 16.

The Villages Charter (7-0)



The Buffalo improved to 7-0 with a 53-6 win over Eustis. The Villages has outscored its opponents 265-65 and visits Trinity Catholic on Friday, Oct. 16.

Dunnellon (6-0)



Dunnellon remains 6-0 after its Belleview matchup was rescheduled. The Tigers have allowed 40 points through six wins and next visit Santa Fe on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Class 4A

Columbia (7-0)



Columbia returns from a week off at 7-0 after its 51-28 win over Manatee. The Tigers resume district play at ED White on Friday, Oct. 16.

Mosley (6-0)



Mosley stayed 6-0 after its Arnold game was postponed. The Dolphins next travel to Rickards on Friday, Oct. 16; Rickards is coming off a 63-21 win that ended Leon’s unbeaten start.

St. Augustine (7-0)



The Yellow Jackets beat Ridgeview 55-0 to improve to 7-0, extending their scoring margin to 275-69. St. Augustine next hosts Orange Park on Friday, Oct. 16.

Clearwater (7-0)



Clearwater beat Pinellas Park 16-7 to preserve its perfect record. The Tornadoes next travel to Hollins on Friday, Oct. 16.

Lake Weir (6-0)



Lake Weir puts its 6-0 record on the line against Gainesville on Monday, Oct. 12, with Leesburg also scheduled for Friday. The Hurricanes have outscored their six opponents 266-44.

Class 5A

St. Thomas Aquinas (7-0)



The Raiders followed their one-point win over Chaminade-Madonna with a 48-0 shutout of McArthur, reaching 7-0. St. Thomas Aquinas has outscored its opponents 269-65 and hosts Monarch on Friday, Oct. 16.

Buchholz (8-0)



Buchholz beat Matanzas 48-0 on Thursday to improve to 8-0. The Bobcats have a week off before hosting Oakleaf on Friday, Oct. 23.

Class 6A

Seminole (7-0)



Seminole remained perfect with a 21-19 win over Lake Mary. The Seminoles take their 7-0 record to Spruce Creek on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Alonso (7-0)



The Ravens shut out Strawberry Crest 49-0, reaching 7-0 with a 320-34 scoring margin. Alonso next travels to St. Petersburg Catholic on Friday, Oct. 16.

Cypress Bay (8-0)



Cypress Bay blanked Miami 58-0 to improve to 8-0. The Lightning have a week off before hosting Doral Academy on Friday, Oct. 23.