12 Best Florida High School Football Performances From Week 4

Week 4 of the Florida high school football season produced some eye-popping individual performances, from a school-record rushing night in Southwest Florida to a seven-touchdown game in Jacksonville.

Gulf Coast running back Gio Marenco delivered perhaps the biggest of them all, rushing for 411 yards and six touchdowns in a 50-43 victory over Estero. The player on the other side, Estero quarterback Maddox Stewart, accounted for 487 yards and six touchdowns of his own.

They weren't alone. Sandalwood's Michael Hills scored five touchdowns four different ways, Episcopal freshman quarterback Justice Turpin accounted for seven scores, and a pair of Hawthorne defenders helped the Class 1A Hornets knock off defending Class 4A state champion Miami Northwestern.

Here are 12 of the best individual performances from Week 4 of Florida high school football.

12. Dakari Wiggins, WR/RB, Hawthorne (4-0)

Wiggins accounted for every Hawthorne point in the Hornets' 16-12 upset of Miami Northwestern.

With starting quarterback Richard Roundtree limited by a broken fibula, Wiggins rushed 10 times for 82 yards and scored both of Hawthorne's touchdowns. The junior also converted both two-point attempts as the Hornets improved to 4-0.

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11. Johnny Colston, WR, Riverdale (2-2)

Colston needed only five receptions to make a major impact in Riverdale's 35-14 victory over North Fort Myers.

The freshman turned those five catches into 167 yards and three touchdowns, averaging more than 33 yards per reception. The victory moved Riverdale to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in district play.

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10. Terrance Taylor, QB, Riverdale (2-2)

Taylor delivered one of Week 4's most efficient passing performances in Riverdale's victory over North Fort Myers.

The junior completed 15 of 17 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns, finishing the night with twice as many touchdown passes as incompletions.

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9. Ayden Gonzalez, WR, Bishop Verot (2-1)

Gonzalez produced a four-touchdown performance as Bishop Verot shut out Williston 59-0.

The senior finished with 147 receiving yards and four touchdowns as the Vikings improved to 2-1.

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8. Hudson West , QB, Sarasota (3-1)

West continued his fast start by completing 9 of 12 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns in Sarasota's 56-13 victory over North Port.

Four different receivers caught touchdown passes from West, who has thrown for 1,090 yards and 15 touchdowns with just one interception through four games.

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7. Ari Bentley, LB, Hawthorne (4-0)

Bentley played a major role in what Hawthorne coach Cornelius Ingram described as the biggest victory in program history.

The senior linebacker recorded eight tackles and two interceptions against Miami Northwestern, including a fourth-quarter interception that helped set up the go-ahead touchdown.

Hawthorne forced four turnovers in the 16-12 victory, improving to 4-0 while handing defending Class 4A state champion Northwestern its first loss of the season.

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6. Kevin Verpaele, QB, Merritt Island (4-0)

Verpaele was highly efficient as Merritt Island remained undefeated with a 45-0 victory over Astronaut.

The senior quarterback completed 16 of 20 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns as the Mustangs improved to 4-0.

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5. Justice Turpin, QB, Episcopal (5-0)

Turpin accounted for seven touchdowns in Episcopal's 61-6 victory over Westside.

The freshman quarterback threw six touchdown passes, including two to Damar Gauldin, and added another touchdown on the ground as the Eagles remained undefeated at 5-0.

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4. Maxton Grynka, QB, St. John's Neumann (3-1)

Grynka continued an impressive freshman season by throwing six touchdown passes in St. John Neumann's 53-13 victory over Lemon Bay.

He completed 18 of 30 passes for 277 yards, spreading his six touchdown passes among three receivers as the Celtics improved to 3-1.

3. Michael Hills, ATH, Sandalwood (3-1)

Hills found the end zone five times Friday — and did it four different ways.

He scored two rushing touchdowns and added a receiving score, a kickoff return touchdown and a punt return touchdown in Sandalwood's 49-26 victory over Atlantic Coast.

His five touchdowns helped the Saints improve to 3-1.

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2. Maddox Stewart, QB, Estero (1-2)

Stewart turned in a performance worthy of the top spot, even though Estero came up just short in a 50-43 loss to Gulf Coast.

The senior quarterback accounted for 487 yards and six touchdowns. He threw for 363 yards and four scores while rushing for 124 yards and two more touchdowns, keeping the Wildcats within striking distance until the end.

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1. Gio Marenco, RB, Gulf Coast (2-2)

Marenco delivered the week's top performance, rushing for a school-record 411 yards and six touchdowns on 40 carries in Gulf Coast's 50-43 victory over Estero.

His final touchdown came late in the fourth quarter as the Sharks held off an Estero comeback and improved to 2-2.

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