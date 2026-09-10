North Port at Sarasota: What to Know Ahead of Thursday’s Football District Opener

Sarasota and North Port will open Florida Class 6A-District 12 football play Thursday night at Charlie Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field.

The Sailors enter the matchup 2-1 after opening the season with a 35-18 win over Bayshore, falling 58-47 to Palm Beach Lakes and responding with a 42-0 shutout of Hudson last week. North Port comes in at 1-2 after a 28-21 win over IMG Academy State followed by losses to Bear Creek and Lake Placid.

Sarasota’s offense has produced big numbers through the first three games.

Sarasota’s Offense Off to Fast Start

Junior quarterback Hudson West has completed 48 of 70 passes for 833 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception while also adding 89 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The Sailors have scored 124 points, an average of 41.3 per game.

That production has come in Demory Lawshe’s first season as Sarasota’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Lawshe joined the Sailors after previously coaching wide receivers at IMG Academy.

West has spread the ball among several receivers.

Junior Evan Larrick leads Sarasota with 279 receiving yards on 15 catches and three touchdowns. Senior Jayden Rivers has added 268 yards and five touchdowns on 12 receptions, while junior Julian Wilcom has 120 yards on six catches.

The Sailors have also been efficient on the ground. Sophomore Darrell Yarborough has rushed for a team-high 133 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, while senior Cameron Houston has 128 yards on 21 attempts. Sarasota has averaged 7.4 yards per carry as a team through three games.

While Sarasota’s offense has been productive, the Sailors have played the opening weeks without one of their defensive leaders.

Senior linebacker Cooper Buck suffered a broken wrist during the preseason and underwent surgery, according to WWSB/ABC7. Buck told the outlet earlier this month that he expected to miss approximately three to four weeks. Head coach Amp Campbell said Buck has remained involved with the team and continued providing leadership while sidelined.

North Port Leans on Cameron Wilson

North Port will counter with an offense that has relied heavily on sophomore quarterback Cameron Wilson.

Wilson has thrown for 367 yards, five touchdowns and one interception through three games. He has also been the Bobcats’ leading rusher, totaling 176 yards on 22 carries for an average of 8.0 yards per attempt.

Senior Katavion Comadore has added 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

Senior Armarian Gilchrist has 145 receiving yards and two touchdowns on four catches, while junior Zachary Patchell has 107 yards and three touchdowns on four receptions.

Together, Gilchrist and Patchell have turned eight receptions into 252 yards and five touchdowns — an average of 31.5 yards per catch.

That big-play ability could be important for North Port against a Sarasota offense that has shown it can score quickly through both the air and on the ground.

North Port's ability to generate explosive plays could be important against a Sarasota team averaging 41.3 points per game.

For the Sailors, Thursday provides the first opportunity to carry their early offensive production into district play. For North Port, it is a chance to earn a road win and begin the district schedule 1-0.

Both teams enter the matchup 0-0 in Class 6A-District 12.

North Port at Sarasota

Date: Thursday, Sept. 10

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Charlie Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field, Sarasota High School

Records: Sarasota 2-1, North Port 1-2

Classification: Class 6A-District 12