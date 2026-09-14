Vote: Who Was Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Sept. 10-12)

Florida high school football players delivered some of the biggest individual performances of the season during Week 4, from record-setting rushing and passing games to game-changing plays on defense and special teams.

Gulf Coast running back Gio Marenco rushed for a school-record 405 yards and six TDs, while DeLand defensive back Nalin Rogers returned a blocked kick 73 yards for a touchdown in a win over defending Class 7A state champion Lake Mary. Several quarterbacks also produced four-TD performances across the state.

High School On SI has selected 15 candidates for Florida High School Football Player of the Week for games played Sept. 10-12. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Vance Fones of The First Academy.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 20. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Florida High School Football Player of the Week Candidates

Nalin Rogers, DeLand

Rogers returned a blocked kick 73 yards for a touchdown as DeLand defeated defending Class 7A state champion Lake Mary 33-0.

Tanner Downs, Orangewood Christian

Downs, a sophomore, completed 20-of-32 passes for a school-record 325 yards and four TDs in Orangewood Christian's 29-28 loss to Father Lopez.

William Jackson, Evans

Jackson completed 19-of-26 passes for 398 yards and three TDs as Evans defeated Winter Park 38-14.

Ayden Gonzalez, Bishop Verot

Gonzalez caught passes for 147 yards and four TDs as Bishop Verot defeated Williston 59-0.

Blake Calixte, St. Thomas Aquinas

Calixte completed 12-of-16 passes for 210 yards and four TDs as St. Thomas Aquinas defeated Dillard 49-0.

Dakari Wiggins, Hawthorne

Wiggins rushed 10 times for 82 yards and two TDs as Hawthorne defeated Miami Northwestern 16-12.

Neimann Lawrence, American Heritage Plantation

Lawrence scored the winning two-point conversion in overtime as American Heritage Plantation defeated Trinity Christian Academy 15-14.

Hudson West, Sarasota

West completed 9-of-12 passes for 257 yards and four TDs as Sarasota defeated North Port 56-13.

Kai Moore, Miami Columbus

Moore completed 18-of-23 passes for 271 yards and two TDs as Columbus defeated Miami Palmetto 34-7.

Martavius Conway Jr., Tampa Bay Tech

Conway completed 12-of-14 passes for 241 yards and four TDs as Tampa Bay Tech defeated Plant 48-0.

Gio Marenco, Gulf Coast

Marenco rushed 39 times for a school-record 405 yards and six TDs as Gulf Coast defeated Estero 50-43.

Jevan Raphael, Naples

Raphael rushed seven times for 195 yards and three TDs as Naples defeated Aubrey Rogers 54-7.

Johnny Colston, Riverdale

Colston, a freshman, caught five passes for 167 yards and three TDs as Riverdale defeated North Fort Myers 35-14.

Marshon Jackson, Immokalee

Jackson intercepted two passes on defense and added 80 rushing yards and 59 receiving yards in Immokalee's 19-14 win over Charlotte.

Jahmari Jennings, Fletcher

Jennings rushed 18 times for 212 yards and a TD as Fletcher defeated Bartram Trail 30-7.

Florida High School Football Player of the Week Voting

Which performance impressed you most? Cast your vote for the High School On SI Florida High School Football Player of the Week below.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962